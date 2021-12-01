 Skip to main content

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) climbed 91.7% to $6.14 on above-average volume on Wednesday. The Patent Trial and Appeals Board has turned down Moderna's appeal to invalidate two of Arbutus' patents on drug-delivery technology used in the former's COVID-19 vaccine.
  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) shares climbed 51.3% to $7.90 after completion of spinoff from Diana Shipping on Tuesday.
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) surged 39% to $4.3201 following circulation of apparent co. press release dated Dec. 1: 'Advanced Human Imaging concludes Definitive agreements with Canadian based Cubert.'
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) rose 37.7% to $9.48 after jumping 23% on Tuesday.
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) jumped 32.3% to $3.48.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) surged 32.3% to $22.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY21 guidance. The company also announced a special dividend and a share buyback.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 24.5% to $1.42 after Citigroup raised its price target on the stock $7 to $13.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares gained 23.4% to $221.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) gained 21.5% to $20.95 after the company announced better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) jumped 18.1% to $7.83. Roivant Sciences, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.32 per share.
  • Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) surged 19.3% to $4.20.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) rose 18% to $11.63 following Seeking Alpha blogpost from contributor 'AAA Investments' 'Why BCTX Is Undervalued - PT $30+.'
  • Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) gained 16.7% to $4.48.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) gained 16.5% to $7.16 after the company announced the signing of an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Mattioli Eng. Italia for its TransDermal Infusion System non-invasive drug delivery system.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) jumped 15.8% to $2.4550. Quotient named Mr. Esteban Uriarte as the Company’s Chief Manufacturing Operations Officer.
  • Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) surged 14.3% to $6.03.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) rose 13.7% to $3.2992.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 13% to $6.98 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $7 to $12. ImmunoGen announced proposed public offering of $175 million of common stock.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares rose 12.2% to $26.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued EPS guidance. The company also increased its buyback to $700 million.
  • Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG) gained 12.1% to $1.4795 after dipping around 10% on Tuesday. Skylight Health Group, last month, posted a Q3 net loss of $3.9 million.
  • Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) surged 11.5% to $4.47. Molecular Templates provided corporate update and outlined 2022 milestones.
  • Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) gained 11% to $12.49. The FDA has granted Priority Review to Zogenix’s supplemental marketing application seeking approval for Fintepla (fenfluramine) in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) childhood-onset epilepsy.
  • Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE: FPH) rose 9.8% to $5.92.
  • Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) gained 9.6% to $4.5499.
  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) rose 8.8% to $8.65.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) gained 8.6% to $21.85

Losers

  • BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares dipped 55.7% to $5.66 after the company announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter related to the company's plinabulin New Drug Application. HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded BeyondSpring from Buy to Neutral.
  • Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares fell 25.2% to $0.8746 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) dipped 23.8% to $7.70.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) fell 22.4% to $4.6481. Biofrontera recently posted Q3 loss of $2.00 per share.
  • AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) dropped 22.2% to $19.45.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 21.6% to $1.7650 after the company said the FDA has extended the review period for the new drug application for pacritinib for the treatment of adult patients with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary myelofibrosis with a baseline platelet count of less than 50 × 109/L.
  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) fell 21.4% to $3.9517. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 128% on Tuesday after the company announced the FDA approved expanded labeling for Caldolor to now include use in pre-operative administration.
  • NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) fell 20.4% to $3.70.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) dropped 16.7% to $2.38. Petros Pharmaceuticals recently announced a 3.33 million share offering at $3 per share.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 15.6% to $8.40.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 15.2% to $22.28 after the company announced a private placement of approximately $20.5 million of its common stock and warrants.
  • Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) dropped 15.1% to $16.33 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
  • ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) fell 13.7% to $16.15.
  • Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) dropped 13.7% to $23.43. Arteris reported a Q3 loss of $0.21per share.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 12.6% to $16.14.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 10.6% to $1.77. GBS shares gained 22% on Tuesday after the company announced it will commence preparation for clinical trials of its rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antibody test following the recent successful completion of a clinical validation study.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) fell 10.1% to $1.8250. NLS Pharmaceuticals shares gained 16% on Tuesday after the company announced final results from a preclinical study for NLS-4. The company believes NLS-4 offers promise to become a foundational treatment for the chronic fatigue associated with the symptoms of Long-Covid.
  • Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) dipped 10% to $34.35.
  • 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) fell 9.7% to $19.44. 8x8 announced plans to buy Fuze in $250 million in stock and cash.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9.6% to $318.55 after The Patent Trial and Appeals Board turned down the company's appeal to invalidate two of Arbutus' patents on drug-delivery technology. The stock has been volatile amid COVID-19 omicron variant concerns.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) fell 9.1% to $5.20. Clarus Therapeutics shares jumped 10% on Tuesday after the company announced issuance of two new patents for JATENZO.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) dropped 8.8% to $2.4975. Invacare announced realignment of EMEA & APAC Businesses.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares fell 7.5% to $263.70. salesforce reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited. (NASDAQ: GFAI) shares fell 6.8% to $1.6217. Guardforce AI Co shares gained 20% on Tuesday after the company announced it won a five year bid to operate a Consolidated Cash Center in Hadyai, Thailand.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

