53 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

- Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX jumped 38.1% to $12.08 after the company announced it has entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib. Repare will receive a $125 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to an additional $1.2 billion in potential milestones.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX rose 28.1% to $7.18 after declining over 16% on Wednesday.
- Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. YMTX gained 25.3% to $1.4288. Yumanity Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $1.24 per share.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA jumped 24.4% to $5.30.
- MDJM Ltd MDJH gained 24.2% to $2.0494.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX rose 24.1% to $2.2950 after declining around 14% on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma, last month, announced positive interim data from an animal study in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS).
- American Superconductor Corporation AMSC gained 23.8% to $6.54 following Q4 results.
- Missfresh Limited MF rose 21.6% to $0.2978 after gaining over 51% on Wednesday.
- electroCore, Inc. ECOR gained 20.4% to $0.6204.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO gained 20% to $12.30 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. PYR jumped 18.8% to $3.04. PyroGenesis announced project to introduce plasma torches into the upstream anode baking process.
- Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG shares climbed 18.6% to $28.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financials results. The company also issued Q2 and FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY rose 18.5% to $27.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Uranium Energy Corp. UEC gained 17.6% to $4.1750.
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB rose 17.4% to $284.11 after the company reported Q1 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above analysts’ estimates.
- Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN jumped 17.2% to $2.86. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF rose 17.2% to $0.58.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd REDU gained 17.1% to $1.64.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE jumped 17% to $9.39.
- UiPath Inc. PATH shares rose 16.1% to $19.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance above analysts’ estimates.
- Gevo, Inc. GEVO gained 15.8% to $4.7401. Gevo, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- MicroVision, Inc. MVIS jumped 15.6% to $3.9650.
- Elastic N.V. ESTC rose 15.4% to $71.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- KE Holdings Inc. BEKE gained 15.1% to $14.58. KE Holdings recently announced better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ONTX surged 14.9% to $1.3101.
- Lands' End, Inc. LE jumped 14.7% to $12.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY jumped 14.4% to $2.39.
- Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV surged 14% to $191.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY22 EPS guidance above analysts estimates.
- comScore, Inc. SCOR gained 13.9% to $2.21. comScore Director Paul William Livek acquired a total of 600,000 shares at an average price of $1.92.
- Bright Green Corporation BGXX gained 13.3% to $4.0101 after dropping 30% on Wednesday.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN rose 9.7% to $3.3663 after the company announced it will be offering a selection of meal kits without a subscription on Walmart.com.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN fell 47.4% to $0.9250 after the company announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11.
- Immunic, Inc. IMUX shares dipped 41.2% to $3.47 after the company reported data from its Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 trial of Vidofludimus Calcium did not achieve the primary endpoint.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE dropped 40.1% to $0.8983. Aeglea BioTherapeutics announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has refused to accept the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) with a Refusal to File (RTF) letter.
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA fell 20% to $3.60 after the company announced it has made a strategic decision to discontinue development of lixivaptan for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease including both the Phase 3 ACTION study and the open-label ALERT study.
- WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA declined 19.4% to $0.6456.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI fell 17% to $3.3740 following effect of 1:10 reverse stock split.
- CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY dropped 15.6% to $1.73.
- Innovid Corp. CTV fell 15.4% to $2.9950.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE shares declined 14.9% to $4.56 after the company priced its common stock offering of 10 million shares at $4.75 per share.
- Midatech Pharma plc MTP dropped 14.7% to $0.64. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted Fast Track Designation to Midatech Pharma PLC's MTP lead drug candidate MTX110 for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM).
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR fell 14.6% to $0.38.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. LLNW declined 13.9% to $2.9950.
- Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 13.5% to $1.0550 after jumping 37% on Wednesday.
- Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG dropped 12.4% to $6.95.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN fell 11.5% to $1.2550. Mullen Automotive recently announced results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center in Indiana.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI dropped 11.1% to $0.7225.
- Histogen Inc. HSTO shares fell 10.7% to $0.14. Histogen reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX fell 10.5% to $9.64.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY dropped 10.2% to $0.2563.
- C3.ai, Inc. AI shares fell 9.8% to $16.73 after the company issued Q1 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Conn's, Inc. CONN dropped 9.2% to $11.38. The company reported mixed results for its first quarter.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE fell 6.6% to $14.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 financials results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 EPS guidance with midpoints below analyst estimates.
