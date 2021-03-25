 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 4:59am   Comments
Share:
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares jumped 118.8% to close at $10.83 on Wednesday.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) gained 100.8% to close at $20.52 after the company announced the launch of WISeArt, a certificate of authenticity — a "non-fungible token" — that will live forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of the buyer's ownership.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares climbed 66.2% to close at $6.10 on Wednesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) gained 39% to close at $5.60 after the company announced a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
  • GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) gained 29.6% to close at $4.86.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares climbed 27.7% to close at $3.46 after dropping 5% on Tuesday.
  • ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) gained 25% to close at $31.25. ACV Auctions priced the upsized initial public offering (IPO) of 16.55 million shares at $25 per share.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) climbed 22.4% to close at $1.42 after gaining more than 5% on Tuesday.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares surged 20.1% to close at $3.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) rose 18.2% to close at $9.48.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares climbed 17.5% to close at $6.30.
  • Pro-Dex, Inc (NASDAQ: PDEX) jumped 17.4% to close at $26.97.
  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) rose 16.8% to close at $25.40 as the company said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 16.8% to close at $4.86.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) rose 16.3% to close at $9.47 after the company announced the acquisition of ClearRF for $0.7 million.
  • Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) gained 15.8% to close at $8.57. BTIG recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $9.50 per share.
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) rose 15.5% to close at $11.43.
  • Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) surged 14.2% to close at $4.11.
  • Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) gained 13.2% to close at $14.51.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 12.8% to close at $3.52 after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
  • PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) gained 11% to close at $7.88. PARTS iD announced an end-to-end offering in its wheels & tires category.
  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) gained 10.2% to close at $5.82 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced an $8 price target.
  • Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) gained 7.3% to close at $1.62 after climbing around 13% on Tuesday. Frndly TV and Cinedigm recently announced a distribution partnership agreement.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares gained 6.3% to close at $6.07 after gaining more than 7% on Tuesday. LiveXLive recently announced the debut of Lil TJay in Special House Party Pay-Per-View on March 31st, 2021.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 6.2% to close at $19.24.
  • Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares gained 4.5% to close at $19.1 after Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with the company.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares tumbled 41.5% to close at $5.42 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma shares jumped 190% on Tuesday after a 13G filing showed Morgan Stanley raised its stake in the company to roughly 249K shares, or a 5.2% stake in the company.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dipped 33.8% to close at $120.34 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. The company’s e-commerce business continued to be the big news with a year-over-year increase of 175% in the fourth quarter and 191% for the full fiscal year.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) fell 31.7% to close at $36.76. Takung Art shares gained around 10% on Tuesday on continued momentum as the stock is being circulated as a potential Non-Fungible Token play.
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) fell 28.9% to close at $12.50 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) declined 28.7% to close at $4.96 after the company reported year end 2020 results and issued 2021 outlook.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) fell 28.4% to close at $4.58. The company recently announced a merger agreement with Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Holdings.
  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) dipped 27.1% to close at $23.18. Weakness appeared related to reports of potential antitrust action against parent company Tencent Holdings as well as broader Chinese market weakness amid tensions between China and western nations.
  • Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) fell 25.4% to close at $8.69.
  • Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) shares declined 23.3% to close at $15.08.
  • ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) dropped 23.2% to close at $70.10. ViacomCBS shares fell 9% on Tuesday after the company announced an offering of $2 billion of Class B common stock and $1 billion of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) dipped 21.4% to close at $35.81.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 20.8% to close at $16.42.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) declined 20.8% to close at $8.63 following Q4 results.
  • Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) fell 20.4% to close at $4.09. The company recently reported Q4 results.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 19.9% to close at $8.82 after the company announced a $27.9 million private placement of common stock.
  • Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) dropped 19.9% to close at $10.41.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 19.8% to close at $23.17.
  • BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) shares declined 19.4% to close at $8.92. The company recently released Q4 results.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 19% to close at $4.30.
  • Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) dropped 18.8% to close at $5.36. Movano recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) fell 18.2% to close at $16.58.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) dipped 18.1% to close at $ 6.29.
  • PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) fell 18% to close at $33.01.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 17.8% to close at $8.13 after the company reported full year 2020 results.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) dropped 17.7% to close at $28.08 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 17.4% to close at $6.64.
  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) dipped 17.2% to close at $6.75 after reporting a Q4 loss.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) dropped 17% to close at $13.00.
  • QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) fell 16.8% to close at $47.83. The company recently reported a 13 million share common stock offering.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) dropped 16.6% to close at $13.20.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) fell 16.6% to close at $31.44.
  • Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) fell 16.4% to close at $68.32 after the company reported pricing of public offering of 1.75 million shares at $70 per ADS.
  • Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares declined 16.3% to close at $3.40.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) dropped 16% to close at $25.94 following Q4 results.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) fell 15.4% to close at $1.93 after the company announced a common stock offering.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) fell 12% to close at $2.21. Hoth Therapeutics shares gained 15% on Tuesday after the company reported that its Vitro Data showed SARS-CoV-2 antiviral activity for its HT-002 Candidate..
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 11.5% to close at $8.94.
  • Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) fell 6.6% to close at $1.85. The company yesterday reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAME + ACVA)

ACV Auctions Raises $414M In Upsized IPO At $25 Per Share
IPO Preview: Cricut, Vizio, ThredUp Lead Big Week Of Debuts
Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com