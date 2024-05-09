Spectrum Brands Posts Upbeat Results, Joins AerSale, Sinclair, ICU Medical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB rose sharply during Thursday's session following upbeat earnings.

Spectrum Brands posted adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, beating expectations of 62 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $718.50 million versus estimates of $707.52 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Spectrum Brands shares surged 12.4% to $95.00 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Sezzle Inc. SEZL shares climbed 69.9% to $75.99 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter financial results.

Embecta Corp . EMBC shares rose 40.1% to $14.39 after the company reported upbeat second-quarter results and raised FY24 guidance.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc . CCSI gained 30.6% to $17.28 following better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Vital Farms, Inc . VITL shares rose 29.8% to $38.83 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued FY24 revenue guidance above estimates.

SiTime Corporation SITM gained 25.6% to $121.82 following upbeat quarterly results.

Blue Bird Corporation BLBD jumped 25.5% to $47.18 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

PlayAGS, Inc . AGS surged 24.5% to $11.16 as the company agreed to be acquired by Brightstar Capital Partners for approximately $1.1 billion.

AerSale Corporation ASLE rose 20.3% to $9.08 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB gained 19.7% to $19.83 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Warby Parker Inc. WRBY gained 19.5% to $14.87 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter GAAP EPS results and better-than-expected sales results. Also, the company raised its FY24 net revenue guidance.

Sinclair, Inc . SBGI surged 17.8% to $15.65 following quarterly results.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc . BIGC rose 15.7% to $7.74 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance.

ZimVie Inc . ZIMV rose 15.7% to $17.79 following first-quarter earnings. The company also issued strong FY24 EPS guidance.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd . PGY jumped 15.2% to $12.10 following strong quarterly resulys.

Magnite, Inc. MGNI shares surged 14.6% to $10.20 after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Compass, Inc . COMP shares gained 14.5% to $3.7550 after posting first-quarter results.

Klaviyo, Inc . KVYO shares gained 13.1% to $24.35 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Equinix, Inc. EQIX gained 12.7% to $780.98 following first-quarter earnings.

Playtika Holding Corp . PLTK rose 12.5% to $8.72 following strong quarterly sales.

Camtek Ltd . CAMT jumped 12.2% to $94.73 after the company reported a first-quarter beat and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates.

YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI surged 11.6% to $38.85 following better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

AppLovin Corporation APP gained 10.4% to $81.69 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Primo Water Corporation PRMW rose 9.4% to $22.00 following upbeat quarterly results.

Pan American Silver Corp . PAAS gained 9.1% to $20.32 following strong quarterly results.

Hecla Mining Company HL surged 8.5% to $5.33 following upbeat sales.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM gained 8.1% to $21.06.

Jackson Financial Inc . JXN gained 7.3% to $78.76 following a first-quarter earnings beat.

ICU Medical, Inc . ICUI gained 6.5% to $107.17 following upbeat earnings.

Teekay Tankers Ltd . TNK rose 6.1% to $67.42 following better-than-expected earnings.

PENN Entertainment, Inc . PENN rose 5.8% to $16.57 after ESPN Bet on Wednesday was named the official sports betting sponsor of the PGA Championship through 2026.

US Foods Holding Corp. USFD gained 4.6% to $54.77 following upbeat earnings.

