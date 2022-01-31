52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) surged 175.6% to close at $3.40 on Friday. The company, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $10 per share.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares climbed 87.9% to close at $2.18 on Friday. Imperial Petroleum, last month, posted Q3 revenue of $4.1 million.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) shares jumped 33.3% to settle at $3.40 after dropping 22% on Thursday.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) gained 24.1% to close at $4.63 as stocks rebounded following recent weakness.
- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) gained 23.7% to settle at $11.39.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares climbed 23.5% to settle at $1.13 as the company announced private placement at $1.11 per share on Thursday.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) surged 23.4% to close at $29.90.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares gained 22.4% to close at $4.16 after the company announced its intent to resubmit the teplizumab BLA for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals following its Type B pre-BLA resubmission meeting with the FDA.
- Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) gained 21.5% to settle at $12.02.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) jumped 21% to close at $1.90. AGTC recently said it exceeded enrollment target in SKYLINE trial of AGTC-501 for the treatment of X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP).
- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) gained 19.8% to close at $58.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) climbed 19.3% to close at $3.77 after declining over 15% on Thursday. The company recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NYSE: AHI) jumped 19.2% to settle at $2.17.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) gained 18.4% to close at $6.30.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) gained 18.4% to close at $230.59 after the company announced FDA clearance of its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) jumped 17.7% to settle at $9.73. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained TG Therapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $70 to $68.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MRAM) gained 17.2% to close at $9.35 after dropping 5% on Thursday.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) jumped 17.1% to close at $59.71. DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, but lowered its price target on the stock from $110 to $75.
- Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) climbed 16.8% to close at $19.05. Ciner Resources announced a quarterly distribution of $0.65 for the fourth quarter.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) jumped 16.8% to settle at $0.2177. China SXT Pharmaceuticals recently priced a $3.5 million underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
- Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) surged 16.6% to settle at $493.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) jumped 16.7% to close at $1.54.
- Calix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALX) gained 15.8% to close at $46.80 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $55 price target.
- UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) rose 14.7% to close at $5.61.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) surged 14.3% to close at $2.48.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 13.7% to close at $82.92 after the company announced a supply agreement to provide an initial 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Israel.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) surged 13.6% to settle at $3.18.
- Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) gained 11.1% to close at $18.96.
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) jumped 10.6% to close at $228.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. (NASDAQ: SPPI) climbed 10.5% to close at $9.35 after dropping around 34% on Thursday.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) rose 10.4% to close at $3.93.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 7% to close at $170.33 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) gained 5.3% to close at $19.75 after the company reported commercial availability and initial sales of TARPEYO™.
Losers
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) shares fell 31.4% to close at $2.10 on Friday after the company issued weak sales forecast for FY22.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) dipped 21.2% to close at $2.98. Volcon priced its underwritten public offering of 6.67 million shares of common stock at $3 per share.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) dropped 20.5% to close at $0.37.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) fell 19.1% to close at $2.04. DouYu International shares jumped 14% on Thursday after a Reuters report claimed the company will be taken private by Tencent.
- MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) fell 15.8% to close at $1.5235.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) fell 14.6% to close at $6.58. Qurate Retail said it sees preliminary Q4 retail revenue down 8% to 9%.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) dipped 13% to close at $3.09. iClick recently appointed Mr. David Zhang as Chief Financial Officer and Board Director.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) dropped 12.6% to settle at $5.07.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 12.5% to close at $0.4465.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) shares fell 11.7% to close at $2.48.
- Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) fell 11.2% to close at $2.39.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) dropped 11.1% to close at $2.0623.
- Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) fell 9.5% to close at $2.39. Movano, on Thursday, announced three new US patents.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) dropped 9.5% to close at $7.23. Early data from a trial evaluating Cue Biopharma’s CUE-101 combined with Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) demonstrated that two out of four patients in dose-escalation cohorts had partial responses.
- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) fell 8.5% to close at $12.60.
- Sidus Space, Inc. (NYSE: SIDU) fell 8.5% to close at $9.88 after surging more than 31% on Thursday.
- CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) fell 7.9% to close at $8.22.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) shares fell 7.3% to close at $49.90. Western Digital posted upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter, but issued a weak forecast. Western Digital named Wissam Jabre as its CFO.
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) dropped 6.5% to close at $62.96 following Q3 results.
