Why Opiant Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By 115%? Here Are 53 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT shares surged 137% to $0.4901 after analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage of the stock with a $2.25 price target.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OPNT shares jumped 114.9% to $20.20. Indivior PLC agreed to acquire Opiant Pharmaceuticals for $20.00 per share in cash, plus contingent value rights (CVRs) of up to $8.00 per share.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT shares climbed 28.6% to $2.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 27.7% to $0.1569 after gaining 7% on Friday.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. YRD jumped 27.7% to $1.29.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA gained 25.8% to $0.35.
- Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX surged 25.6% to $1.5700. The FDA published briefing documents on Ardelyx's kidney disease treatment.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC jumped 23% to $2.3700 after the company announced it received written guidance from the FDA that an acute pain indication may be appropriate for its lead Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection product, PF614.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR surged 20.6% to $26.15 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT gained 19.1% to $9.18. HireRight’s board authorized a $100 million share repurchase program.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation PDSB jumped 18.2% to $6.62 after the company announced 100% clinical response in cervical cancer patients in preliminary data from the IMMUNOCERV Phase 2 clinical trial. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Daseke, Inc. DSKE gained 15.7% to $6.91. Daseke said that the company has entered into an agreement with its Founder, Mr. Don R. Daseke, and his affiliates, to repurchase their total holdings in the company at a purchase price of $6 per share.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM rose 15.3% to $11.41 after the company reported positive topline result in Fruquintinib Phase III FRUTIGA study in second-line gastric cancer in China.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP jumped 14.6% to $3.29. Armata Pharmaceuticals recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.24 per share.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO gained 14.5% to $8.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT gained 14% to $0.2975 following strong quarterly results.
- Agenus Inc. AGEN rose 13.8% to $2.8550. Agenus recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.19 per share.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM surged 13.1% to $11.20 after the company reported initial results from FRUTIGA. The company said the trial met one of the primary endpoints of statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. XIN surged 12.6% to $0.5181.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW gained 10.4% to $5.38. Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co. LLC was awarded $42 million in large North American upgrade projects.
- Secoo Holding Limited SECO gained 10.3% to $0.32.
- TAL Education Group TAL gained 10.1% to $5.24.
- Kidpik Corp. PIK rose 10.1% to $0.9798. KIDPIK is expected to release Q3 results on November 15, 2022.
- monday.com Ltd. MNDY surged 9.2% to $103.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA gained 8.8% to $2.59. Cabaletta Bio recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.39 per share.
Lufax Holding Ltd LU jumped 6.8% to $1.9550.
Losers
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA shares dipped 83.3% to $0.6781 after the company reported topline results from the STS101 SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial in migraine patients.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS dipped 39.8% to $2.74 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and provided a business update.
- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT dropped 33% to $6.12. Lantheus and POINT Biopharma announced collaboration and exclusive license agreements for commercialization of PNT2002 & PNT2003.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 31.7% to $0.1366. Nuwellis recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- MorphoSys AG MOR shares fell 28.8% to $3.91. MorphoSys’ licensing partner Roche issued an update on Phase 3 GRADUATE program for Gantenerumab in early Alzheimer’s disease.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. STOK dipped 26% to $9.24 after the company reported a wider Q3 loss.
- Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS dropped 21.5% to $0.62. Actelis Networks posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.
- Tremor International Ltd TRMR fell 21.2% to $6.95 after gaining over 5% on Friday.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI dipped 21% to $0.9401. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share and issued an update from MARIO-3 study.
- 908 Devices Inc. MASS declined 19.2% to $12.93 as the company lowered its FY22 revenue forecast.
- Oatly Group AB OTLY fell 18.2% to $2.0050 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares fell 17.2% to $0.2015 after dropping around 7% on Friday.
- Lumos Pharma, Inc. LUMO declined 16.5% to $7.44. Lumos Pharma posted a Q3 loss of $0.86 per share and disclosed interim results from two Phase 2 trials evaluating oral LUM-201 for moderate pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ dropped 16.4% to $0.6001. TOMI Environmental Solutions recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.03 per share.
- Altus Power, Inc. AMPS dropped 15.2% to $7.24 following Q3 results.
- Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS declined 15.4% to $0.2404.
- CareMax, Inc. CMAX dipped 14.8% to $4.64. CareMax recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.25 per share.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG fell 14.4% to $0.2695. Performance Shipping posted Q3 EPS of $0.10.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S ASND dipped 13.3% to $114.48. Ascendis Pharma announced positive topline results from the ACcomplisH Phase 2 trial of once-weekly TransCon CNP compared to a placebo in children with achondroplasia aged 2 to 10 years old.
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN fell 12% to $8.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS. Several analysts downgraded the stock today.
- Transphorm, Inc. TGAN fell 11.7% to $6.22.
- 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM dropped 9.9% to $11.32. 5E Advanced Materials, on Friday, reported Q1 results.
- CS Disco, Inc. LAW fell 9.6% to $9.35.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS fell 9.4% to $59.64. Kura Sushi USA recently reported Q4 financial results.
- 8x8, Inc. EGHT fell 9.4% to $4.3050.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEA dropped 9.1% to $1.7450.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 8.9% to $3.5977. Bed Bath & Beyond reported additional privately negotiated senior notes exchanges and concurrent private placement of common stock with several institutional holders.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.