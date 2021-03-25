64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares jumped 118.8% to close at $10.83 on Wednesday.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) gained 100.8% to close at $20.52 after the company announced the launch of WISeArt, a certificate of authenticity — a "non-fungible token" — that will live forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of the buyer's ownership.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares climbed 66.2% to close at $6.10 on Wednesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) gained 39% to close at $5.60 after the company announced a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) gained 29.6% to close at $4.86.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares climbed 27.7% to close at $3.46 after dropping 5% on Tuesday.
- ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) gained 25% to close at $31.25. ACV Auctions priced the upsized initial public offering (IPO) of 16.55 million shares at $25 per share.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) climbed 22.4% to close at $1.42 after gaining more than 5% on Tuesday.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares surged 20.1% to close at $3.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) rose 18.2% to close at $9.48.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares climbed 17.5% to close at $6.30.
- Pro-Dex, Inc (NASDAQ: PDEX) jumped 17.4% to close at $26.97.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) rose 16.8% to close at $25.40 as the company said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 16.8% to close at $4.86.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) rose 16.3% to close at $9.47 after the company announced the acquisition of ClearRF for $0.7 million.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) gained 15.8% to close at $8.57. BTIG recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $9.50 per share.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) rose 15.5% to close at $11.43.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) surged 14.2% to close at $4.11.
- Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) gained 13.2% to close at $14.51.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 12.8% to close at $3.52 after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) gained 11% to close at $7.88. PARTS iD announced an end-to-end offering in its wheels & tires category.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) gained 10.2% to close at $5.82 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced an $8 price target.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) gained 7.3% to close at $1.62 after climbing around 13% on Tuesday. Frndly TV and Cinedigm recently announced a distribution partnership agreement.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares gained 6.3% to close at $6.07 after gaining more than 7% on Tuesday. LiveXLive recently announced the debut of Lil TJay in Special House Party Pay-Per-View on March 31st, 2021.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 6.2% to close at $19.24.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares gained 4.5% to close at $19.1 after Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with the company.
Losers
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares tumbled 41.5% to close at $5.42 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma shares jumped 190% on Tuesday after a 13G filing showed Morgan Stanley raised its stake in the company to roughly 249K shares, or a 5.2% stake in the company.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dipped 33.8% to close at $120.34 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. The company’s e-commerce business continued to be the big news with a year-over-year increase of 175% in the fourth quarter and 191% for the full fiscal year.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) fell 31.7% to close at $36.76. Takung Art shares gained around 10% on Tuesday on continued momentum as the stock is being circulated as a potential Non-Fungible Token play.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) fell 28.9% to close at $12.50 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) declined 28.7% to close at $4.96 after the company reported year end 2020 results and issued 2021 outlook.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) fell 28.4% to close at $4.58. The company recently announced a merger agreement with Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Holdings.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) dipped 27.1% to close at $23.18. Weakness appeared related to reports of potential antitrust action against parent company Tencent Holdings as well as broader Chinese market weakness amid tensions between China and western nations.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) fell 25.4% to close at $8.69.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) shares declined 23.3% to close at $15.08.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) dropped 23.2% to close at $70.10. ViacomCBS shares fell 9% on Tuesday after the company announced an offering of $2 billion of Class B common stock and $1 billion of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) dipped 21.4% to close at $35.81.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 20.8% to close at $16.42.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) declined 20.8% to close at $8.63 following Q4 results.
- Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) fell 20.4% to close at $4.09. The company recently reported Q4 results.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 19.9% to close at $8.82 after the company announced a $27.9 million private placement of common stock.
- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) dropped 19.9% to close at $10.41.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 19.8% to close at $23.17.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) shares declined 19.4% to close at $8.92. The company recently released Q4 results.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 19% to close at $4.30.
- Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) dropped 18.8% to close at $5.36. Movano recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) fell 18.2% to close at $16.58.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) dipped 18.1% to close at $ 6.29.
- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) fell 18% to close at $33.01.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 17.8% to close at $8.13 after the company reported full year 2020 results.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) dropped 17.7% to close at $28.08 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 17.4% to close at $6.64.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) dipped 17.2% to close at $6.75 after reporting a Q4 loss.
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) dropped 17% to close at $13.00.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) fell 16.8% to close at $47.83. The company recently reported a 13 million share common stock offering.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) dropped 16.6% to close at $13.20.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) fell 16.6% to close at $31.44.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) fell 16.4% to close at $68.32 after the company reported pricing of public offering of 1.75 million shares at $70 per ADS.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares declined 16.3% to close at $3.40.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) dropped 16% to close at $25.94 following Q4 results.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) fell 15.4% to close at $1.93 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) fell 12% to close at $2.21. Hoth Therapeutics shares gained 15% on Tuesday after the company reported that its Vitro Data showed SARS-CoV-2 antiviral activity for its HT-002 Candidate..
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 11.5% to close at $8.94.
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) fell 6.6% to close at $1.85. The company yesterday reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
