NextEra Energy And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Alphabet Inc. GOOGL reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, which sent the Nasdaq futures sharply higher this morning. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
Microsoft
- The Trade: Microsoft Corporation MSFT Director Emma N Walmsley acquired a total of 3,489 shares at an average price of $303.26. To acquire these shares, it cost around around $1 million. The insider also disposed a total of 56.701 shares.
- What’s Happening: Microsoft recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- What Microsoft Does: Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.
Monro
- The Trade: Monro, Inc. MNRO CEO and President Michael T Broderick acquired a total of 14, 2,500 shares at an average price of $48.85. To acquire these shares, it cost $122.14 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Monro recently reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 20.1% year-on-year, to $341.78 million, beating the analyst consensus of $339.63 million.
- What Monro Does: Monro Inc is a provider automobile service stations in the United States. Through its network of company-owned service stations, Monro Muffler Brake offers maintenance, repair, tire, and fleet management services for automobiles focused largely on undercar services such as brake, steering, exhaust, drivetrain, and suspension systems.
Also check this: Executives sell over $10 million of 5 stocks
NextEra Energy
- The Trade: NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Chairman, President and CEO James Robo bought a total of 64,691 shares at an average price of $77.26. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5 million.
- What’s Happening: NextEra Energy recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- What NextEra Energy Does: NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, distributes power to roughly 5 million customers in Florida. FP&L contributes roughly 60% of the group's operating earnings.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.