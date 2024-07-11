Why ConAgra Brands Shares Are Trading Lower? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG fell during Thursday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 61 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 57 cents. Quarterly revenues of $2.905 billion missed the street view of $2.930 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Conagra Brands shares declined 3.9% to $27.70 on Thursday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZIA shares surged 88.6% to $1.26. Kazia Therapeutics, on Wednesday, announced results from GBM-AGILE, a phase II/III study that included an evaluation of paxalisib versus standard of care for patients with glioblastoma.

shares surged 88.6% to $1.26. Kazia Therapeutics, on Wednesday, announced results from GBM-AGILE, a phase II/III study that included an evaluation of paxalisib versus standard of care for patients with glioblastoma. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX shares jumped 78.6% to $1.2698 after the company reported 12-month Phase 2 trial results for eRapa in treating Familial Adenomatous Polyposis.

shares jumped 78.6% to $1.2698 after the company reported 12-month Phase 2 trial results for eRapa in treating Familial Adenomatous Polyposis. Volcon, Inc . VLCN climbed 68.2% to $6.13 in response to a series of buy-sell transactions by UBS Group AG UBS .

. climbed 68.2% to $6.13 in response to a series of buy-sell transactions by UBS Group AG . iSpecimen Inc. ISPC jumped 48% to $0.4241.

jumped 48% to $0.4241. Renalytix Plc RNLX gained 35% to $0.4125 after the company announced a collaboration with the Steno Diabetes Center, Copenhagen, to advance translation of precision medicine solutions for patients with Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease.

gained 35% to $0.4125 after the company announced a collaboration with the Steno Diabetes Center, Copenhagen, to advance translation of precision medicine solutions for patients with Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease. Blue Star Foods Corp . BSFC shares rose 33.6% to $2.2450 after declining around 5% on Wednesday.

. shares rose 33.6% to $2.2450 after declining around 5% on Wednesday. Cyngn Inc . CYN gained 32.5% to $5.25. Cyngn announced the expansion of its dealer network to include Alta Equipment Group.

. gained 32.5% to $5.25. Cyngn announced the expansion of its dealer network to include Alta Equipment Group. Methode Electronics, Inc . MEI shares rose 29.4% to $12.22 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

. shares rose 29.4% to $12.22 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. QuantumScape Corporation QS gained 25% to $6.76 after the company announced it entered into an agreement with PowerCo to industrialize solid-state batteries.

gained 25% to $6.76 after the company announced it entered into an agreement with PowerCo to industrialize solid-state batteries. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc . TERN jumped 18.2% to $8.63.

. jumped 18.2% to $8.63. SoundHound AI, Inc . SOUN rose 16.7% to $5.92. SoundHound AI recently announced that its ChatGPT-integrated voice assistant is now live and in production in Peugeot, Opel and Vauxhall vehicle brands in Europe.

. rose 16.7% to $5.92. SoundHound AI recently announced that its ChatGPT-integrated voice assistant is now live and in production in Peugeot, Opel and Vauxhall vehicle brands in Europe. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc . LL jumped 15.4% to $0.7850.

. jumped 15.4% to $0.7850. Astrana Health, Inc . ASTH gained 11.2% to $42.47. Truist Securities analyst Jailendra Singh upgraded Astrana Health from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $44 to $50.

. gained 11.2% to $42.47. Truist Securities analyst Jailendra Singh upgraded Astrana Health from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $44 to $50. IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS shares rose 10.8% to $7.76.

shares rose 10.8% to $7.76. Ribbon Communications Inc . RBBN climbed 10.8% to $3.60 after Rosenblatt initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $5 price target.

. climbed 10.8% to $3.60 after Rosenblatt initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $5 price target. OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO gained 10.2% to $1.3003 as the company announced plans to initiate neuropathic corneal pain trial for OK-101.

gained 10.2% to $1.3003 as the company announced plans to initiate neuropathic corneal pain trial for OK-101. Actelis Networks, Inc . ASNS shares rose 9.7% to $1.72 after the company announced it received a significant order valued at $260,000 to modernize the traffic systems in a major Mid-Atlantic county in the United States.

