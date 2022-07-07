Coinbase, Moderna And 56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. IINN shares climbed 75.2% to close at $2.19 after the company announced it has developed a non-invasive blood sensor designated to alert real-time change in patients' clinical condition.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH gained 73.2% to settle at $0.2654.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. RFP shares climbed 63% to close at $20.36 after The Paper Excellence Group announced an agreement to acquire the company.
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL shares gained 57.5% to close at $4.41 after dipping 22% on Tuesday.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP gained 48.8% to settle at $0.90 after the company announced FDA clearance of its IND application for nalmefene implant.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB jumped 44.4% to close at $1.20.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY climbed 35.2% to close at $0.4190 after jumping more than 80% on Tuesday.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO gained 30.8% to settle at $0.3022. ThermoGenesis reported in a filing Tuesday that it received a conversion notice from Boyalife Asset Holding II to convert a total of $3m of the outstanding balance of the second amended and restated convertible promissory note issued to Boyalife on April 16, 2018.
- Mynaric AG MYNA jumped 29.2% to close at $8.56 after the company announced a 7.2% stake by L3Harris.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA gained 29.1% to settle at $2.66.
- Zevia PBC ZVIA climbed 26.2% to close at $3.56.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL shares gained 25.7% to close at $3.08.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK climbed 21.8% to close at $7.16.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS rose 21.4% to settle at $0.8002. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals received notice from Nasdaq of noncompliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement listing rule.
- Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK jumped 20.9% to settle at $5.20.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM rose 20.9% to close at $1.33.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. SEEL surged 20.5% to settle at $0.89.
- Genetic Technologies Limited GENE gained 20.3% to close at $1.54.
- Symbotic Inc. SYM jumped 20.3% to close at $17.28, possibly on continued strength after Raymond James on Tuesday initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $18 price target.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI gained 19.7% to close at $0.2490.
- SCWorx Corp. WORX gained 19.4% to close at $0.7401 after the company reported a common stock purchase agreement with institutional investor on Tuesday.
- Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. GAME rose 18.5% to close at $1.09. Engine Gaming and Media is expected to release fiscal third quarter results on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
- Onion Global Limited OG surged 18.4% to close at $1.02.
- Uxin Limited UXIN jumped 18% to settle at $0.66 after surging 24% on Tuesday. Uxin recently announced its entry into definitive agreements for financing transaction of $100 million in replacement of the previously announced binding term sheet.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. ONVO gained 17.7% to close at $2.13.
- Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR rose 17.7% to close at $9.96. Beyond Air Director Robert Carey acquired a total of 175,000 shares at an average price of $6.45.
- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA gained 17.5% to settle at $4.77.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO rose 17.1% to close at $5.63 amid speculation of Humana eyeing acquisition of Cano Health.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN gained 14.4% to close at $2.07.
- Zomedica Corp. ZOM jumped 13.9% to close at $0.2505. Zomedica received a notice of allowance for U.S. patent titled 'Compositions And Methods For Identifying Cancer Cells.'
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE gained 13.5% to close at $1.43 after the company announced the signing of two orders with Bridgelink Commodities and a Northeast solar developer totaling 1.1 GWh of energy storage capacity, and said its backlog is now over $460 million.
- Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. DBTX rose 13.5% to close at $4.88. Decibel Therapeutics recently reported top-line results from an interim analysis of its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of DB-020.
- Veru Inc. VERU jumped 13% to close at $13.02. Veru announced New England Journal of Medicine evidence publication of Phase 3 clinical trial results demonstrating that sabizabulin treatment significantly reduced deaths in high-risk hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN gained 10.4% to close at $29.66 after the company announced it produced 4,401 vehicles and delivered 4,467 vehicles during Q2. The company said these figures remain in line with its expectations.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 6% to close at $0.2090.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA gained 2.6% to close at $159.56 in possible reaction to recent WHO comments stating global COVID-19 cases are up 30% over the last two weeks.
Losers
- Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT shares fell 25.7% to close at $23.46 after the company issued preliminary Q2 sales guidance below estimates. Multiple analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. AMTI fell 25.6% to close at $2.32 after the company announced top-line Phase 2 results from its MARKET combination trial of oral AMT-101 in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 23.3% to close at $0.69. Nuwellis recently said that first patient was enrolled in pivotal trial REVERSE-HF.
- Yatsen Holding Limited YSG fell 18% to close at $1.64.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. ARTW dropped 17.1% to settle at $2.38. Art's-Way Manufacturing posted Q2 EPS of $0.04.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO dipped 15.9% to close at $0.1590. T2 Biosystems said it expects Q2 FY22 revenues of $5.8 million - $6.1 million, below the consensus of $6.87 million.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 15.7% to close at $1.24.
- The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN dipped 15.4% to settle at $9.26.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE dropped 14.9% to close at $8.76.
- Stratasys Ltd. SSYS fell 14.8% to close at $16.20. As the market reopened following the long July 4 weekend, Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest made some portfolio moves, notable among which is the offloading of a huge chunk of Stratasys stake.
- Dragon Victory International Limited LYL dropped 14.7% to settle at $0.81.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. RADA shares fell 14.2% to close at $7.76 after the company issued weak sales guidance for the second quarter.
- Vacasa, Inc. VCSA declined 12.6% to close at $2.77.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN shares fell 11% to close at $2.75. NeuroSense Therapeutics recently announced results from a biomarker study to evaluate the potential of CogniC, a combination drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD).
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED fell 9.1% to close at $0.3911. Ra Medical Systems shares jumped 39% on Tuesday after the company announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its DABRA 2.0 catheter.
- Ring Energy, Inc. REI fell 8.2% to close at $2.35. Ring Energy recently announced agreement to acquire Stronghold's Permian Basin Assets.
- Frontline Ltd. FRO dropped 7.6% to close at $8.17.
- DoorDash, Inc. DASH dropped 7.4% to settle at $69.36 after Amazon.com Inc AMZN acquired a 2% stake in competitor company Just Eat Takeaway's Grubhub.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 6.7% to settle at $51.71 after Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $54 price target.
- Centogene N.V. CNTG dropped 6.7% to close at $2.4920.
- Akso Health Group AHG dropped 6.4% to close at $1.02.
- NIO Inc. NIO fell 6.1% to settle at $20.83 after Shanghai announced it will be conducting mass COVID-19 testing in several districts following a rise in cases.
