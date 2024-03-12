Why Asana Shares Are Trading Lower By 11%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Asana, Inc. ASAN fell sharply during Tuesday’s session following soft FY25 revenue guidance.

Asana reported quarterly losses of 4 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 10 cents by 60%. Quarterly sales came in at $171.1 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $167.676 million by 2.04%.

The company expects fiscal year 2025 adjusted losses of between 22 cents and 19 cents per share, versus the losses of 22 cents estimate and fiscal year revenues of between $716 million and $722 million, versus the $724.75 estimate.

Asana shares dipped 11% to $16.72 on Tuesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

ClearOne, Inc. CLRO rose 168.4% to $2.4299. ClearOne announced a special one-time cash dividend of 50 cents per share.

Losers

