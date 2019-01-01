QQQ
Range
0.08 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
30.8K/159.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
13.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
159.2M
Outstanding
Nov 22, 2021
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
iCoreConnect Inc develops and markets secure cloud-based HIPAA compliant software services focused on compliance, workflow/productivity, and electronic health records systems. Its core services technology can be adopted to other vertical markets that require a high degree of secure data communication, such as the legal, financial and education fields. It markets secure HIPAA compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) offering under the names of iCoreExchange, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreSecure, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreMobile, iCoreHuddle, iCoreRx, iCorePDMP, iCoreEPCS, and iCorePay. The company's software is sold under annual recurring revenue subscriptions.

iCoreConnect Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iCoreConnect (ICCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iCoreConnect (OTCQB: ICCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iCoreConnect's (ICCT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iCoreConnect.

Q

What is the target price for iCoreConnect (ICCT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iCoreConnect

Q

Current Stock Price for iCoreConnect (ICCT)?

A

The stock price for iCoreConnect (OTCQB: ICCT) is $0.08305 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:35:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iCoreConnect (ICCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iCoreConnect.

Q

When is iCoreConnect (OTCQB:ICCT) reporting earnings?

A

iCoreConnect does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iCoreConnect (ICCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iCoreConnect.

Q

What sector and industry does iCoreConnect (ICCT) operate in?

A

iCoreConnect is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.