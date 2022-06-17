63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN shares surged 244% to close at $3.99 on Thursday after the company announced it received notification of euro 782.1 million of funding from the Greek State for the IPCEI Green HiPo project.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS gained 100.3% to close at $0.2820 after declining around 15% on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions recently announced plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares climbed 63% to close at $7.63. Sidus Space shares jumped 225% on Wednesday after the company announced it is part of Collins Aerospace team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract with a potential value of $3.5 billion.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR jumped 54.5% to close at $0.6185 after the company announced Esteve Pharmaceuticals GmbH launched INBRIJA in Germany.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS gained 42.4% to close at $2.42 following's Wednesday IPO.

Vivakor, Inc. VIVK gained 40.7% to close at $2.49 after the company announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silver Fuels Delhi and White Claw Colorado City.

Cango Inc. CANG jumped 40.2% to close at $3.14.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI shares rose 34.8% to close at $5.32.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI gained 34.9% to settle at $6.11.

Akanda Corp. AKAN jumped 32.6% to close at $1.23.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS gained 25.4% to close at $12.41.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT climbed 24.9% to close at $21.25. Lytus Technologies priced its IPO at $4.75 per share.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP gained 24.8% to settle at $38.70.

Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA jumped 23.8% to settle at $0.9026.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO jumped 22% to close at $10.37. Akero Therapeutics announced a $25 million equity investment by Pfizer at $9.90 per share.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE jumped 20.7% to close at $14.30.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL climbed 19.7% to settle at $0.9751.

Alfi, Inc. ALF jumped 18.5% to close at $1.28.

CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC rose 18.2% to close at $17.90. CinCor Pharma recently dosed first patient in the figHTN-CKD Phase 2 clinical study of its drug candidate Baxdrostat (CIN-107) for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC jumped 17.3% to close at $0.6101.

Radius Health, Inc. RDUS gained 17.1% to settle at $8.49.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. SELB jumped 16.5% to close at $1.34. Selecta Biosciences Director Carrie Smith Cox reported a purchase of 130,000 shares at $1.15 per share.

NextNav Inc. NN surged 15.6% to close at $2.97. Nextnav 10%+ owner Wocap Global Opportunity Investment Partners, L.P. reported the purchase of 8,346,571 shares at at average price of $3.93 per share in Form 4 Filing on Wednesday.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI gained 15.4% to close at $10.19.

VIA optronics AG VIAO gained 11.6% to close at $2.51.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP rose 11.5% to settle at $0.3010.

Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG shares gained 10.8% to close at $1.33.

Bon Natural Life Limited BON gained 7.9% to close at $3.70.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX shares gained 6.7% to close at $11.69 after gaining around 9% on Wednesday. Losers EJF Acquisition Corp. EJFA shares dropped 42.7% to close at $5.50.

Ebix, Inc. EBIX shares tumbled 37.7% to close at $14.59 on Thursday.

PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG declined 30.9% to close at $16.57 after the company cut FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS fell 28.8% to close at $0.9116.

SpringBig Holdings SBIG declined 28.7% to close at $3.21. springbig completed its merger with Tuatara Capital.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ fell 25.5% to close at $1.11.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS tumbled 22.3% to close at $6.35. Morgan Stanley downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $17 to $8.5.

Winc, Inc. WBEV dropped 21.9% to close at $1.50.

Renovare Environmental, Inc. RENO fell 21.8% to close at $0.1721.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO declined 21.8% to close at $0.36.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. GLUE fell 19.7% to close at $6.15.

Eros Media World Plc EMWP dropped 18.3% to settle at $2.10.

AC Immune SA ACIU fell 17.8% to close at $2.35 after the company announced crenezumab did not statistically significantly slow or prevent cognitive decline in people with a specific genetic mutation which causes early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST dipped 17.8% to close at $0.7268. Aquestive Therapeutics announced topline results from the first three arms of Part 3 of the EPIPHAST study for its AQST-109 epinephrine oral film for allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. VLRS fell 17.6% to close at $9.29.

Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND dropped 17.4% to settle at $1.28.

Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU fell 17.2% to close at $0.82.

StealthGas Inc. GASS declined 17.1% to close at $3.39.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH fell 16.9% to close at $10.65. B. Riley Securities maintained Beazer Homes USA with a Buy and lowered the price target from $23 to $19.

Yellow Corporation YELL dropped 16.5% to close at $2.83.

FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI fell 16.3% to settle at $4.16.

Outbrain Inc. OB dropped 16.2% to close at $4.66. Jefferies maintained Outbrain with a Buy and lowered the price target from $9 to $8.

Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT declined 16.2% to close at $0.6099.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN fell 15.8% to settle at $4.32.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 15.2% to close at $1.67.

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 14.4% to close at $0.5575.

Arcellx, Inc. ACLX fell 14% to close at $15.02. Arcellx priced an upsized underwritten follow-on offering of 7 million at $16 per share from the original 4 million shares.

IsoPlexis Corporation ISO fell 13.6% to close at $2.10.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH fell 12.7% to close at $11.75 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $19 to $12.

Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 11% to close at $1.29. Cepton, is set to join the Russell 3000® Index.

Green Giant Inc. GGE declined 10.9% to close at $1.06.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA SOPH fell 10.7% to close at $2.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG fell 9.6% to close at $20.44.

Missfresh Limited MF fell 9.2% to close at $0.2249.

