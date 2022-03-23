Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 63 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions In Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK).

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 19.34% to reach a new 52-week low.

Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

On Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock set a new 52-week low of $79.84 on Wednesday, moving down 1.9%.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.07. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock hit a yearly low of $62.30. The stock was down 19.34% for the day.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $110.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.33%.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) shares fell to $32.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.72%.

Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.39.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $55.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.91%.

Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $78.60 and moving down 1.77%.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) stock hit a yearly low of $10.81. The stock was down 3.5% for the day.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares fell to $6.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 18.18%.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.74 and moving down 1.4%.

Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) shares set a new yearly low of $11.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.

Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.22. Shares traded down 3.29%.

Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK) shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.41.

Western Asset Managed (NYSE:MMU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.43. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares moved down 6.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.89, drifting down 6.31%.

Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $36.12 and moving down 2.23%.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares moved up 0.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.51, drifting up 0.23%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares set a new yearly low of $13.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares were down 3.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.66.

Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) stock hit $15.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.97%.

RiverNorth Managed (NYSE:RMM) shares hit a yearly low of $16.89. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

Highland Transcend (NYSE:HTPA) shares fell to $9.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.52%.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) shares fell to $12.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.5%.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.47 on Wednesday, moving up 0.02%.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares set a new yearly low of $3.15 this morning. The stock was down 3.21% on the session.

Delaware Investments (AMEX:VFL) stock hit a yearly low of $12.40. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN) stock hit $14.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.87%.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) shares moved down 1.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.80, drifting down 1.04%.

Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) shares set a new yearly low of $10.51 this morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) stock hit $19.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.1%.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) stock drifted down 2.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.30.

Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock drifted down 0.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.84.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) shares hit a yearly low of $12.49. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) shares hit a yearly low of $17.69. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.25. Shares traded down 12.01%.

Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.82. The stock was down 3.5% on the session.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares fell to $1.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.8%.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.66.

Federated Hermes Premier (NYSE:FMN) shares hit a yearly low of $12.73. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.40. Shares traded down 0.81%.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.30. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.19. The stock traded down 2.5%.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock hit $4.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.8%.

RiverNorth Opportunistic (NYSE:RMI) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.

Blue World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

DUET Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUET) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.65 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.06%.

Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.15. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) stock hit a yearly low of $1.68. The stock was down 1.39% for the day.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock hit $2.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.28%.

