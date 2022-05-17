QQQ
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 12:00 PM | 5 min read

Gainers

  • Okyo Pharma Ltd. ADR OKYO gained 30% to $5.20 as the company priced its IPO at $4 per ADS.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE gained 21.4% to $6.22. Guggenheim reinstated Chicken Soup for the Soul with a Buy and announced a $21 price target.
  • Jumia Technologies AG JMIA jumped 21.3% to $6.71. Jumia Technologies reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 44.3% year-on-year to $47.6 million.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK shares gained 20.2% to $6.26 after the company posted a narrower Q1 loss.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST jumped 19.9% to $4.03 after the company reported Q1 financial results.
  • Yellow Corporation YELL surged 18.7% to $4.06. Yellow recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • BTCS Inc. BTCS gained 17.7% to $2.85. BTCS reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 776% year-on-year to $0.6 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI rose 17.2% to $3.7750 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA surged 17.2% to $4.55. Biomea Fusion posted a Q1 of $0.56 per share.
  • Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL gained 17% to $4.0250 following Q1 results.
  • Janus International Group, Inc. JBI rose 16.3% to $10.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX gained 16% to $8.86.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV gained 15.6% to $4.75.
  • Vuzix Corporation VUZI jumped 15% to $5.67. Vuzix recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP gained 14.6% to $2.7050. Wedbush recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $5 to $7.
  • Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS jumped 14.4% to $13.87 following Q1 results.
  • Bird Global, Inc. BRDS rose 12.1% to $1.10 after the company posted strong Q1 sales.
  • Custom Truck One Source, Inc. CTOS gained 11.6% to $6.40.
  • PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY surged 10.2% to $9.56. PLBY Group Board of Directors has authorized a $50 million common stock repurchase program after securing financing through a private placement of preferred stock.
  • Stratasys Ltd. SSYS gained 10% to $18.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • IonQ, Inc. IONQ rose 9.5% to $5.32 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. LXU gained 8.5% to $21.52. LSB Industries reported stock repurchase program authorization of up to $50 million.
  • Kopin Corporation KOPN rose 5.8% to $1.3120. Kopin received an additional $4.8 million order for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program.

Losers

  • AutoWeb, Inc. AUTO shares dipped 62.5% to $0.8511 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and announced the creation of a special committee of the board of directors to explore strategic alternatives.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX dropped 35.2% to $1.7120 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP shares fell 33.8% to $0.5065 after the company reported pricing of $40 million underwritten public offering.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. PTE dropped 30.1% to $2.98 after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO fell 25.5% to $20.91 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP dropped 23.4% to $2.2150. Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced a 1-for-32 reverse stock split.
  • Nerdy, Inc. NRDY declined 23.2% to $1.9750 following Q1 results.
  • HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK dropped 20.6% to $26.03 after the company reported Q1 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT fell 19% to $0.4353 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Orgenesis Inc. ORGS declined 18.8% to $2.1993.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD dropped 17.7% to $2.5850 following a Q1 loss.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. CREX fell 15.7% to $0.7163 following Q1 results.
  • Gogoro Inc. GGR dropped 15.3% to $4.9050. Gogoro recently posted Q1 sales of $94.50 million.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK declined 15.3% to $1.94.
  • Valens Semiconductor Ltd. VLN dropped 14% to $3.19. Valens Semiconductor recently posted Q1 adjusted loss of $0.02 per share.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI fell 13.6% to $2.3899 after jumping around 66% on Monday.
  • Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL dropped 12.7% to $3.1950.
  • Allot Ltd. ALLT declined 11.1% to $4.74 following Q1 results.
  • Trevena, Inc. TRVN shares fell 10% to $0.2726 after gaining 49% on Monday.
  • Datadog, Inc. DDOG dropped 9.4% to $88.02.
  • Data Storage Corporation DTST fell 9.3% to $3.13. Data Storage, on Monday, reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
  • Walmart Inc. WMT declined 8.9% to $134.99 after the company reported mixed financial results and lowered earnings guidance.
  • Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL dropped 7.4% to $1.87.
  • Inotiv, Inc. NOTV fell 7.3% to $16.22. Inotiv posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share.
  • Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE shares fell 6.4% to $17.94 after the company cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates.

