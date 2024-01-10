Why WD-40 Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of WD-40 Company WDFC rose sharply during Wednesday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results.

WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share which exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of $1.05 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $140.42 million, clocking in above the Street's estimate of $134.37 million.

WD-40 shares jumped 17.3% to $277.56 on Wednesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT climbed 87.8% to $0.5501. Nauticus Robotics secured additional funding and appointed John W. Gibson, Jr as interim CEO.

climbed 87.8% to $0.5501. Nauticus Robotics secured additional funding and appointed John W. Gibson, Jr as interim CEO. Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND shares jumped 47.7% to $3.0570. Clearmind Medicine completed a Type A Meeting with the FDA for clinical trial of its proprietary MEAI-based, CMND-100 compound, for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

shares jumped 47.7% to $3.0570. Clearmind Medicine completed a Type A Meeting with the FDA for clinical trial of its proprietary MEAI-based, CMND-100 compound, for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA gained 46.8% to $7.57. Sana Biotechnology recently announced FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for SC262.

gained 46.8% to $7.57. Sana Biotechnology recently announced FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for SC262. Ucommune International Ltd UK jumped 37.8% to $4.98.

jumped 37.8% to $4.98. Vicarious Surgical Inc. RBOT rose 37% to $0.6851.

rose 37% to $0.6851. Nvni Group Limited NVNI climbed 35.2% to $2.6091.

climbed 35.2% to $2.6091. EchoStar Corporation SATS gained 31% to $16.50. EchoStar completed merger with DISH Network Corporation.

gained 31% to $16.50. EchoStar completed merger with DISH Network Corporation. Amarin Corporation plc AMRN climbed 28.8% to $1.25 after the company reported strong preliminary FY23 total revenues.

climbed 28.8% to $1.25 after the company reported strong preliminary FY23 total revenues. Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares rose 17% to $0.5501. Exicure was granted broad U.S. patent #11866700 for "Liposomal Nucleic Acid Constructs Presenting Antisense Oligonucleotides For Knockdown Of Interleukin 17 Mrna (For Inflammation From Cancer, Obesity, Diabetes, Alzheimer's)."

shares rose 17% to $0.5501. Exicure was granted broad U.S. patent #11866700 for "Liposomal Nucleic Acid Constructs Presenting Antisense Oligonucleotides For Knockdown Of Interleukin 17 Mrna (For Inflammation From Cancer, Obesity, Diabetes, Alzheimer's)." NexImmune, Inc. NEXI gained 16.2% to $13.72.

gained 16.2% to $13.72. Exscientia plc EXAI rose 14% to $7.07. B of A Securities recently downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $11 to $9.

rose 14% to $7.07. B of A Securities recently downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $11 to $9. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. NAMS rose 13.6% to $14.00.

rose 13.6% to $14.00. SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH gained 13.4% to $20.97 after the companyy posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and announced approval of $75 million share repurchase authorization.

gained 13.4% to $20.97 after the companyy posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and announced approval of $75 million share repurchase authorization. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. XERS jumped 12.4% to $2.7100. Xeris Biopharma entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Amgen for Xeriject formulation of teprotumumab for thyroid eye disease.

jumped 12.4% to $2.7100. Xeris Biopharma entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Amgen for Xeriject formulation of teprotumumab for thyroid eye disease. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX jumped 11.6% to $6.38. GoodRx sees preliminary FY23 adjusted revenue of $759 million to $761 million.

jumped 11.6% to $6.38. GoodRx sees preliminary FY23 adjusted revenue of $759 million to $761 million. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO surged 11.2% to $4.27 following strong quarterly sales.

surged 11.2% to $4.27 following strong quarterly sales. PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT rose 10% to $80.25 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.

rose 10% to $80.25 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday. iCoreConnect Inc. ICCT shares rose 9.3% to $1.4203. iCoreConnect announced strategic acquisition of Verifi Dental.

shares rose 9.3% to $1.4203. iCoreConnect announced strategic acquisition of Verifi Dental. AZZ Inc. AZZ jumped 9.1% to $62.24 following upbeat quarterly results.

jumped 9.1% to $62.24 following upbeat quarterly results. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG gained 6.1% to $350.63. Intuitive Surgical said it sees preliminary revenue of $1.93 billion for the fourth quarter, versus market estimates of $1.87 billion.

Losers

DocGo Inc. DCGO shares fell 32.9% to $3.2150. Fuzzy Panda Research issued a report and disclosed a short position in the stock.

shares fell 32.9% to $3.2150. Fuzzy Panda Research issued a report and disclosed a short position in the stock. HWH International Inc. HWH shares fell 25.3% to $2.10 after dipping 26% on Tuesday.

shares fell 25.3% to $2.10 after dipping 26% on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS fell 25% to $0.9601 after the company's Phase 2B study of ATI-1777 2% QD was not statistically superior on the primary efficacy endpoint.

fell 25% to $0.9601 after the company's Phase 2B study of ATI-1777 2% QD was not statistically superior on the primary efficacy endpoint. Presto Automation Inc. PRST fell 19.5% to $0.3127.

fell 19.5% to $0.3127. Roma Green Finance Limited ROMA shares fell 18.8% to $2.3557 after dipping over 27% on Tuesday. Roma Green Finance announced pricing of $12.3 million public offering of 2,449,943 of shares at price of $4.00 per share.

shares fell 18.8% to $2.3557 after dipping over 27% on Tuesday. Roma Green Finance announced pricing of $12.3 million public offering of 2,449,943 of shares at price of $4.00 per share. Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU fell 16.8% to $14.11. Sidus Space regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid requirements.

fell 16.8% to $14.11. Sidus Space regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid requirements. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS fell 15.7% to $0.3797.

fell 15.7% to $0.3797. Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares fell 15.1% to $18.97 after the company lowered its full-year revenue guidance.

shares fell 15.1% to $18.97 after the company lowered its full-year revenue guidance. Ainos, Inc. AIMD fell 14.9% to $2.22.

fell 14.9% to $2.22. GrafTech International Ltd. EAF fell 14.4% to $1.61.

fell 14.4% to $1.61. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT declined 12.9% to $0.1335.

declined 12.9% to $0.1335. TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX fell 12.4% to $18.38 after the company reported preliminary BRIUMVI US net product sales for Q4 and FY23.

fell 12.4% to $18.38 after the company reported preliminary BRIUMVI US net product sales for Q4 and FY23. Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP fell 12% to $4.2350.

fell 12% to $4.2350. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO fell 11.9% to $0.2621 after gaining 22% on Tuesday.

fell 11.9% to $0.2621 after gaining 22% on Tuesday. Veradigm Inc. MDRX fell 11.1% to $9.56. Veradigm said it sees FY23 revenue of $608 million to $622 million.

fell 11.1% to $9.56. Veradigm said it sees FY23 revenue of $608 million to $622 million. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. GRTX shares fell 9.1% to $0.1919 after jumping 41% on Tuesday.

shares fell 9.1% to $0.1919 after jumping 41% on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR fell 9.1% to $23.55 following downbeat quarterly earnings.

fell 9.1% to $23.55 following downbeat quarterly earnings. NovoCure Limited NVCR declined 8.8% to $13.43.

declined 8.8% to $13.43. Sasol Limited SSL shares fell 6.8% to $9.08.

