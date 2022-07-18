Tesla, Coinbase Global And 41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG shares jumped 90.2% to $4.2792 after declining 11% on Friday. The company reported closing of $20.24 million initial public offering.

Qudian Inc. QD rose 76.4% to $2.0991 after the company highlighted progress in its QD Food brand and said its 717 Foodies Festival fueled sales of approximately 9.56 million dishes.

Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH gained 57.9% to $0.4104 after the company posted a narrower FY loss.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD jumped 49.2% to $24.18 after gaining 108% on Friday. The company priced its IPO at $7 per share.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN shares gained 27% to $3.34 after the company's Green HiPo project received official ratification from the European Commission.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA surged 19.7% to $9.63 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.

SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX gained 18.6% to $4.07.

IO Biotech, Inc. IOBT surged 18.4% to $5.04.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO gained 17.9% to $1.25.

North European Oil Royalty Trust NRT rose 16.8% to $14.29. Shares of energy companies traded higher amid a gain in oil prices due to supply concerns after President Biden was unable to secure a commitment from Saudi Arabia for increased output.

Inotiv, Inc. NOTV gained 16.5% to $12.44 as the company said Envigo has reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice and US Department of Agriculture to resolve civil and administrative complaints.

Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ climbed 16.6% to $1.82.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT gained 16.6% to $1.8450. Shares of cryptocurrency-related stocks traded higher amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin.

Phoenix New Media Limited FENG surged 16% to $5.80. Phoenix New Media, last month, announced it has regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standard for share prices.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV gained 15% to $27.29. BMO Capital maintained Verve Therapeutics with an Outperform and raised the price target from $48 to $62.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ gained 14.5% to $0.7309.

ProKidney Corp. PROK gained 14% to $8.00 after dropping 20% on Friday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM jumped 13.5% to $3.20 after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON gained 13.5% to $3.1694. The FDA has approved Eton Pharmaceuticals' Zonisade (zonisamide oral suspension) for partial seizures in patients with epilepsy.

Expensify, Inc. EXFY jumped 12.2% to $19.63 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $20 to $25.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 12.2% to $60.41. Coinbase Global has secured approval from Italian regulators to provide ongoing crypto services to its resident, the cryptocurrency exchange stated in a blog post.

The ODP Corporation ODP gained 11.1% to $35.02 after the company issued preliminary Q2 results and announced a $600 million buyback.

LumiraDx Limited LMDX rose 10.2% to $2.5899 after dropping around 10% on Friday. LumiraDx, last month, announced it achieved CE Mark for two new Fast Lab Solutions molecular tests, including Dual-Target SARS-CoV-2 STAR Complete and SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete.

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF rose 9.8% to $1.2850 amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin.

Carnival Corporation CCL gained 8.3% to $9.94 amid overall market strength. Better-than-expected Q2 earnings from Goldman Sachs have lifted market sentiment following recent macro concerns, which have pressured the travel sector this year.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. SSY rose 6.5% to $1.0650. SunLink Health Systems reported a Q3 loss of $0.14 per share in May.

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB gained 6.3% to $100.64. Airbnb's 10% owner Joseph Gebbia sold a total of 250,000 shares at an average price of $95.32.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 3.1% to $742.18. Barclays maintained Tesla with an Underweight and raised the price target from $370 to $380.

The Boeing Company BA rose 2.7% to $151.73 following news Delta Air placed an order for 100 737-10 Boeing aircraft. Delta has an option to potentially order 30 more aircraft from Boeing. Losers United Maritime Corporation USEA shares fell 55.5% to $2.70 after the company reported pricing of $26 million offering.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR were down 45.6% to $19.70.

Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN fell 28.9% to $0.6401. Based on a thorough reassessment, Sesen Bio has decided to voluntarily pause further development in the U.S. of its lead asset, Vicineum, for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD dropped 23.6% to $0.71.

Lottery.com Inc. LTRY fell 19.1% to $0.7813. Lottery.com said in connection with appointment of Interim CFO, the company initiated review of cash balances and related disclosures, leading the company to preliminarily conclude it has overstated available unrestricted cash balance by about $30 million.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI fell 17.8% to $0.8299 after the company announced a $6.4 million registered direct offering.

Cemtrex, Inc. CETX fell 13.9% to $0.35 after jumping over 30% on Friday.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited EDTK fell 13.7% to $0.880.

Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM dipped 13.6% to $0.3344.

NexImmune, Inc. NEXI fell 11.4% to $1.62.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX fell 10% to $0.2701 after surging around 39% on Friday.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. AVTE fell 8.3% to $16.50.

BlackLine, Inc. BL fell 8.3% to $62.79 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $75 to $64.

Achilles Therapeutics plc ACHL fell 5% to $2.5187. Achilles Therapeutics recently reported the appointment of James Taylor as Chief Business Officer and Cassian Yee, MD to its Scientific Advisory Board.

