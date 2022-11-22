Why Dollar Tree Shares Are Trading Lower By 10%? Here Are 53 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI shares jumped 99.1% to $4.42 after the company announced the FDA granted Fast Track designation to LB1148 for the acceleration of time to return of bowel function following surgery.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 52% to $0.2656 after jumping 21% on Monday. Cosmos Health agreed to sell its Sky Premium Life Luxury food supplement brand on Iberian Airlines' in-flight magazine, Ronda.
- Aenza S.A.A. AENZ gained 42.3% to $3.49.
- ObsEva SA OBSV shares climbed 31.3% to $0.2175 after the company reported the sale of Ebopiprant license agreement to XOMA for up to $113 million.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares climbed 30.5% to $4.0532.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO jumped 23% to $0.6001. Foxo Technologies, said effective November 14, 2022, Jon Sabes has been terminated as CEO and Chairman of board of company.
- Grindr Inc. GRND gained 21.3% to $23.91 after dropping 46% on Monday.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA jumped 21.1% to $1.0628. Charah Solutions recently reported mixed Q3 results.
- Cingulate Inc. CING gained 20.3% to $0.8313. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cingulate with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN surged 20.3% to $0.6743. Cyclerion said it concluded the unsolicited proposal received on November 20 was “not in the best interest of the company.”
- Biodesix, Inc. BDSX jumped 20% to $1.5600. Biodesix 10% owner Jack Schuler acquired a total of 8,695,652 shares at an average price of $1.15.
- WW International, Inc. WW gained 17.4% to $4.2650. Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer at WW International, reported a large insider buy on November 21, according to a new SEC filing.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN rose 17.3% to $0.6571 after gaining around 8% on Monday.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO gained 16.5% to $15.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 GAAP EPS and sales results.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL jumped 16.4% to $183.55 after the company reported Q3 financial results and issued guidance.
- Draganfly Inc. DPRO gained 15.3% to $1.06. Draganfly has been selected by PromoDrone to provide its Public Safety technology to the PromoDrone platform for Emergency Management.
- Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV rose 15.2% to $1.08.
- Warner Music Group Corp. WMG jumped 14.8% to $30.99. Warner Music Group reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8.8% year-on-year to $1.497 billion, beating the consensus of $1.42 billion.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF gained 14.8% to $21.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TFFP jumped 11.4% to $1.3824. TFF Pharmaceuticals recently priced a $10.675 million offering of common stock and warrants.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY gained 11.2% to $78.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Maximus, Inc. MMS surged 9.6% to $66.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Angel Pond Holdings Corporation POND gained 9% to $10.63.
- Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL rose 8.2% to $2.2192 after surging around 14% on Monday.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. A gained 6.7% to $154.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI rose 6.3% to $0.7219. First Wave BioPharma reported a private placement.
Losers
- Eqonex Limited EQOS fell 27.9% to $0.1514 after dipping around 24% on Monday.
- Perfect Corp. PERF fell 22% to $6.75. Goldman Sachs, on Monday, initiated coverage on Perfect with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $7.8.
- Agora, Inc. API dropped 21% to $2.6450 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ATNM declined 19.9% to $9.44.
- MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX shares tumbled 18.9% to $5.16 after Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS fell 17.8% to $0.2547.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS dipped 17.1% to $11.45.
- EUDA Health Holdings Limited EUDA fell 16.9% to $3.14 after dipping 15% on Monday.
- Jack in the Box Inc. JACK fell 16.4% to $70.98 after the company issued soft FY23 guidance.
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. MLAB declined 15.7% to $155.25 after the company announced its Clinical Genomics Division customer, Sema4, will exit the reproductive health screening business. Sema4 informed the company it will reduce the quantity of orders in Q3.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. DY fell 15.5% to $92.63 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA dropped 14.8% to $0.22.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS shares fell 14.7% to $0.4004 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Monday.
- Noah Holdings Limited NOAH dipped 14.4% to $12.80 following Q3 results.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ fell 13.8% to $2.4450 following Q3 results.
- Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX dropped 13.4% to $26.98.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA fell 12.8% to $1.5525 after the company issued a regulatory update on Omidubicel. The company said it received extension of Omidubicel PDUFA Date from Jan. 30, 2023 to May 1, 2023 as the FDA issued information request.
- Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO dropped 12.5% to $2.16.
- Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD fell 11.8% to $28.65 after reporting Q4 results.
- AGBA Group Holding Limited AGBA fell 11.7% to $5.58. AGBA Acquisition Limited recently completed its business combination with TAG Holdings Limited.
- Movado Group, Inc. MOV dropped 11% to $29.81 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and lowered FY23 sales forecast.
- Central Garden & Pet Company CENTA dipped 10.6% to $37.50 following weak quarterly results.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR fell 9.9% to $148.97 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA fell 9.1% to $0.1765 after jumping 26% on Monday.
- Canoo Inc. GOEV fell 9.1% to $1.0550. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS dropped 6.7% to $6.64 after the company issued weak Q4 forecast.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM fell 6% to $75.49 after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued weak guidance.
