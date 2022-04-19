This Week's Earnings Spotlight: Tesla, Netflix, IBM, American Express, Snap And More

Here are the expected dates and insights into top companies' earnings reports, according to Benzinga Pro.

Tuesday after-close:

Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE

1-Month Price action: +21.92%

EPS Estimate: -1.47

Netflix Inc NFLX

1-Month Price action: -7.21%

EPS Estimate: +2.89

Wintrust Financial Corp WTFC

1-Month Price action: -3.45%

EPS Estimate: +1.55

Interactive Brokers Group Inc IBKR

1-Month Price action: -0.30%

EPS Estimate: +0.82

International Business Machines IBM

1-Month Price action: -0.11%

EPS Estimate: +1.38

Wednesday before-open:

Procter & Gamble Co PG

1-Month Price action: +4.80%

EPS Estimate: +1.30

Anthem Inc ANTM

1-Month Price action: +8.09%

EPS Estimate: +7.81

Abbot Laboratories ABT

1-Month Price action: -1.72%

EPS Estimate: +1.47

Baker & Hughes Co BKR

1-Month Price action: +1.38

EPS Estimate: +0.2

Rogers Communications Inc RCI

1-Month Price action: +9.14%

EPS Estimate: +0.65

Wednesday after-close:

Tesla Inc TSLA

1-Month Price action: +11.84%

EPS Estimate: +2.26

Crown Castle International Corp CCI

1-Month Price action: +10.32%

EPS Estimate: +0.94%

CSX Corporation CSX

1-Month Price action: -4.72%

EPS Estimate: +0.37%

Alcoa Corp AA

1-Month Price action: -4.63%

EPS Estimate: +2.97

Equifax Inc EFX

1-Month Price action: -8.35%

EPS Estimate: +2.15%

Thursday before-open:

Danaher Corporation DHR

1-Month price action: -4.84%

EPS Estimate: +2.66

AT&T Inc T

1-Month price action: +12.24

EPS Estimate: +0.59

Union Pacific Corp UNP

1-Month price action: -7.40%

EPS Estimate: +2.56

Phillip Morris International Inc. PM

1-Month Price action: +7.85%

EPS Estimate: +1.49

American Airlines Group Inc AAL

1-Month Price action: +22.13%

EPS Estimate: -2.40

Thursday after-close:

Snap Inc SNAP

1-Month Price action: -3.06%

EPS Estimate: +0.01

PPG Industries, Inc PPG

1-Month Price action: +0.43%

EPS Estimate: +1.12

SVB Financial Group SIVB

1-Month Price action: -6.23%

EPS Estimate: +5.75

Forestar Group Inc FOR

1-Month Price action: -3.86%

EPS Estimate: +0.70

Also Read: 2 Reasons This Earnings Season May Be Especially Unpredictable

Friday before-open:

Verizon Communications Inc VZ

1-Month Price action: +5.19%

EPS Estimate: +1.35

American Express Co AXP

1-Month Price action: -1.23%

EPS Estimate: +2.43

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF

1-Month Price action: +7.98%

EPS Estimate: +1.42

Schlumberger NV SLB

1-Month Price action: +5.71%

EPS Estimate: +0.33

Autoliv Inc ALV

1-Month Price action: -2.51%

EPS Estimate: +1.13

HCA Healthcare Inc HCA

1-Month Price action: +0.44%

EPS Estimate: +4.28

Gentex Corporation GNTX