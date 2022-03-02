41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) jumped 67% to $0.3890 after jumping 10% on Tuesday.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares jumped 38.7% to $27.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 guidance.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) gained 31.7% to $11.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares rose 30.7% to $1.9350 after dipping 37% on Tuesday.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 29.9% to $0.2727 after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) gained 26.7% to $47.51 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares gained 21.3% to $8.78 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) rose 18.8% to $0.8646. Jefferies upgraded Ardelyx from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $1 to $5.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) rose 17.6% to $0.7131 after jumping 78% on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics, last month, announced the outcome of the FDA meeting of the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee on IV tramadol.
- Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBIP) gained 17.2% to $16.95. Fulton Financial Corporation and Prudential Bancorp, Inc. announced merger.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) jumped 16.4% to $4.12 following Q4 results.
- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) jumped 15.4% to $243.71.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares rose 15.1% to $2.4516. Borr Drilling reported the retirement of Ms Georgina Sousa as a Director and Company Secretary.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) gained 15.1% to $3.1650. MannKind recently gave an update on the Tyvaso DPI New Drug Application.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) surged 14.5% to $4.58. Harpoon Therapeutics received FDA fast track designation for HPN217, A BCMA-targeting TriTAC for the treatment of patients with relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) gained 14.1% to $2.95. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Agenus with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $14.
- BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) jumped 14.1% to $6.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 12.7% to $16.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) gained 12.1% to $64.68 after the company reported better-than-expected sales from continuing operations and a $750 million buyback.
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) gained 10.1% to $21.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and reported a $100 million buyback.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 7.6% to $25.07. Sasol announced the sale of its German subsidiary Sasol Wax GmbH to AWAX s.p.a.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) gained 6% to $11.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) fell 37.3% to $6.52 after the company announced it received feedback from the FDA that the current SIENDO study top-line results are unlikely to support an sNDA approval.
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) shares dipped 34% to $3.03. SAB Biotherapeutics said that due to low hospitalization and death rates in the trial, the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) ACTIV-2 Program is discontinuing enrollment in its Phase 3 COVID-19 trial.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) fell 24.6% to $1.50 after the company reported preliminary Q4 and year-end results. Truist Securities downgraded GoHealth from Buy to Hold.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) fell 24.1% to $5.30 after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) fell 23.6% to $1.9250 after the company reported an offering of common shares and non-voting convertible preferred stock.
- 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) dropped 23% to $7.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) fell 21.8% to $9.16.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares fell 20.6% to $23.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) dropped 18.5% to $1.6950.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) fell 16.5% to $11.72.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) dipped 16.2% to $30.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) fell 14.5% to $44.91 following FY21 results.
- NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) dropped 14.3% to $9.34
- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) dropped 13.7% to $6.65. Advantage Solutions said Jill Griffin will become CEO.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 13.7% to $0.2765 after gaining over 36% on Tuesday.
- Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) fell 11.7% to $9.93.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) fell 11.3% to $67.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 guidance.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares fell 10.3% to $7.95 after the company breached its US deferred prosecution agreement for a second time.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares fell 10% to $2.9150 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
