Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $13.29 billion.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $908.025 million.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $812.94 million.
- Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $923.29 million.
- United States Cellular Corp (NYSE: USM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $976.52 million.
- Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $323.05 million.
- Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $795.21 million.
- Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $308.27 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $733.32 million.
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $6.93 billion.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $573.81 million.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $808.93 million.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $792.51 million.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $901.14 million.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $7.18 per share on revenue of $975.90 million.
- AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $977.54 million.
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
- Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ: SRCL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $896.83 million.
- Tribune Media Co (NYSE: TRCO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $465.24 million.
- UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE: KGC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $758.31 million.
- Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $146.68 million.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $907.00 million.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $322.97 million.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ: PAAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $203.79 million.
- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $448.00 million.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $600.85 million.
- National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NGHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
