Coinbase, Moderna And 56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. IINN shares climbed 75.2% to close at $2.19 after the company announced it has developed a non-invasive blood sensor designated to alert real-time change in patients' clinical condition.

gained 73.2% to settle at $0.2654. Resolute Forest Products Inc. RFP shares climbed 63% to close at $20.36 after The Paper Excellence Group announced an agreement to acquire the company.

shares gained 57.5% to close at $4.41 after dipping 22% on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP gained 48.8% to settle at $0.90 after the company announced FDA clearance of its IND application for nalmefene implant.

jumped 44.4% to close at $1.20. Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY climbed 35.2% to close at $0.4190 after jumping more than 80% on Tuesday.

gained 30.8% to settle at $0.3022. ThermoGenesis reported in a filing Tuesday that it received a conversion notice from Boyalife Asset Holding II to convert a total of $3m of the outstanding balance of the second amended and restated convertible promissory note issued to Boyalife on April 16, 2018. Mynaric AG MYNA jumped 29.2% to close at $8.56 after the company announced a 7.2% stake by L3Harris.

gained 29.1% to settle at $2.66. Zevia PBC ZVIA climbed 26.2% to close at $3.56.

shares gained 25.7% to close at $3.08. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK climbed 21.8% to close at $7.16.

rose 21.4% to settle at $0.8002. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals received notice from Nasdaq of noncompliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement listing rule. Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK jumped 20.9% to settle at $5.20.

rose 20.9% to close at $1.33. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. SEEL surged 20.5% to settle at $0.89.

gained 20.3% to close at $1.54. Symbotic Inc. SYM jumped 20.3% to close at $17.28, possibly on continued strength after Raymond James on Tuesday initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $18 price target.

gained 19.7% to close at $0.2490. SCWorx Corp. WORX gained 19.4% to close at $0.7401 after the company reported a common stock purchase agreement with institutional investor on Tuesday.

rose 18.5% to close at $1.09. Engine Gaming and Media is expected to release fiscal third quarter results on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Onion Global Limited OG surged 18.4% to close at $1.02.

jumped 18% to settle at $0.66 after surging 24% on Tuesday. Uxin recently announced its entry into definitive agreements for financing transaction of $100 million in replacement of the previously announced binding term sheet. Organovo Holdings, Inc. ONVO gained 17.7% to close at $2.13.

rose 17.7% to close at $9.96. Beyond Air Director Robert Carey acquired a total of 175,000 shares at an average price of $6.45. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA gained 17.5% to settle at $4.77.

rose 17.1% to close at $5.63 amid speculation of Humana eyeing acquisition of Cano Health. Humanigen, Inc. HGEN gained 14.4% to close at $2.07.

jumped 13.9% to close at $0.2505. Zomedica received a notice of allowance for U.S. patent titled 'Compositions And Methods For Identifying Cancer Cells.' Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE gained 13.5% to close at $1.43 after the company announced the signing of two orders with Bridgelink Commodities and a Northeast solar developer totaling 1.1 GWh of energy storage capacity, and said its backlog is now over $460 million.

rose 13.5% to close at $4.88. Decibel Therapeutics recently reported top-line results from an interim analysis of its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of DB-020. Veru Inc. VERU jumped 13% to close at $13.02. Veru announced New England Journal of Medicine evidence publication of Phase 3 clinical trial results demonstrating that sabizabulin treatment significantly reduced deaths in high-risk hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

gained 10.4% to close at $29.66 after the company announced it produced 4,401 vehicles and delivered 4,467 vehicles during Q2. The company said these figures remain in line with its expectations. Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 6% to close at $0.2090.

rose 6% to close at $0.2090. Moderna, Inc. MRNA gained 2.6% to close at $159.56 in possible reaction to recent WHO comments stating global COVID-19 cases are up 30% over the last two weeks.

Losers Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT shares fell 25.7% to close at $23.46 after the company issued preliminary Q2 sales guidance below estimates. Multiple analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock.

fell 25.6% to close at $2.32 after the company announced top-line Phase 2 results from its MARKET combination trial of oral AMT-101 in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 23.3% to close at $0.69. Nuwellis recently said that first patient was enrolled in pivotal trial REVERSE-HF.

fell 18% to close at $1.64. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. ARTW dropped 17.1% to settle at $2.38. Art's-Way Manufacturing posted Q2 EPS of $0.04.

dipped 15.9% to close at $0.1590. T2 Biosystems said it expects Q2 FY22 revenues of $5.8 million - $6.1 million, below the consensus of $6.87 million. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 15.7% to close at $1.24.

dipped 15.4% to settle at $9.26. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE dropped 14.9% to close at $8.76.

fell 14.8% to close at $16.20. As the market reopened following the long July 4 weekend, Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest made some portfolio moves, notable among which is the offloading of a huge chunk of Stratasys stake. Dragon Victory International Limited LYL dropped 14.7% to settle at $0.81.

shares fell 14.2% to close at $7.76 after the company issued weak sales guidance for the second quarter. Vacasa, Inc. VCSA declined 12.6% to close at $2.77.

shares fell 11% to close at $2.75. NeuroSense Therapeutics recently announced results from a biomarker study to evaluate the potential of CogniC, a combination drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED fell 9.1% to close at $0.3911. Ra Medical Systems shares jumped 39% on Tuesday after the company announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its DABRA 2.0 catheter.

fell 8.2% to close at $2.35. Ring Energy recently announced agreement to acquire Stronghold's Permian Basin Assets. Frontline Ltd. FRO dropped 7.6% to close at $8.17.

dropped 7.4% to settle at $69.36 after acquired a 2% stake in competitor company Just Eat Takeaway's Grubhub. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 6.7% to settle at $51.71 after Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $54 price target.

dropped 6.7% to close at $2.4920. Akso Health Group AHG dropped 6.4% to close at $1.02.

dropped 6.4% to close at $1.02. NIO Inc. NIO fell 6.1% to settle at $20.83 after Shanghai announced it will be conducting mass COVID-19 testing in several districts following a rise in cases.

