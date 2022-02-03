54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares surged 35.6% to close at $2.44 on Wednesday after gaining 10% on Tuesday.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) gained 31.6% to settle at $4.50.
- Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) surged 31% to close at $0.2075. Great Panther recently reported full year 2021 production of 105,006 gold equivalent ounces.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares climbed 24.8% to close at $3.82. Helbiz’s CEO bought 1 million shares at an average price of $3.64 per share.
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) gained 24.1% to close at $1.80. Entasis Therapeutics Press Release confirmed earlier-reported news of receiving acquisition proposal from existing majority shareholder Innoviva at $1.80 per share in cash.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) surged 20.7% to close at $7.00.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) gained 18.1% to close at $1.24.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) surged 17.5% to settle at $2.08.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) climbed 17.1% to settle at $22.02 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and announced a $150 million buyback plan.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) gained 17% to close at $11.45.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) surged 16.4% to close at $0.2445.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) gained 15.8% to close at $1.68.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) surged 15.3% to settle at $2.18 after the company announced its merchant services annual transaction volume run rate has reached $1.35 Billion in transaction volume.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) jumped 14.8% to close at $1.00 after the company announced it entered into a long-term agreement with ProFrac Services to provide its full portfolio of sustainable chemistry solutions to a dedicated portion of ProFrac's hydraulic fracturing fleets.
- North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) surged 14.8% to settle at $13.00.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) gained 14.6% to close at $1.41. Epizyme recently announced pricing of a public offering of common stock.
- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) jumped 12.9% to close at $24.94 as the company agreed to sell net lease asset portfolio for $3.07 billion.
- A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) surged 12.4% to settle at $6.46.
- Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ: PHAR) gained 8.7% to close at $10.05 after the company reported positive results of Phase II/III pivotal clinical study of leniolisib for the treatment of activated PI3K delta syndrome.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) shares gained 8.4% to close at $37.63 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) gained 8.1% to close at $2.80 after jumping more than 10% on Tuesday. IceCure Medical said it sees preliminary FY21 revenues of $4.1 million.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares rose 7.5% to settle at $2,960.00 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company’s board also approved a 20-for-1 stock split.
- Constellation Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CEG) gained 6.5% to close at $53.01. Constellation reported completion of separation from Exelon.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 5.1% to close at $122.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) rose 4.9% to close at $207.97 in sympathy with AMD after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
Also check out: NextEra Energy And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders
Losers
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares dipped 54.8% to settle at $0.6775 after the company announced its Phase 1/2 SUNRISE clinical trial of LB-001 has been placed on critical hold by the FDA.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) shares tumbled 52.2% to close at $2.55 on Wednesday.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) fell 51.5% to close at $2.71 after the company reported leadership transition and financial update. The company said Executive Chairman Jason Luo has resigned from position as President, CEO and member of Board. Several analysts also downgraded the stock.
- Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) dropped 27.7% to close at $6.36 following Q1 results.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares dipped 24.6% to close at $132.57 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for FY22.
- Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) fell 23.2% to close at $9.55 amid continued post-IPO volatility.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 22.2% to settle at $23.67. Groupon responded to Prescience Point's call to disclose its stake in SumUp.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) dipped 21% to close at $0.8610. U.S. Well Services announced plans to evaluate a range of capital markets and strategic alternatives.
- LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) fell 19.6% to close at $5.33 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and lowered FY22 forecast.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) dropped 18.7% to close at $0.3252. BIMI International reported a 1-for-5 reverse stock split.
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) fell 18.6% to settle at $10.30.
- Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) dipped 18% to close at $46.16 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) fell 17.4% to close at $0.9994. Eastside Distilling reported resignation of Chairman and CEO Paul Block.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) dipped 17.2% to settle at $4.08.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) fell 16.8% to close at $6.34.
- Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) dropped 16.2% to settle at $5.28.
- Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) fell 14.4% to close at $4.27.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) fell 14.3% to close at $3.05.
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) fell 13.9% to close at $5.10.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) dipped 13% to settle at $16.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) dropped 11.5% to close at $92.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 10.6% to close at $114.04 after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) dropped 10% to settle at $885.88.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 9.8% to close at $0.5385 after jumping 30% on Tuesday.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) fell 9.4% to close at $3.74. BRF raised around $1 billion in Brazil’s biggest share offering this year, Bloomberg reported.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) fell 8.5% to close at $4.30. G Medical Innovations recently reported a $12 million private placement.
- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) fell 8.1% to settle at $10.40.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) fell 7.4% to close at $18.00. LendingClub recently reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) fell 7.2% to close at $11.97.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Short Sellers Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas