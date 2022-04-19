This Week's Earnings Spotlight: Tesla, Netflix, IBM, American Express, Snap And More

Here are the expected dates and insights into top companies' earnings reports, according to Benzinga Pro.
Tuesday after-close:
Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE
- 1-Month Price action: +21.92%
- EPS Estimate: -1.47
Netflix Inc NFLX
- 1-Month Price action: -7.21%
- EPS Estimate: +2.89
Wintrust Financial Corp WTFC
- 1-Month Price action: -3.45%
- EPS Estimate: +1.55
Interactive Brokers Group Inc IBKR
- 1-Month Price action: -0.30%
- EPS Estimate: +0.82
International Business Machines IBM
- 1-Month Price action: -0.11%
- EPS Estimate: +1.38
Wednesday before-open:
Procter & Gamble Co PG
- 1-Month Price action: +4.80%
- EPS Estimate: +1.30
Anthem Inc ANTM
- 1-Month Price action: +8.09%
- EPS Estimate: +7.81
Abbot Laboratories ABT
- 1-Month Price action: -1.72%
- EPS Estimate: +1.47
Baker & Hughes Co BKR
- 1-Month Price action: +1.38
- EPS Estimate: +0.2
Rogers Communications Inc RCI
- 1-Month Price action: +9.14%
- EPS Estimate: +0.65
Wednesday after-close:
Tesla Inc TSLA
- 1-Month Price action: +11.84%
- EPS Estimate: +2.26
Crown Castle International Corp CCI
- 1-Month Price action: +10.32%
- EPS Estimate: +0.94%
CSX Corporation CSX
- 1-Month Price action: -4.72%
- EPS Estimate: +0.37%
Alcoa Corp AA
- 1-Month Price action: -4.63%
- EPS Estimate: +2.97
Equifax Inc EFX
- 1-Month Price action: -8.35%
- EPS Estimate: +2.15%
Thursday before-open:
Danaher Corporation DHR
- 1-Month price action: -4.84%
- EPS Estimate: +2.66
AT&T Inc T
- 1-Month price action: +12.24
- EPS Estimate: +0.59
Union Pacific Corp UNP
- 1-Month price action: -7.40%
- EPS Estimate: +2.56
Phillip Morris International Inc. PM
- 1-Month Price action: +7.85%
- EPS Estimate: +1.49
American Airlines Group Inc AAL
- 1-Month Price action: +22.13%
- EPS Estimate: -2.40
Thursday after-close:
Snap Inc SNAP
- 1-Month Price action: -3.06%
- EPS Estimate: +0.01
PPG Industries, Inc PPG
- 1-Month Price action: +0.43%
- EPS Estimate: +1.12
SVB Financial Group SIVB
- 1-Month Price action: -6.23%
- EPS Estimate: +5.75
Forestar Group Inc FOR
- 1-Month Price action: -3.86%
- EPS Estimate: +0.70
Friday before-open:
Verizon Communications Inc VZ
- 1-Month Price action: +5.19%
- EPS Estimate: +1.35
American Express Co AXP
- 1-Month Price action: -1.23%
- EPS Estimate: +2.43
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF
- 1-Month Price action: +7.98%
- EPS Estimate: +1.42
Schlumberger NV SLB
- 1-Month Price action: +5.71%
- EPS Estimate: +0.33
Autoliv Inc ALV
- 1-Month Price action: -2.51%
- EPS Estimate: +1.13
HCA Healthcare Inc HCA
- 1-Month Price action: +0.44%
- EPS Estimate: +4.28
Gentex Corporation GNTX
- 1-Month Price action: -3.82%
- EPS Estimate: +0.32
