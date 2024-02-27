Why Helix Energy Solutions Shares Are Trading Lower By 11%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX fell sharply during Tuesday’s session following weak earnings.

Helix Energy posted adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, missing market estimates of 10 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $335.16 million versus expectations of $315.60 million.

Helix Energy Solutions shares dipped 11% to $9.13 on Tuesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. JANX shares jumped 145% to $37.00 after the company announced updated clinical data for both of its clinical programs.

Presto Automation Inc. PRST surged 72% to $0.5657.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. VKTX shares jumped 71.2% to $65.88 after the company announced the Phase 2 VENTURE trial successfully achieved its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.

CXApp Inc. CXAI gained 67% to $2.58.

WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG gained 50% to $3.36.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS climbed 33.6% to $13.70 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. BIOR surged 32.2% to $1.39.

AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO jumped 29.6% to $9.89 following fourth-quarter results.

Codexis, Inc. CDXS rose 29% to $4.1283. Codexis entered into exclusive licensing agreement with Roche for double-stranded DNA Ligase.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM gained 26.8% to $45.43 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI rose 26% to $3.14. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Yi Fu Lee maintained BigBear.ai with an Overweight and maintained $3 price target.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM gained 24.3% to $1.84.

Earlyworks Co., Ltd ELWS gained 24.2% to $0.7321. Earlyworks was selected as a co-creation partner for MetaMe® a meta-communication service utilizing cutting-edge technology from NTT DOCOMO, one of Japan's largest cell phone operators.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS rose 24.1% to $0.9012.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX jumped 24% to $0.3299.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LGND gained 23% to $91.68 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN jumped 22.3% to $7.03 after gaining more than 46% on Monday.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. PYXS gained 21.3% to $5.80. Pyxis Oncology announced a $50 million private placement.

PubMatic, Inc. PUBM shares climbed 20.8% to $20.01 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance.

bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE jumped 20.5% to $1.76.

Altimmune, Inc. ALT gained 20.4% to $13.63.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL jumped 19% to $107.00 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. DNLI gained 17.6% to $19.87 following quarterly results.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE rose 17.6% to $23.48 following strong results.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. HSII gained 16.7% to $33.81 following strong results.

Ault Alliance, Inc. AULT rose 15.8% to $0.4520. Ault Alliance announced record preliminary 2023 revenue of $153 million.

Portillo's Inc. PTLO gained 15.6% to $15.90 following upbeat results.

Dorman Products, Inc. DORM climbed 11.5% to $92.67 following upbeat earnings.

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG gained 9.7% to $146.27 following strong sales..

NovoCure Limited NVCR gained 9.5% to $16.31.

gained 9.5% to $16.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX gained 9.5% to $85.14 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance.

Losers

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV shares dipped 56.9% to $2.93 after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the New Drug Application for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.

Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD fell 55.8% to $1.2180. The stock continues to experience marked volatility after the company on Monday said it encountered an unexpected delay in its planned reverse stock split.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP fell 32.7% to $0.2878 after the company announced pricing of $1.5 million underwritten public offering of common stock at a price of $0.30/share together with investor commitment for additional $1 million.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. TWKS fell 30.6% to $3.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak guidance.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. ALPP dipped 26% to $0.8799.

Stagwell Inc. STGW fell 25.6% to $5.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. CLDI dipped 24.9% to $0.9084.

Clarivate Plc CLVT fell 23.3% to $6.85 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

Edgio, Inc. EGIO fell 21.5% to $0.2450. Edgio announced effectiveness of reverse stock split.

Telesis Bio, Inc. TBIO fell 21% to $0.5215 after tumbling 15% on Monday. Telesis Bio said it sees preliminary 2023 total consolidated revenue of $27.5 million.

Lotus Technology Inc. LOT dipped 20.3% to $11.36.

Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY shares fell 19.6% to $0.0654. On Feb. 5. Pineapple Energy priced a $1 million registered direct offering of common stock.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN shares fell 16.7% to $8.71. Aaron's reported a loss for the fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Perrigo Company plc PRGO fell 15.1% to $27.33 after the company reported fourth quarter financial results.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR fell 10% to $5.64. Intuitive Machines said communications with moon lander Odysseus is expected to cease Tuesday morning, effectively ending mission 5 days after touchdown, Reuters reported.

Unity Software Inc. U fell 8.3% to $30.31 after the company reported mixed financial results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter strategic portfolio revenue in the range of $415 million to $420 million.

Primoris Services Corporation PRIM dipped 7.2% to $ 37.63 after the company reported mixed fourth quarter financial results.

LendingTree, Inc. TREE fell 6.9% to $31.90 following weak sales.

CarGurus, Inc. CARG shares fell 4.2% to $22.89 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

shares fell 4.2% to $22.89 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Workday, Inc. WDAY shares declined 2.9% to $298.42 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results, reiterated guidance and announced its intent to acquire HiredScore.

