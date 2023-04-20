Why Nevro Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 19%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares gained 68.6% to $1.45. Aditxt signed asset purchase agreement to acquire 50% ownership of Global Response Aid with rights to manufacture and market broad-spectrum antiviral drug Avigan.
- Augmedix, Inc. AUGX shares rose 64% to $2.96 after the company announced a partnership with HCA Healthcare to accelerate the development of AI-enabled ambient documentation.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD gained 64% to $0.69.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNSP rose 53% to $2.72.
- Getaround, Inc. GETR surged 38% to $0.4955 after jumping over 40% on Wednesday. Getaround recently said it sees preliminary FY22 total revenues of $59 million to $60 million.
- United Insurance Holdings Corp. UIHC gained 30.9% to $2.16. United Insurance said unit entered memorandum with Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Rehabilitation and Liquidation.
- ContraFect Corporation CFRX rose 23% to $2.17.
- Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX climbed 21% to $1.05.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC gained 20% to $9.20.
- MDxHealth SA MDXH shares climbed 19.7% to $4.00. MDxHealth received notice that its Select mdx for Prostate Cancer test has successfully completed a rigorous technical assessment process with the Molecular Diagnostics Services Program developed by Palmetto GBA.
- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA shares gained 18% to $4.2298.
- BiomX Inc. PHGE climbed 17.8% to $0.3654.
- VCI Global Limited VCIG rose 17.7% to $2.33. VCI Global announced memorandum of agreement to acquire a 70% stake in LOCUS-T Sdn Bhd.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI gained 17.4% to $7.69.
- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ASTI jumped 15.5% to $0.3501. Ascent Solar Technologies secured $9 million equity financing with Lucro Investments VCC.
- XPO, Inc. XPO gained 15.4% to $39.92 as the company said Dave Bates is joining the company as chief operating officer, North American LTL, effective April 21, 2023.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 12.9% to $7.82.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA rose 11.5% to $17.66. The US Department of Energy offered $3 billion conditional commitment to Sunnova to expand clean energy access and lay foundation for virtual power plant capabilities.
- Badger Meter, Inc. BMI gained 11.15% to $133.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- MIND Technology, Inc. MIND climbed 10.4% to $0.6399 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Matson, Inc. MATX gained 9.7% to $68.83 after the company issued Q1 guidance.
- Snap-on Incorporated SNA surged 7.3% to $257.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI gained 7% to $108.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY23 revenue guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT shares fell 57.7% to $2.37 after the company announced the pricing of its $10.8 million underwritten public offering.
- BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD fell 26% to $0.69.
- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. ALPP dropped 24.2% to $0.3182.
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI fell 21.6% to $3.30.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares fell 21.4% to $0.3648 on above-average volume Thursday following reports the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming days.
- Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. LSDI fell 21.4% to $0.8958.
- Via Renewables, Inc. VIA dropped 20.8% to $14.52.
- Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. OIG fell 20.2% to $0.0555.
- Nevro Corp. NVRO fell 18.7% to $31.90. Nevro named Kevin Thornal as new Chief Executive Officer, President. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2023 worldwide revenue guidance of around $445 million to $455 million.
- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. EGBN dropped 18.3% to $25.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Genius Group Limited GNS fell 15.3% to $1.22. Genius Group launched Genie AI powered by GPT-4.
- PolarityTE, Inc. PTE fell 14.7% to $0.4862.
- Skillz Inc. SKLZ dropped 14.5% to $0.6121.
- Kineta, Inc. KA fell 14.5% to $4.06 after the company reported a $6 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY dropped 13.4% to $5.49.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA fell 12.1% to $0.4080. A.K.A Brands shares jumped 14% on Wednesday after the company reported preliminary unaudited Q1 2023 results.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 10.3% to $1.13.
- Griffon Corporation GFF fell 10.2% to $28.38 after the company announced it concluded its review of strategic alternatives.
- Omeros Corporation OMER dropped 9.9% to $5.27.
- AT&T Inc. T fell 9.6% to $17.80 after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. UFAB fell 9.1% to $0.20 after dropping 11% on Wednesday.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX dropped 8.6% to $8.19.
- MannKind Corporation MNKD declined 8.6% to $4.02.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 8% to $166.09. Tesla posted in-line earnings for its first quarter, but sales topped estimates. The company also reported a decrease in operating margins.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE fell 7.5% to $0.1665 after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.
- Nokia Oyj NOK shares fell 8.5% to $4.2250 after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly profits.
- Snap Inc. SNAP dropped 5.8% to $10.35 as the stock pulled back after gaining Wednesday amid the company's partner event.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION fell 5.2% to $31.03 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- F5, Inc. FFIV shares declined 3.5% to $132.24. F5 reported upbeat quarterly results and announced plans to reduce its global headcount by approximately 620 employees.
Now Read This: Top 5 Consumer Stocks You'll Regret Missing In Q2
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.