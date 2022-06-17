63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN shares surged 244% to close at $3.99 on Thursday after the company announced it received notification of euro 782.1 million of funding from the Greek State for the IPCEI Green HiPo project.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS gained 100.3% to close at $0.2820 after declining around 15% on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions recently announced plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares climbed 63% to close at $7.63. Sidus Space shares jumped 225% on Wednesday after the company announced it is part of Collins Aerospace team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract with a potential value of $3.5 billion.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR jumped 54.5% to close at $0.6185 after the company announced Esteve Pharmaceuticals GmbH launched INBRIJA in Germany.
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS gained 42.4% to close at $2.42 following’s Wednesday IPO.
- Vivakor, Inc. VIVK gained 40.7% to close at $2.49 after the company announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silver Fuels Delhi and White Claw Colorado City.
- Cango Inc. CANG jumped 40.2% to close at $3.14.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI shares rose 34.8% to close at $5.32.
- Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI gained 34.9% to settle at $6.11.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN jumped 32.6% to close at $1.23.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS gained 25.4% to close at $12.41.
- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT climbed 24.9% to close at $21.25. Lytus Technologies priced its IPO at $4.75 per share.
- Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP gained 24.8% to settle at $38.70.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA jumped 23.8% to settle at $0.9026.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO jumped 22% to close at $10.37. Akero Therapeutics announced a $25 million equity investment by Pfizer at $9.90 per share.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE jumped 20.7% to close at $14.30.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL climbed 19.7% to settle at $0.9751.
- Alfi, Inc. ALF jumped 18.5% to close at $1.28.
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC rose 18.2% to close at $17.90. CinCor Pharma recently dosed first patient in the figHTN-CKD Phase 2 clinical study of its drug candidate Baxdrostat (CIN-107) for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension and chronic kidney disease (CKD).
- SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC jumped 17.3% to close at $0.6101.
- Radius Health, Inc. RDUS gained 17.1% to settle at $8.49.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. SELB jumped 16.5% to close at $1.34. Selecta Biosciences Director Carrie Smith Cox reported a purchase of 130,000 shares at $1.15 per share.
- NextNav Inc. NN surged 15.6% to close at $2.97. Nextnav 10%+ owner Wocap Global Opportunity Investment Partners, L.P. reported the purchase of 8,346,571 shares at at average price of $3.93 per share in Form 4 Filing on Wednesday.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI gained 15.4% to close at $10.19.
- VIA optronics AG VIAO gained 11.6% to close at $2.51.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP rose 11.5% to settle at $0.3010.
- Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG shares gained 10.8% to close at $1.33.
- Bon Natural Life Limited BON gained 7.9% to close at $3.70.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX shares gained 6.7% to close at $11.69 after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
Losers
- EJF Acquisition Corp. EJFA shares dropped 42.7% to close at $5.50.
- Ebix, Inc. EBIX shares tumbled 37.7% to close at $14.59 on Thursday.
- PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG declined 30.9% to close at $16.57 after the company cut FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS fell 28.8% to close at $0.9116.
- SpringBig Holdings SBIG declined 28.7% to close at $3.21. springbig completed its merger with Tuatara Capital.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ fell 25.5% to close at $1.11.
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS tumbled 22.3% to close at $6.35. Morgan Stanley downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $17 to $8.5.
- Winc, Inc. WBEV dropped 21.9% to close at $1.50.
- Renovare Environmental, Inc. RENO fell 21.8% to close at $0.1721.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO declined 21.8% to close at $0.36.
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. GLUE fell 19.7% to close at $6.15.
- Eros Media World Plc EMWP dropped 18.3% to settle at $2.10.
- AC Immune SA ACIU fell 17.8% to close at $2.35 after the company announced crenezumab did not statistically significantly slow or prevent cognitive decline in people with a specific genetic mutation which causes early-onset Alzheimer's disease.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST dipped 17.8% to close at $0.7268. Aquestive Therapeutics announced topline results from the first three arms of Part 3 of the EPIPHAST study for its AQST-109 epinephrine oral film for allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. VLRS fell 17.6% to close at $9.29.
- Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND dropped 17.4% to settle at $1.28.
- Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU fell 17.2% to close at $0.82.
- StealthGas Inc. GASS declined 17.1% to close at $3.39.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH fell 16.9% to close at $10.65. B. Riley Securities maintained Beazer Homes USA with a Buy and lowered the price target from $23 to $19.
- Yellow Corporation YELL dropped 16.5% to close at $2.83.
- FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI fell 16.3% to settle at $4.16.
- Outbrain Inc. OB dropped 16.2% to close at $4.66. Jefferies maintained Outbrain with a Buy and lowered the price target from $9 to $8.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT declined 16.2% to close at $0.6099.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN fell 15.8% to settle at $4.32.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 15.2% to close at $1.67.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 14.4% to close at $0.5575.
- Arcellx, Inc. ACLX fell 14% to close at $15.02. Arcellx priced an upsized underwritten follow-on offering of 7 million at $16 per share from the original 4 million shares.
- IsoPlexis Corporation ISO fell 13.6% to close at $2.10.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH fell 12.7% to close at $11.75 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $19 to $12.
- Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 11% to close at $1.29. Cepton, is set to join the Russell 3000® Index.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE declined 10.9% to close at $1.06.
- SOPHiA GENETICS SA SOPH fell 10.7% to close at $2.50.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG fell 9.6% to close at $20.44.
- Missfresh Limited MF fell 9.2% to close at $0.2249.