. shares rose 9.7% to $1.72 after the company announced it received a significant order valued at $260,000 to modernize the traffic systems in a major Mid-Atlantic county in the United States. NaaS Technology Inc . NAAS shares gained 8.4% to $5.07 after surging 44% on Wednesday.

. shares gained 8.4% to $5.07 after surging 44% on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc . LNTH rose 8.2% to $114.89. Leerink Partners maintained Lantheus with an Outperform and raised the price target from $106 to $127.

. rose 8.2% to $114.89. Leerink Partners maintained Lantheus with an Outperform and raised the price target from $106 to $127. MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR rose 8% to $1,410.01 after the company announced a 10-for-1 stock split.

rose 8% to $1,410.01 after the company announced a 10-for-1 stock split. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc . VRPX rose 7.6% to $1.8307.

. rose 7.6% to $1.8307. Pool Corporation POOL gained 6.6% to $318.49.

Losers

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc . IVP dipped 28.1% to $5.32 after jumping 110% on Wednesday. Inspire Veterinary Partners announced the closing of $6 million public offering.

. dipped 28.1% to $5.32 after jumping 110% on Wednesday. Inspire Veterinary Partners announced the closing of $6 million public offering. Cingulate Inc. CING fell 25% to $0.4862 after gaining 74% on Wednesday.

fell 25% to $0.4862 after gaining 74% on Wednesday. Crown LNG Holdings Limited CGBS dipped 18.6% to $2.5102.

dipped 18.6% to $2.5102. Telesis Bio, Inc . TBIO declined 18.2% to $3.5736.

. declined 18.2% to $3.5736. Boqii Holding Limited BQ dipped 17.6% to $0.4271.

dipped 17.6% to $0.4271. TuanChe Limited TC shares fell 17.5% to $1.5996.

shares fell 17.5% to $1.5996. Clene Inc. CLNN fell 15.7% to $4.7350. Clene announced plans to submit briefing book to the U.S. FDA in connection with granted Type C interaction to obtain FDA feedback on potential pathway to accelerated approval for CNM-Au8 in ALS.

fell 15.7% to $4.7350. Clene announced plans to submit briefing book to the U.S. FDA in connection with granted Type C interaction to obtain FDA feedback on potential pathway to accelerated approval for CNM-Au8 in ALS. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc . ETWO declined 15.7% to $3.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

. declined 15.7% to $3.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. uniQure N.V. QURE dipped 14.2% to $8.68. The company recently announced updated interim data including up to 24 months of follow-up data from 29 treated patients enrolled in the ongoing U.S. and European Phase I/II clinical trials of AMT-130 for the treatment of

dipped 14.2% to $8.68. The company recently announced updated interim data including up to 24 months of follow-up data from 29 treated patients enrolled in the ongoing U.S. and European Phase I/II clinical trials of AMT-130 for the treatment of Longeveron Inc . LGVN shares fell 9.4% to $4.1191. Longeveron shares jumped over 58% on Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to Lomecel-B for the treatment of mild Alzheimer’s Disease.

. shares fell 9.4% to $4.1191. Longeveron shares jumped over 58% on Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to Lomecel-B for the treatment of mild Alzheimer’s Disease. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd . ZIM dipped 9% to $18.06.

. dipped 9% to $18.06. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY fell 8% to $0.4210 after gaining over 20% on Wednesday.

fell 8% to $0.4210 after gaining over 20% on Wednesday. BRC Inc . BRCC fell 7.7% to $4.9850.

. fell 7.7% to $4.9850. Delta Air Lines, Inc . DAL fell 7.1% to $43.56 after the company posted downbeat second-quarter earnings and issued lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings outlook.

. fell 7.1% to $43.56 after the company posted downbeat second-quarter earnings and issued lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings outlook. American Airlines Group Inc . AAL declined 6.2% to $10.45 in sympathy with Delta, which fell after reporting mixed quarterly earnings.

. declined 6.2% to $10.45 in sympathy with Delta, which fell after reporting mixed quarterly earnings. United Airlines Holdings, Inc . UAL fell 5.5% to $44.58 in sympathy with Delta, which fell after reporting mixed quarterly earnings.

. fell 5.5% to $44.58 in sympathy with Delta, which fell after reporting mixed quarterly earnings. Celestica Inc. CLS fell 5.4% to $58.18. Celestica is expected to release second quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 24.

Now Read This: