Why Is Yellow Trading Higher By 33%: Here Are 48 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 112.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday.
- GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 100.6% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE rose 74.1% to $0.18 in pre-market trading after dipping around 34% on Wednesday.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares rose 73.4% to $3.45 in pre-market trading after climbing around 27% on Wednesday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA shares rose 73% to $0.1955 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ rose 38.8% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after climbing around 14% on Tuesday after climbing 28% on Wednesday.
- Yellow Corporation YELL rose 32.9% to $6.26 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit for the second quarter.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT shares rose 31.4% to $0.23 in pre-market trading.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 28.7% to $0.6641 in pre-market trading.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV shares rose 24.2% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday.
- Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH rose 24.1% to $16.76 in pre-market trading. Legacy Housing will restate its 1st, 2nd, 3rd quarters unaudited interim financial statements for FY21, Reuters reported.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS rose 22.8% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. Syros receives positive opinion on orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for Tamibarotene for the treatment of MDS.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT rose 19.3% to $40.47 in pre-market trading following a report suggesting the company is attracting takeover interest. According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, some large pharmaceutical companies are looking into a potential deal.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 16.2% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Wednesday.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN rose 15.8% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced $700 million intended investments at conversion price of $2 and above for pending acquisition of a new energy vehicle manufacturer.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 15.7% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after the company announced an update on its capital deployment strategy. Exela Technologies says the company has purchased $70 million of face value 2026 Senior Secured Notes at a discount with funds raised from equity. This will be the first contribution to the company's STS ("Serve the Shareholders") initiative.
- Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-B) shares rose 15.4% to $8.02 in pre-market trading.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 14.5% to $0.1374 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands Group, last month, received a determination letter from the Nasdaq stating that the Company has not regained compliance.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation AWX rose 13.2% to $3.78 in pre-market trading after surging 29% on Wednesday.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI rose 12.5% to $1,002.66 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC rose 12.5% to $0.89 in pre-market trading.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. SYN rose 12.2% to $1.66 in pre-market trading. Synthetic Biologics recently announced a $3 million private placement of convertible preferred stock.
- Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK rose 11.7% to $14.56 in pre-market trading.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI rose 10.7% to $2.67 in pre-market trading.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN rose 9% to $33.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
- Albemarle Corporation ALB rose 5.7% to $253.17 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised FY22 forecast.
- Novo Nordisk A/S NVO rose 4.7% to $104.63 in pre-market trading. Novo Nordisk reported Q2 sales of DKK41.27 billion, +25% Y/Y (+15% on a constant currency basis).
- Crocs, Inc. CROX rose 4.3% to $80.70 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB shares fell 28.5% to $9.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 106% on Wednesday. Enveric Biosciences recently announced an $8 million registered direct offering and private placement.
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS fell 27.1% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after gaining around 90% on Wednesday.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 26.2% to $4.61 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 24.6% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after surging 145% on Wednesday.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares fell 22.2% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Wednesday. The company recently initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX fell 21.7% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN shares fell 21.4% to $4.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 140% on Wednesday.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 19.2% to $4.16 in pre-market trading after dropping over 34% on Wednesday.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX fell 17.8% to $16.25 in pre-market trading after surging 360% on Wednesday.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA fell 17.2% to $4.13 in pre-market trading after dropping 29% on Wednesday.
- Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV shares fell 16.6% to $25.80 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q2 results.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 16.1% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Geovax Labs posted a Q2 loss of $0.21 per share.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA fell 15.2% to $4.79 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Wednesday.
- Ecovyst Inc. ECVT fell 15.2% to $9.08 in pre-market trading as the company reported upsize and pricing of secondary offering of 13,000,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase of common stock.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB fell 14% to $0.86 in pre-market trading after climbing over 58% on Wednesday.
- Medifast, Inc. MED fell 13.2% to $148.98 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY22 forecast.
- Lucid Group, Inc. LCID fell 12.3% to $18.03 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.
- Vimeo, Inc. VMEO fell 10.5% to $6.09 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL fell 8.3% to $10.51 in pre-market trading.
- The Clorox Company CLX fell 6.1% to $135.80 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.
