45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. CNVY shares jumped 138.8% to $10.31 as the company agreed to be taken private by TPG Capital,.

Valneva SE VALN gained 79.4% to $24.60. Pfizer will invest €90.5 million ($95 million) for an 8.1% stake in Valneva, as the companies updated the terms of agreement for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.

BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY shares jumped 26.4% to $2.5650. BlackSky won a 5-year joint Artificial Intelligence Center contract for AI data readiness.

Phoenix New Media Limited FENG gained 26.2% to $5.88.

Argo Blockchain plc ARBK jumped 23.9% to $4.66.

PermRock Royalty Trust PRT gained 22.3% to $8.61.

Revlon, Inc. REV rose 22.3% to $4.56. Revlon shares jumped 91% on Friday following a report suggesting Reliance Industries is considering buying out the company, which recently filed for bankruptcy.

Hallador Energy Company HNRG gained 20.8% to $7.31.

MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX jumped 20.4% to $2.77.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT jumped 18.5% to $22.52.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXX gained 18.5% to $2.7605 as the company signed manufacturing and license agreements with BevNology.

Paya Holdings Inc. PAYA jumped 18.3% to $6.36.

Grab Holdings Limited GRAB surged 17% to $2.7250.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT rose 16.7% to $5.43.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA jumped 16.7% to $7.72.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 16.5% to $59.69.

Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM gained 16.4% to $0.53 after declining around 27% on Friday.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. GREE surged 15.8% to $3.5803.

Chewy, Inc. CHWY gained 14.6% to $32.89 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $30 to $35.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN surged 14.6% to $30.12.

Symbotic Inc. SYM jumped 13.4% to $19.05. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Symbotic with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU surged 13.1% to $3.9250.

Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX shares rose 9.3% to $0.2951 after declining 7% on Friday.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI rose 8.5% to $3.2329.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE rose 7.9% to $22.96. Spirit Airlines' board announced they will review revised proposal from JetBlue Airways Corporation.

Autoliv, Inc. ALV rose 7.5% to $74.21. Autoliv reiterated its full-year 2022 indications.

Endo International plc ENDP shares rose 6% to $0.3708. TLC BioSciences recently entered a commercialization agreement with Endo International for the U.S. rights of TLC599, a proprietary BioSeizer sustained-release injectable in Phase 3 development for osteoarthritis pain.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 5.4% to $0.6703. RedHill Biopharma is expected to report its first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. HEPA rose 4.6% to $0.7317. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Hepion Pharmaceuticals' rencofilstat, a liver-targeting, orally-administered, novel cyclophilin inhibitor for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Losers Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT shares fell 45.9% to $0.6275. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD shares dipped 35.7% to $12.55. A panel of the FDA's outside experts voted 9-3 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals' pimavanserin doesn't appear to be effective at treating patients with Alzheimer's-related psychosis.

4D pharma plc LBPS dropped 26.8% to $1.75.

Neonode Inc. NEON fell 18.8% to $5.19.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK dipped 13.5% to $4.66. Scholar Rock recently announced a $205 million registered direct offering.

The ODP Corporation ODP fell 13.3% to $30.35. ODP completed realignment of operating business entities to better serve customers.

Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL dropped 12.3% to $6.05.

Amedisys, Inc. AMED fell 11.8% to $107.07 as several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.

DaVita Inc. DVA dropped 11.1% to $79.57. Supreme Court ruled against DaVita in dialysis coverage case, Bloomberg reported.

Satellogic Inc. SATL fell 10.7% to $4.50.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV fell 10.4% to $8.96 after jumping 68% on Friday.

NextNav Inc. NN dipped 8.6% to $2.5050.

Zedge, Inc. ZDGE fell 8.3% to $3.6663.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV fell 7.7% to $2.92.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 7.5% to $3.70 after jumping around 50% on Friday.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS fell 6.4% to $0.3416 after surging 29% on Friday. Electric Last Mile recently anounced plans to filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

