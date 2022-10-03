ñol

Why Tesla Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 7%, Here Are 52 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 3, 2022 12:27 PM | 6 min read
Why Tesla Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 7%, Here Are 52 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC gained 641% to $2.0207 after the company announced it will be acquired by AstraZeneca's subsidiary, Alexion, for $2.07 per share.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC jumped 223% to $0.3725 after dipping around 28% on Friday.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR shares gained 63.3% to $5.50 after the stock rose more than 80% Friday.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI gained 47.1% to $14.83.
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV shares gained 36% to $24.43 after the company received an acquisition offer from Sumitovant Biopharma and Sumitormo Pharma to acquire the company for $22.75 per share in cash.
  • Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS climbed 33% to $1.1701 after declining around 8% on Friday. Wearable Devices, last week, posted a 1H loss of $0.18 per share.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 32% to $1.56.
  • Viasat, Inc. VSAT gained 27.3% to $38.47 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business to L3Harris Technologies for $1.96 billion.
  • Flexible Solutions International, Inc. FSI rose 25.7% to $2.0736. FSI reported termination of merger with Lygos Inc.
  • Bionomics Limited BNOX gained 24.4% to $7.79.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB jumped 20.9% to $3.3861. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals recently announced interim data from the first two cohorts of Part B of its ongoing Phase 2 trial of ANEB-001 for acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI).
  • Versus Systems Inc. VS gained 20.5% to $0.2254.
  • LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR rose 20.3% to $8.64.
  • Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP SBS gained 20.2% to $10.95.
  • Kuke Music Holding Limited KUKE jumped 19.9% to $0.5645.
  • Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX gained 19.4% to $0.2030. Tenax Therapeutics, last month, said it is evaluating alternative strategic paths.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA climbed 18.5% to $3.4876 after the company announced the FDA granted Fast Track designation for sapanisertib for the treatment of NRF2-mutated squamous lung cancer.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR rose 16.7% to $0.3490 after gaining 8% on Friday.
  • QualTek Services Inc. QTEK gained 16.3% to $2.33.
  • Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT climbed 15.6% to $0.59.
  • New Gold Inc. NGD gained 14.5% to $1.0087. RBC Capital upgraded New Gold from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $1 to $1.25.
  • LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR surged 13.7% to $8.17.
  • InterDigital, Inc. IDCC jumped 13.8% to $46.02 after the company raised its Q3 sales guidance and entered into a patent license agreement with a major technology company.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE gained 13.7% to $3.89.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co VRT jumped 13% to $11.02 Vertiv Holdings Co Chief Executive Officer Rob Johnson will retire from his position due to health reasons, effective December 31, 2022.
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV rose 12.8% to $23.00 after dropping around 40% on Friday.
  • Mesoblast Limited MESO jumped 12% to $2.85.
  • Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR rose 11.9% to $13.81.
  • Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND fell 11.7% to $8.73.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX gained 10% to $3.70.
  • Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS jumped 9.3% to $5.65. Shares of several oil stocks traded higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut.
  • Alcoa Corporation AA gained 8.5% to $36.52.
  • United States Steel Corporation X jumped 6% to $19.20.


Losers

  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN dropped 35% to $3.76 after the company announced an equity distribution agreement allowing the company to sell up to $15 million of stock.
  • Clene Inc. CLNN shares dipped 31.4% to $1.92 after the company released topline results from the Healey ALS Platform trial of CNM-Au8, an investigational gold nanocrystal suspension, in participants with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT fell 31.2% to $2.0812. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, on Friday, announced the intent to effect a reverse stock split.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR fell 23.3% to $0.0920. Timber Pharmaceuticals reported a $1.3 million registered direct offering.
  • Belite Bio, Inc BLTE dropped 20.8% to $26.80. Belite Bio presented 12-month interim results of LBS-008 Phase 1b/2 study in adolescent Stargardt disease at the AAO Annual Meeting 2022.
  • Waldencast plc WALD dropped 15% to $8.50.
  • FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE declined 15% to $8.23.
  • SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS fell 14% to $5.96 after dropping 20% on Friday.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. TKAT declined 14% to $0.8949.
  • Lilium N.V. LILM dropped 12.9% to $1.9850. Lilium recently announced partnership with GlobeAir.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS fell 12.1% to $60.03.
  • Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA fell 11.7% to $16.00. Aura Biosciences announced interim Phase 2 data evaluating suprachoroidal administration of belzupacap sarotalocan for the first-line treatment of patients with early-stage choroidal melanoma presented at the AAO 2022.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA dropped 11.5% to $7.78.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL fell 11% to $0.89.
  • Hippo Holdings Inc. HIPO declined 9.7% to $16.72.
  • Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA dropped 8.2% to $0.0991. Maxim Group recently downgraded Kintara Therapeutics from Buy to Hold.
  • Remitly Global, Inc. RELY dipped 7.8% to $10.25.
  • SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI fell 7.3% to $3.0050 after jumping 43% on Friday.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares fell 7.2% to $246.09 after the company reported third-quarter vehicle deliveries below Wall Street expectations. Tesla said it produced 365,923 vehicles in the quarter and delivered 343,830.

Posted In: Communications EquipmentInformation TechnologyMid-Day MoversSemiconductorsTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas