Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2017 4:11am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2017

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $13.29 billion.
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
  • Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $908.025 million.
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
  • Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
  • Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
  • Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $812.94 million.
  • Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $923.29 million.
  • United States Cellular Corp (NYSE: USM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $976.52 million.
  • Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $323.05 million.
  • Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $795.21 million.
  • Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $308.27 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $733.32 million.
  • Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $6.93 billion.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $573.81 million.
  • Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.
  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $808.93 million.
  • Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $792.51 million.
  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $901.14 million.
  • AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $7.18 per share on revenue of $975.90 million.
  • AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
  • Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $977.54 million.
  • SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
  • Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ: SRCL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $896.83 million.
  • Tribune Media Co (NYSE: TRCO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $465.24 million.
  • UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE: KGC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $758.31 million.
  • Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $146.68 million.
  • Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $907.00 million.
  • Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
  • Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $322.97 million.
  • Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ: PAAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $203.79 million.
  • Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $448.00 million.
  • EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $600.85 million.
  • National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NGHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFSI + ALB)

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Albemarle, Zagg And More
Albemarle, Bank Of America, And Other Stocks On Fast Money Traders' Radar
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: First Jobs Loss In 7 Years, But Unemployment Rate Ticks Lower
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Edwards Lifesciences, AeroVironment And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on HUM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.