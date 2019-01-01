QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.18 - 0.26
Vol / Avg.
62.9K/92.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 2.29
Mkt Cap
72.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
352M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Nukkleus Inc is a financial technology company that is focused on providing software and technology solutions for the retail foreign exchange trading industry. It provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions package to FXDD Malta Limited. The company's operating segment includes General support services and Financial services. It generates maximum revenue from the General support services segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nukkleus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nukkleus (NUKK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nukkleus (OTCPK: NUKK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nukkleus's (NUKK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nukkleus.

Q

What is the target price for Nukkleus (NUKK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nukkleus

Q

Current Stock Price for Nukkleus (NUKK)?

A

The stock price for Nukkleus (OTCPK: NUKK) is $0.207 last updated Today at 7:37:09 PM.

Q

Does Nukkleus (NUKK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nukkleus.

Q

When is Nukkleus (OTCPK:NUKK) reporting earnings?

A

Nukkleus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nukkleus (NUKK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nukkleus.

Q

What sector and industry does Nukkleus (NUKK) operate in?

A

Nukkleus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.