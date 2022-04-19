QQQ
This Week's Earnings Spotlight: Tesla, Netflix, IBM, American Express, Snap And More

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 19, 2022 2:19 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Brief
  • The companies reporting earnings on Wednesday include Tesla, Alcoa, Equifax and CSX.
  • On Thursday, Snap, PPG, ATT&T and Union Pacific are among the companies reporting earnings.

Here are the expected dates and insights into top companies' earnings reports, according to Benzinga Pro.

Tuesday after-close:

Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE

  • 1-Month Price action: +21.92%
  • EPS Estimate: -1.47

Netflix Inc NFLX

  • 1-Month Price action: -7.21%
  • EPS Estimate: +2.89

Wintrust Financial Corp WTFC

  • 1-Month Price action: -3.45%
  • EPS Estimate: +1.55

Interactive Brokers Group Inc IBKR

  • 1-Month Price action: -0.30%
  • EPS Estimate: +0.82

International Business Machines IBM

  • 1-Month Price action: -0.11%
  • EPS Estimate: +1.38

Wednesday before-open:

Procter & Gamble Co PG

  • 1-Month Price action: +4.80%
  • EPS Estimate: +1.30

Anthem Inc ANTM

  • 1-Month Price action: +8.09%
  • EPS Estimate: +7.81

Abbot Laboratories ABT

  • 1-Month Price action: -1.72%
  • EPS Estimate: +1.47

Baker & Hughes Co BKR

  • 1-Month Price action: +1.38
  • EPS Estimate: +0.2

Rogers Communications Inc RCI

  • 1-Month Price action: +9.14%
  • EPS Estimate: +0.65

Wednesday after-close:

Tesla Inc TSLA

  • 1-Month Price action: +11.84%
  • EPS Estimate: +2.26

Crown Castle International Corp CCI

  • 1-Month Price action: +10.32%
  • EPS Estimate: +0.94%

CSX Corporation CSX

  • 1-Month Price action: -4.72%
  • EPS Estimate: +0.37%

Alcoa Corp AA

  • 1-Month Price action: -4.63%
  • EPS Estimate: +2.97

Equifax Inc EFX

  • 1-Month Price action: -8.35%
  • EPS Estimate: +2.15%

Thursday before-open:

Danaher Corporation DHR

  • 1-Month price action: -4.84%
  • EPS Estimate: +2.66

AT&T Inc T

  • 1-Month price action: +12.24
  • EPS Estimate: +0.59

Union Pacific Corp UNP

  • 1-Month price action: -7.40%
  • EPS Estimate: +2.56

Phillip Morris International Inc. PM

  • 1-Month Price action: +7.85%
  • EPS Estimate: +1.49

American Airlines Group Inc AAL

  • 1-Month Price action: +22.13%
  • EPS Estimate: -2.40

Thursday after-close:

Snap Inc SNAP

  • 1-Month Price action: -3.06%
  • EPS Estimate: +0.01

PPG Industries, Inc PPG

  • 1-Month Price action: +0.43%
  • EPS Estimate: +1.12

SVB Financial Group SIVB

  • 1-Month Price action: -6.23%
  • EPS Estimate: +5.75

Forestar Group Inc FOR

  • 1-Month Price action: -3.86%
  • EPS Estimate: +0.70

Also Read: 2 Reasons This Earnings Season May Be Especially Unpredictable

Friday before-open:

Verizon Communications Inc VZ

  • 1-Month Price action: +5.19%
  • EPS Estimate: +1.35

American Express Co AXP

  • 1-Month Price action: -1.23%
  • EPS Estimate: +2.43

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF

  • 1-Month Price action: +7.98%
  • EPS Estimate: +1.42

Schlumberger NV SLB

  • 1-Month Price action: +5.71%
  • EPS Estimate: +0.33

Autoliv Inc ALV

  • 1-Month Price action: -2.51%
  • EPS Estimate: +1.13

HCA Healthcare Inc HCA

  • 1-Month Price action: +0.44%
  • EPS Estimate: +4.28

Gentex Corporation GNTX

  • 1-Month Price action: -3.82%
  • EPS Estimate: +0.32

