46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares jumped 64.5% to $5.64 after the company reported positive top-line data from ancillary acute hemodynamic study of INOpulse for treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares climbed 32.4% to $0.7811 after the company reported unaudited financial results for its third fiscal quarter on Friday.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) gained 32.1% to $0.37 after the company received extension on initial borrowing base deficiency payment and announced purchase and sale agreement to divest certain assets.
- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) gained 23.6% to $50.32 after Franklin Resources announced it plans to acquire the company for $50 per share.
- Continental Materials Corporation (NYSE: CUO) rose 22.4% to $11.44.
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) shares surged 22.1% to $3.65
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 19.3% to $34.21. Virgin Galactic shares jumped over 21% on Friday after the company announced it relocated SpaceShipTwo to its commercial headquarters, inching the company closer to implementing its commercial service.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 19.3% to $3.09.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) gained 16.1% to $10.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) shares rose 14.4% to $34.15 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 14% to $2.37.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) surged 14% to $6.23.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) rose 13% to $10.87.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) gained 13% to $2.78. PAVmed dded the EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology to its commercial product pipeline.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) climbed 12.4% to $2.9998.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 12% to $3.48 following 13D filing from David Tepper's Appaloosa showing a 7.4% stake in the company.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) rose 12% to $38.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) gained 12% to $7.41 after the company announced highest-grade discovery to date at Las Chispas.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares surged 11.5% to $29.99.
- Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) gained 11% to $12.55. Amherst Residential acquired Front Yard Residential for $12.50 per share in cash.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) jumped 10.5% to $124.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 9.8% to $2.57.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) climbed 8.5% to $114.67 following Q4 results.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) rose 8.3% to $1.2774 after falling over 7% on Friday.
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) rose 8.1% to $30.52 after the company's 13G showed that Berkshire Hathaway paid $550 million for roughly 2.4% stake in the company.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) climbed 7% to $142.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) surged 6.8% to $26.02 after the company announced it will acquire Legg Mason for $50 per share in cash. Franklin Resources will now have a combined $1.5 trillion in assets under management.
Losers
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares dipped 25.1% to $14.64 after the company announced that the SEC is conducting an investigation into the company's past accounting and financial reporting. The company also gave preliminary FY20 guidance which was in-line with analyst estimates.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) fell 24.4% to $0.7940. Summer Infant shares climbed 288% on Friday after the company reported restructuring of its business, which is expected to result in an annualized cost savings of $7.5 million.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) dropped 14.7% to $3.6154. Trans World Entertainment reported shareholder approval of sale of its FYE segment.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 10.7% to $11.23 after dropping 20% on Friday.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dipped 10.6% to $22.59 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 10.6% to $3.7550.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares declined 10.2% to $2.65.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) dipped 10.2% to $6.06.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) shares fell 10.2% to $6.32.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares tumbled 10% to $2.99.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 9.7% to $6.12.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares slipped 9.5% to $6.16.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) dipped 9% to $2.34 after reporting FY19 results.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 8% to $22.17 after reporting downbeat Q4 profit.
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) dropped 7.6% to $30.20 after the company cut its FY20 earnings guidance below analyst estimates.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) fell 7.1% to $4.31.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 5.3% to $0.5021.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 5% to $36.03 after the bank announced it will cut 35,000 jobs and $100 billion in assets in the next three years following weak pre-tax profit results.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 2.4% to $317.32 after the company said it does not expect to meet Q2 sales forecasts, citing lower global supply and lower Chinese demand for iPhones as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
