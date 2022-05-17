48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Okyo Pharma Ltd. ADR OKYO gained 30% to $5.20 as the company priced its IPO at $4 per ADS.

gained 30% to $5.20 as the company priced its IPO at $4 per ADS. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE gained 21.4% to $6.22. Guggenheim reinstated Chicken Soup for the Soul with a Buy and announced a $21 price target.

gained 21.4% to $6.22. Guggenheim reinstated Chicken Soup for the Soul with a Buy and announced a $21 price target. Jumia Technologies AG JMIA jumped 21.3% to $6.71. Jumia Technologies reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 44.3% year-on-year to $47.6 million.

jumped 21.3% to $6.71. Jumia Technologies reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 44.3% year-on-year to $47.6 million. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK shares gained 20.2% to $6.26 after the company posted a narrower Q1 loss.

shares gained 20.2% to $6.26 after the company posted a narrower Q1 loss. Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST jumped 19.9% to $4.03 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

jumped 19.9% to $4.03 after the company reported Q1 financial results. Yellow Corporation YELL surged 18.7% to $4.06. Yellow recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

surged 18.7% to $4.06. Yellow recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. BTCS Inc. BTCS gained 17.7% to $2.85. BTCS reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 776% year-on-year to $0.6 million.

gained 17.7% to $2.85. BTCS reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 776% year-on-year to $0.6 million. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI rose 17.2% to $3.7750 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

rose 17.2% to $3.7750 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA surged 17.2% to $4.55. Biomea Fusion posted a Q1 of $0.56 per share.

surged 17.2% to $4.55. Biomea Fusion posted a Q1 of $0.56 per share. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL gained 17% to $4.0250 following Q1 results.

gained 17% to $4.0250 following Q1 results. Janus International Group, Inc. JBI rose 16.3% to $10.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

rose 16.3% to $10.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX gained 16% to $8.86.

gained 16% to $8.86. Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV gained 15.6% to $4.75.

gained 15.6% to $4.75. Vuzix Corporation VUZI jumped 15% to $5.67. Vuzix recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

jumped 15% to $5.67. Vuzix recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP gained 14.6% to $2.7050. Wedbush recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $5 to $7.

gained 14.6% to $2.7050. Wedbush recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $5 to $7. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS jumped 14.4% to $13.87 following Q1 results.

jumped 14.4% to $13.87 following Q1 results. Bird Global, Inc. BRDS rose 12.1% to $1.10 after the company posted strong Q1 sales.

rose 12.1% to $1.10 after the company posted strong Q1 sales. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. CTOS gained 11.6% to $6.40.

gained 11.6% to $6.40. PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY surged 10.2% to $9.56. PLBY Group Board of Directors has authorized a $50 million common stock repurchase program after securing financing through a private placement of preferred stock.

surged 10.2% to $9.56. PLBY Group Board of Directors has authorized a $50 million common stock repurchase program after securing financing through a private placement of preferred stock. Stratasys Ltd. SSYS gained 10% to $18.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

gained 10% to $18.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. IonQ, Inc. IONQ rose 9.5% to $5.32 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

rose 9.5% to $5.32 after reporting upbeat quarterly results. LSB Industries, Inc. LXU gained 8.5% to $21.52. LSB Industries reported stock repurchase program authorization of up to $50 million.

gained 8.5% to $21.52. LSB Industries reported stock repurchase program authorization of up to $50 million. Kopin Corporation KOPN rose 5.8% to $1.3120. Kopin received an additional $4.8 million order for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers