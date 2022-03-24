 Skip to main content

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 5:02am   Comments
Gainers

  • Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) shares surged 114.1% to close at $17.73 on Wednesday after the company announced the completion of its merger agreement with Spartan Acquisition Corp., which resulted in 98% of the company notes redeemed at the merger vote. The company is also gaining retail investor interest.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) gained 82.4% to close at $3.10 after the company announced top-line results for its follow-up StemSpine pilot study.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) jumped 43.8% to settle at $1.74 after the company announced the submission of a Patent Cooperation Treaty patent application seeking international patent protection for the patent entitled "Compositions and Methods for Enhancing Anti-Vi".
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) jumped 37.3% to close at $2.10 as the stock continued to gain momentum amid strength in oil, which has lifted small-cap oil and gas names. The company earlier announced the closing of a previously-disclosed offering.
  • Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) gained 35.9% to close at $3.33. The company on Tuesday was granted a US patent titled 'Use of resected liver serum for whole liver-engineering.'
  • Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) surged 35.4% to settle at $0.7990.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) gained 30% to close at $0.3390 after Zacks Small-Cap Research set a $2 valuation on the company in a research note.
  • 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) shares rose 28.5% to settle at $6.00 after the company announced the primary efficacy endpoint was met early in the renal cell carcinoma group in Part B of the study of MRx0518 and KEYTRUDA.
  • Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) jumped 27.4% to close at $2.70.
  • Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) gained 25.9% to close at $3.40. The stock began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday following an uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) jumped 24.4% to close at $0.3873.
  • Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) climbed 24.3% to close at $2.35. Femasys recently named Dov Elefant to new position of Chief Financial Officer.
  • Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) shares gained 24.1% to close at $1.70 following Q4 results.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) jumped 23.3% to close at $2.01.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 22.5% to close at $0.6605.
  • IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) surged 20.2% to close at $5.18.
  • Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) gained 19.3% to close at $2.90 after the company reported Q4 sales results were higher year-over-year and announced a $10 million buyback.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) jumped 17.5% to close at $6.50.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 17.5% to close at $1.41.
  • RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) jumped 17.3% to settle at $3.5550.
  • Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) gained 17.2% to close at $1.50. Huize Holding, last week, reported its Q4 earnings results and announced a $5 million buyback.
  • Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) rose 16.8% to settle at $25.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) gained 15.7% to close at $2.66. Cenntro Electric Group recently agreed to acquire an equity interest in Mosolf SE & Co KG's subsidiary Tropos Motors Europe GmbH (TME).
  • Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) jumped 15.5% to close at $1.06.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 14.5% to settle at $141.00 after jumping over 30% on Tuesday.
  • Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) rose 14.2% to close at $11.78.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 13.3% to close at $1.36. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.17 per share.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) gained 12.4% to close at $5.98. aTyr Pharma recently files for mixed shelf upto $200 million.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) rose 12% to close at $4.68.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) jumped 9.7% to close at $87.04.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) gained 9.5% to close at $17.55. HC Wainwright & Co, last week, maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $20 to $22.
  • Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) rose 9% to close at $5.71.
  • Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ: CREX) shares rose 8.3% to close at $0.9290 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) gained 8.1% to settle at $42.63. Raymond James downgraded GDS Holdings from Strong Buy to Outperform and announced a $68 price target.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) rose 6.3% to close at $0.71. Stealth BioTherapeutics recently presented new data demonstrating the potential synergistic relationship between elamipretide and an exon-skipping phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) in the X-linked muscular dystrophy (mdx) animal model.
  • Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) gained 6% to close at $9.25.
  • The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MGLD) gained 5.9% to close at $1.98 after dropping more than 6% on Tuesday.

 

 

Losers

  • Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) dipped 34.1% to close at $6.06 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) dropped 26.1% to close at $7.69.
  • JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) fell 23% to settle at $3.38. JX Luxventure shares jumped around 120% on Tuesday after the company announced it signed a $60 million sales agreement.
  • Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) fell 20.3% to close at $61.77. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) declined 20% to close at $4.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) dropped 19.1% to settle at $16.58 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) fell 18.3% to close at $6.99. Cue Health recently partnered with Albertsons Companies for COVID-19 test kits.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) fell 18.2% to close at $2.25.
  • Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) declined 17% to close at $51.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) fell 16.7% to close at $7.39.
  • GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) dipped 15.5% to close at $10.66.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) dropped 15.4% to settle at $5.17. NeuroSense Therapeutics recently announced it received FDA clearance to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects.
  • Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) dipped 15.2% to close at $1.84.
  • 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) dropped 14.4% to close at $26.00.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) fell 14.4% to settle at $2.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) dipped 13.3% to close at $9.67. Entrada Therapeutics recently posted a Q4 net loss of $18.4 million.
  • Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) dropped 13.2% to close at $8.17.
  • GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) shares fell 11.8% to close at $4.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) dropped 11.8% to close at $55.04 following Q2 results.
  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell 9.3% to close at $422.90. Adobe reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.
  • Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) dropped 8.3% to close at $81.57. THOR Industries announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

