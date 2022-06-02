53 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX jumped 38.1% to $12.08 after the company announced it has entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib. Repare will receive a $125 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to an additional $1.2 billion in potential milestones.

gained 13.3% to $4.0101 after dropping 30% on Wednesday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN rose 9.7% to $3.3663 after the company announced it will be offering a selection of meal kits without a subscription on Walmart.com.

Losers Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN fell 47.4% to $0.9250 after the company announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11.

fell 47.4% to $0.9250 after the company announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11. Immunic, Inc. IMUX shares dipped 41.2% to $3.47 after the company reported data from its Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 trial of Vidofludimus Calcium did not achieve the primary endpoint.

shares dipped 41.2% to $3.47 after the company reported data from its Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 trial of Vidofludimus Calcium did not achieve the primary endpoint. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE dropped 40.1% to $0.8983. Aeglea BioTherapeutics announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has refused to accept the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) with a Refusal to File (RTF) letter.

dropped 40.1% to $0.8983. Aeglea BioTherapeutics announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has refused to accept the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) with a Refusal to File (RTF) letter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA fell 20% to $3.60 after the company announced it has made a strategic decision to discontinue development of lixivaptan for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease including both the Phase 3 ACTION study and the open-label ALERT study.

fell 20% to $3.60 after the company announced it has made a strategic decision to discontinue development of lixivaptan for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease including both the Phase 3 ACTION study and the open-label ALERT study. WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA declined 19.4% to $0.6456.

declined 19.4% to $0.6456. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI fell 17% to $3.3740 following effect of 1:10 reverse stock split.

fell 17% to $3.3740 following effect of 1:10 reverse stock split. CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY dropped 15.6% to $1.73.

dropped 15.6% to $1.73. Innovid Corp. CTV fell 15.4% to $2.9950.

fell 15.4% to $2.9950. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE shares declined 14.9% to $4.56 after the company priced its common stock offering of 10 million shares at $4.75 per share.

shares declined 14.9% to $4.56 after the company priced its common stock offering of 10 million shares at $4.75 per share. Midatech Pharma plc MTP dropped 14.7% to $0.64. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted Fast Track Designation to Midatech Pharma PLC's MTP lead drug candidate MTX110 for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM).

dropped 14.7% to $0.64. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted Fast Track Designation to Midatech Pharma PLC's lead drug candidate MTX110 for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR fell 14.6% to $0.38.

fell 14.6% to $0.38. Limelight Networks, Inc. LLNW declined 13.9% to $2.9950.

declined 13.9% to $2.9950. Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 13.5% to $1.0550 after jumping 37% on Wednesday.

fell 13.5% to $1.0550 after jumping 37% on Wednesday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG dropped 12.4% to $6.95.

dropped 12.4% to $6.95. Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN fell 11.5% to $1.2550. Mullen Automotive recently announced results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center in Indiana.

fell 11.5% to $1.2550. Mullen Automotive recently announced results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center in Indiana. Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI dropped 11.1% to $0.7225.

dropped 11.1% to $0.7225. Histogen Inc. HSTO shares fell 10.7% to $0.14. Histogen reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

shares fell 10.7% to $0.14. Histogen reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX fell 10.5% to $9.64.

fell 10.5% to $9.64. Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY dropped 10.2% to $0.2563.

dropped 10.2% to $0.2563. C3.ai, Inc. AI shares fell 9.8% to $16.73 after the company issued Q1 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

shares fell 9.8% to $16.73 after the company issued Q1 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Conn's, Inc. CONN dropped 9.2% to $11.38. The company reported mixed results for its first quarter.

dropped 9.2% to $11.38. The company reported mixed results for its first quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE fell 6.6% to $14.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 financials results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 EPS guidance with midpoints below analyst estimates.

