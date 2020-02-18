Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 12:23pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares jumped 64.5% to $5.64 after the company reported positive top-line data from ancillary acute hemodynamic study of INOpulse for treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares climbed 32.4% to $0.7811 after the company reported unaudited financial results for its third fiscal quarter on Friday.
  • Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) gained 32.1% to $0.37 after the company received extension on initial borrowing base deficiency payment and announced purchase and sale agreement to divest certain assets.
  • Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) gained 23.6% to $50.32 after Franklin Resources announced it plans to acquire the company for $50 per share.
  • Continental Materials Corporation (NYSE: CUO) rose 22.4% to $11.44.
  • Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) shares surged 22.1% to $3.65
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 19.3% to $34.21. Virgin Galactic shares jumped over 21% on Friday after the company announced it relocated SpaceShipTwo to its commercial headquarters, inching the company closer to implementing its commercial service.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 19.3% to $3.09.
  • Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) gained 16.1% to $10.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) shares rose 14.4% to $34.15 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 14% to $2.37.
  • Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) surged 14% to $6.23.
  • ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) rose 13% to $10.87.
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) gained 13% to $2.78. PAVmed dded the EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology to its commercial product pipeline.
  • Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) climbed 12.4% to $2.9998.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 12% to $3.48 following 13D filing from David Tepper's Appaloosa showing a 7.4% stake in the company.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) rose 12% to $38.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) gained 12% to $7.41 after the company announced highest-grade discovery to date at Las Chispas.
  • Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares surged 11.5% to $29.99.
  • Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) gained 11% to $12.55. Amherst Residential acquired Front Yard Residential for $12.50 per share in cash.
  • Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) jumped 10.5% to $124.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 9.8% to $2.57.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) climbed 8.5% to $114.67 following Q4 results.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) rose 8.3% to $1.2774 after falling over 7% on Friday.
  • The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) rose 8.1% to $30.52 after the company's 13G showed that Berkshire Hathaway paid $550 million for roughly 2.4% stake in the company.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) climbed 7% to $142.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) surged 6.8% to $26.02 after the company announced it will acquire Legg Mason for $50 per share in cash. Franklin Resources will now have a combined $1.5 trillion in assets under management.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares dipped 25.1% to $14.64 after the company announced that the SEC is conducting an investigation into the company's past accounting and financial reporting. The company also gave preliminary FY20 guidance which was in-line with analyst estimates.
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) fell 24.4% to $0.7940. Summer Infant shares climbed 288% on Friday after the company reported restructuring of its business, which is expected to result in an annualized cost savings of $7.5 million.
  • Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) dropped 14.7% to $3.6154. Trans World Entertainment reported shareholder approval of sale of its FYE segment.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 10.7% to $11.23 after dropping 20% on Friday.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dipped 10.6% to $22.59 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 10.6% to $3.7550.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares declined 10.2% to $2.65.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) dipped 10.2% to $6.06.
  • CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) shares fell 10.2% to $6.32.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares tumbled 10% to $2.99.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 9.7% to $6.12.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares slipped 9.5% to $6.16.
  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) dipped 9% to $2.34 after reporting FY19 results.
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 8% to $22.17 after reporting downbeat Q4 profit.
  • Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) dropped 7.6% to $30.20 after the company cut its FY20 earnings guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) fell 7.1% to $4.31.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 5.3% to $0.5021.
  • HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 5% to $36.03 after the bank announced it will cut 35,000 jobs and $100 billion in assets in the next three years following weak pre-tax profit results.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 2.4% to $317.32 after the company said it does not expect to meet Q2 sales forecasts, citing lower global supply and lower Chinese demand for iPhones as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AAP)

Mid-Day Market Update: Jeld-Wen Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Senmiao Technology Shares Climb
3 Apple Analysts On Guidance Cut: It's Not Fatal
Walmart's Exposure To China 'Overestimated', Ex-Exec Says
3 ETFs To Watch This Week: China, Casinos And More
Why Apple's Coronavirus Warning May Be Better Than Expected
Market Taking A Step Back: Walmart Misses On Earnings, Apple Lowers Sales Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga