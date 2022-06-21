ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 12:03 PM | 5 min read

Gainers

  • Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. CNVY shares jumped 138.8% to $10.31 as the company agreed to be taken private by TPG Capital,.
  • Valneva SE VALN gained 79.4% to $24.60. Pfizer will invest €90.5 million ($95 million) for an 8.1% stake in Valneva, as the companies updated the terms of agreement for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.
  • BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY shares jumped 26.4% to $2.5650. BlackSky won a 5-year joint Artificial Intelligence Center contract for AI data readiness.
  • Phoenix New Media Limited FENG gained 26.2% to $5.88.
  • Argo Blockchain plc ARBK jumped 23.9% to $4.66.
  • PermRock Royalty Trust PRT gained 22.3% to $8.61.
  • Revlon, Inc. REV rose 22.3% to $4.56. Revlon shares jumped 91% on Friday following a report suggesting Reliance Industries is considering buying out the company, which recently filed for bankruptcy.
  • Hallador Energy Company HNRG gained 20.8% to $7.31.
  • MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX jumped 20.4% to $2.77.
  • BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT jumped 18.5% to $22.52.
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXX gained 18.5% to $2.7605 as the company signed manufacturing and license agreements with BevNology.
  • Paya Holdings Inc. PAYA jumped 18.3% to $6.36.
  • Grab Holdings Limited GRAB surged 17% to $2.7250.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT rose 16.7% to $5.43.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA jumped 16.7% to $7.72.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 16.5% to $59.69.
  • Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM gained 16.4% to $0.53 after declining around 27% on Friday.
  • Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. GREE surged 15.8% to $3.5803.
  • Chewy, Inc. CHWY gained 14.6% to $32.89 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $30 to $35.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN surged 14.6% to $30.12.
  • Symbotic Inc. SYM jumped 13.4% to $19.05. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Symbotic with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $18.
  • Nu Holdings Ltd. NU surged 13.1% to $3.9250.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX shares rose 9.3% to $0.2951 after declining 7% on Friday.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI rose 8.5% to $3.2329.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE rose 7.9% to $22.96. Spirit Airlines’ board announced they will review revised proposal from JetBlue Airways Corporation.
  • Autoliv, Inc. ALV rose 7.5% to $74.21. Autoliv reiterated its full-year 2022 indications.
  • Endo International plc ENDP shares rose 6% to $0.3708. TLC BioSciences recently entered a commercialization agreement with Endo International for the U.S. rights of TLC599, a proprietary BioSeizer sustained-release injectable in Phase 3 development for osteoarthritis pain.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 5.4% to $0.6703. RedHill Biopharma is expected to report its first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. HEPA rose 4.6% to $0.7317. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ rencofilstat, a liver-targeting, orally-administered, novel cyclophilin inhibitor for hepatocellular carcinoma.


Losers

  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT shares fell 45.9% to $0.6275. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD shares dipped 35.7% to $12.55. A panel of the FDA's outside experts voted 9-3 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ pimavanserin doesn't appear to be effective at treating patients with Alzheimer's-related psychosis.
  • 4D pharma plc LBPS dropped 26.8% to $1.75.
  • Neonode Inc. NEON fell 18.8% to $5.19.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK dipped 13.5% to $4.66. Scholar Rock recently announced a $205 million registered direct offering.
  • The ODP Corporation ODP fell 13.3% to $30.35. ODP completed realignment of operating business entities to better serve customers.
  • Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL dropped 12.3% to $6.05.
  • Amedisys, Inc. AMED fell 11.8% to $107.07 as several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.
  • DaVita Inc. DVA dropped 11.1% to $79.57. Supreme Court ruled against DaVita in dialysis coverage case, Bloomberg reported.
  • Satellogic Inc. SATL fell 10.7% to $4.50.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV fell 10.4% to $8.96 after jumping 68% on Friday.
  • NextNav Inc. NN dipped 8.6% to $2.5050.
  • Zedge, Inc. ZDGE fell 8.3% to $3.6663.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV fell 7.7% to $2.92.
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 7.5% to $3.70 after jumping around 50% on Friday.
  • Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS fell 6.4% to $0.3416 after surging 29% on Friday. Electric Last Mile recently anounced plans to filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas