76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday: Ocean Bio-Chem, Athira Pharma And More

Gainers
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. OBCI shares climbed 117.2% to close at $12.86 on Wednesday after the company announced it will be acquired by OneWater Marine for $13.08 per share in cash.
- Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV jumped 70.5% to close at $5.83.
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU gained 47.9% to close at $1.73.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA gained 39.2% to close at $0.1897 after the company announced a new customer win of $136 million in total contract value.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS climbed 37.3% to close at $0.9872 after ProFrac Holding announced plans to acquire the company for $1.21 per share in an all-stock deal.
- Regis Corporation RGS shares climbed 36.4% to settle at $0.90 on above-average volume.
- Vaccitech plc VACC gained 35.6% to close at $6.21. Vaccitech announced an update to the interim analysis of safety and efficacy data from the HBV002 study evaluating ChAdOx1-HBV and MVA-HBV vaccines (VTP-300) in chronic HBV patients who are virally suppressed with oral anti-viral therapies.
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD climbed 35.4% to close at $2.18.
- Silence Therapeutics plc SLN surged 34.8% to settle at $11.75.
- Omeros Corporation OMER gained 34.7% to settle at $2.95.
- Revlon, Inc. REV climbed 34.3% to close at $8.14 on continued volatility following the company's recent bankruptcy filing. The stock has also been circulated as a short squeeze candidate.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN gained 31.2% to close at $2.02.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX rose 28.2% to close at $1.12.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB surged 27.3% to close at $3.40. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share.
- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT jumped 24.7% to settle at $34.18.
- Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK rose 23.8% to close at $4.69. The Kirkland Company announced the sale of Amaze @ NoDa.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX surged 23.5% to close at $1.84.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR jumped 21.9% to settle at $1.89.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM rose 21.3% to close at $0.88 after the company announced it entered an evaluation agreement for its PURE EP System with the Cleveland Clinic.
- cbdMD, Inc. YCBD gained 21.3% to close at $0.5166 in reaction to a report MLB teams can now be sponsored by CBD companies.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT gained 21.2% to close at $0.7520 on abnormally-high volume.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII surged 20.3% to close at $1.96. The FDA has cleared Juul rivals to keep tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes on the market, according to Dow Jones.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV rose 20.3% to settle at $0.7347.
- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. WILC gained 19.1% to settle at $16.50.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT gained 19% to close at $0.4224.
- Oncorus, Inc. ONCR rose 18.1% to settle at $1.50. Chardan Capital recently initiated coverage on Oncorus with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
- Cytosorbents Corporation CTSO jumped 17.6% to close at $2.07.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH gained 17.1% to settle at $0.9599.
- JX Luxventure Limited LLL rose 16.8% to close at $1.74. JX Luxventure announced a $5 million buyback and also signed a $30 million sales agreement.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. CBAY gained 16.5% to close at $2.40.
- DURECT Corporation DRRX rose 16.5% to close at $0.5267.
- Vor Biopharma Inc. VOR jumped 16.3% to close at $5.27.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA gained 15.7% to settle at $1.40.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE gained 15.7% to close at $1.40.
- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. MDNA jumped 15.3% to close at $0.9755 after reporting fiscal year 2022 results.
- Uxin Limited UXIN rose 14.9% to settle at $0.5091.
- AutoWeb, Inc. AUTO gained 14.7% to close at $0.3772.
- Ideanomics, Inc. IDEX rose 14.4% to close at $0.7822.
- Quotient Limited QTNT rose 14.3% to close at $0.4270. Quotient said it expects to report reagent business generated product sales of $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022. The company also sees FY22 revenue of $38.5 million.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL climbed 13.5% to close at $0.7666. RedHill Biopharma was granted U.S. Patent #11,364,227 Sphingosine kinase 2 inhibitor for treating coronavirus infection.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE shares gained 11.7% to close at $2.30. Wave Life Sciences recently announced pricing of $70.0 million underwritten offering.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX jumped 11.2% to close at $3.98.
- Worksport Ltd. WKSP jumped 10.7% to close at $2.07 after the company launched storefronts on Amazon, eBay and Walmart Marketplace.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA climbed 9.3% to close at $2.47.
- Epizyme, Inc. EPZM gained 8.6% to close at $0.8632.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE rose 8.2% to close at $2.25.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB rose 7.9% to settle at $24.52 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL shares rose 7.2% to close at $1.49 as the company reported a $50 million offering of common stock and announced in vivo gene editing collaboration with Novartis to develop potentially curative treatment for disorders including sickle cell disease.
- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. TCRX rose 5.3% to close at $2.99.
Losers
- Athira Pharma, Inc. ATHA shares dipped 66.3% to close at $2.85 on Wednesday after the company reported that the primary endpoint of change in biomarker ERP P300 latency was not statistically significant from its exploratory ACT-AD Phase 2 study of fosgonimeton.
- Alexco Resource Corp. AXU fell 40.7% to close at $0.4801.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT declined 40.7% to settle at $1.72 after the company announced a $5 million registered direct offering.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS declined 35% to close at $0.1884.
- SOS Limited SOS fell 26.7% to close at $0.22 after the company announced an ADS ratio change from 1 ADS representing 10 ordinary shares to 1 ADS representing 500 ordinary shares.
- Zynex, Inc. ZYXI dropped 22% to settle at $6.92. Zynex recently announced an additional $10 million share buyback program.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC dipped 20.3% to close at $32.52.
- Usio, Inc. USIO fell 19.7% to close at $2.28.
- Transphorm, Inc. TGAN dropped 19.4% to close at $5.50. B. Riley Securities recently downgraded Transphorm from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $6.5.
- CEA Industries Inc. CEAD fell 19.2% to close at $1.14. CEA Industries’ subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies, announced it secured a letter of intent from Greene Brothers Farm for a potential $10 million in revenues.
- SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG fell 18.8% to close at $2.51. springbig recently completed its merger with Tuatara Capital.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL declined 17.4% to close at $3.04.
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU fell 17.3% to close at $4.50.
- ADS-TEC Energy PLC ADSE fell 17% to close at $4.93.
- Micro Focus International plc MFGP fell 16% to close at $3.62.
- Home Point Capital Inc. HMPT dropped 14.7% to settle at $3.48.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD declined 14.6% to close at $0.82.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO dipped 14.2% to close at $1.45.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. VINE fell 13.6% to close at $1.8999.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 12.9% to close at $10.10.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL declined 12.2% to close at $1.73. Kaival Brands recently reached an agreement with Phillip Morris for international electronic nicotine delivery system product distribution.
- 4D pharma plc LBPS declined 11.4% to close at $1.56.
- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. BRTX dropped 11.3% to close at $3.23. BioRestorative Therapies selected the Center for Clinical Research in North Carolina as the company's second contract for its Phase 2 trial targeting chronic lumbar disc disease (cLDD).
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. CDEV fell 11.2% to close at $6.60.
- ProFrac Holding Corp. PFHC declined 10.1% to close at $19.31. ProFrac Holding announced plans to acquire U.S. Well Services for $1.21 per share in an all-stock deal.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR shares fell 8.9% to close at $5.55 following a 10% surge on Tuesday.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS fell 8.4% to close at $0.7057. AgEagle Aerial Systems shares jumped 33% on Tuesday after the company announced the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a Design Verification Report (DVR) establishing that the eBee X meets Ground Risk Class M2 mitigation qualifications.
