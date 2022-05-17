48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Okyo Pharma Ltd. ADR OKYO gained 30% to $5.20 as the company priced its IPO at $4 per ADS.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE gained 21.4% to $6.22. Guggenheim reinstated Chicken Soup for the Soul with a Buy and announced a $21 price target.
- Jumia Technologies AG JMIA jumped 21.3% to $6.71. Jumia Technologies reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 44.3% year-on-year to $47.6 million.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK shares gained 20.2% to $6.26 after the company posted a narrower Q1 loss.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST jumped 19.9% to $4.03 after the company reported Q1 financial results.
- Yellow Corporation YELL surged 18.7% to $4.06. Yellow recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- BTCS Inc. BTCS gained 17.7% to $2.85. BTCS reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 776% year-on-year to $0.6 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI rose 17.2% to $3.7750 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA surged 17.2% to $4.55. Biomea Fusion posted a Q1 of $0.56 per share.
- Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL gained 17% to $4.0250 following Q1 results.
- Janus International Group, Inc. JBI rose 16.3% to $10.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX gained 16% to $8.86.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV gained 15.6% to $4.75.
- Vuzix Corporation VUZI jumped 15% to $5.67. Vuzix recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP gained 14.6% to $2.7050. Wedbush recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $5 to $7.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS jumped 14.4% to $13.87 following Q1 results.
- Bird Global, Inc. BRDS rose 12.1% to $1.10 after the company posted strong Q1 sales.
- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. CTOS gained 11.6% to $6.40.
- PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY surged 10.2% to $9.56. PLBY Group Board of Directors has authorized a $50 million common stock repurchase program after securing financing through a private placement of preferred stock.
- Stratasys Ltd. SSYS gained 10% to $18.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ rose 9.5% to $5.32 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- LSB Industries, Inc. LXU gained 8.5% to $21.52. LSB Industries reported stock repurchase program authorization of up to $50 million.
- Kopin Corporation KOPN rose 5.8% to $1.3120. Kopin received an additional $4.8 million order for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program.
Losers
- AutoWeb, Inc. AUTO shares dipped 62.5% to $0.8511 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and announced the creation of a special committee of the board of directors to explore strategic alternatives.
- GreenBox POS GBOX dropped 35.2% to $1.7120 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP shares fell 33.8% to $0.5065 after the company reported pricing of $40 million underwritten public offering.
- PolarityTE, Inc. PTE dropped 30.1% to $2.98 after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO fell 25.5% to $20.91 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP dropped 23.4% to $2.2150. Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced a 1-for-32 reverse stock split.
- Nerdy, Inc. NRDY declined 23.2% to $1.9750 following Q1 results.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK dropped 20.6% to $26.03 after the company reported Q1 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT fell 19% to $0.4353 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Orgenesis Inc. ORGS declined 18.8% to $2.1993.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD dropped 17.7% to $2.5850 following a Q1 loss.
- Creative Realities, Inc. CREX fell 15.7% to $0.7163 following Q1 results.
- Gogoro Inc. GGR dropped 15.3% to $4.9050. Gogoro recently posted Q1 sales of $94.50 million.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK declined 15.3% to $1.94.
- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. VLN dropped 14% to $3.19. Valens Semiconductor recently posted Q1 adjusted loss of $0.02 per share.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI fell 13.6% to $2.3899 after jumping around 66% on Monday.
- Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL dropped 12.7% to $3.1950.
- Allot Ltd. ALLT declined 11.1% to $4.74 following Q1 results.
- Trevena, Inc. TRVN shares fell 10% to $0.2726 after gaining 49% on Monday.
- Datadog, Inc. DDOG dropped 9.4% to $88.02.
- Data Storage Corporation DTST fell 9.3% to $3.13. Data Storage, on Monday, reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- Walmart Inc. WMT declined 8.9% to $134.99 after the company reported mixed financial results and lowered earnings guidance.
- Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL dropped 7.4% to $1.87.
- Inotiv, Inc. NOTV fell 7.3% to $16.22. Inotiv posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share.
- Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE shares fell 6.4% to $17.94 after the company cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates.
