iCoreConnect Inc develops and markets secure cloud-based HIPAA compliant software services focused on compliance, workflow/productivity, and electronic health records systems. Its core services technology can be adopted to other vertical markets that require a high degree of secure data communication, such as the legal, financial and education fields. It markets secure HIPAA compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) offering under the names of iCoreExchange, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreSecure, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreMobile, iCoreHuddle, iCoreRx, iCorePDMP, iCoreEPCS, and iCorePay. The company's software is sold under annual recurring revenue subscriptions.