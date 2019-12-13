Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2019 4:12am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) climbed 44.8% to close at $5.04 on Thursday after the company announced it has received abbreviated new drug application approval from the FDA for EluRyng.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares rose 44.7% to close at $22.25 on Thursday after climbing 10.49% on Wednesday. The company's President and CEO, Samer Tawfik, purchased $1.73 million worth of the company's shares.
  • Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) gained 34.4% to close at $23.81. Assembly Biosciences priced 5.15 million common shares at $16.50 per share.
  • Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 24% to close at $3.87.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares gained 22.7% to close at $1.19 after announcing a new European patent for composition and formulation of TNX-102 SL. The patent will provide the company with market exclusivity until 2034.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 22.2% to close at $7.09.
  • Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) gained 20.4% to close at $42.62 following Q4 results.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares gained 20.3% to close at $9.30 after the company reaffirmed FY19 guidance and issued FY20 guidance.
  • Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) gained 20% to close at $5.45.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 18% to close at $3.86.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) surged 17.9% to close at $11.18 after the company updated its FY19 guidance to reflect favorable tariff exclusions.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) gained 17.2% to close at $7.09.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) climbed 15.6% to close at $2.81.
  • Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) rose 15.2% to close at $5.93.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares rose 14.1% to close at $73.51. William Blair initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and a $105 price target.
  • Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) climbed 13.7% to close at $3.89.
  • Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) jumped 13.6% to close at $4.61.
  • Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) gained 13.3% to close at $6.63.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) rose 12.9% to close at $4.74.
  • Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) gained 11.6% to close at $18.73.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) rose 11.2% to close at $13.64.
  • Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) climbed 11% to close at $2.32.
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) shares climbed 10.3% to close at $39.37. Aprea Therapeutics highlighted presentation of APR-246 data at the ASH 2019 Meeting.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) gained 10.3% to close at $2.90.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) gained 9.5% to close at $132.27.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 8.7% to close at $12.34.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 7.7% to close at $38.74. Forty Seven priced 4.86 million share offering of common stock at $35 per share.
  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) gained 7.6% to close at $16.28.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) climbed 7.1% to close at $8.32.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) shares rose 7.1% to close at $14.43. Evercore ISI Group upgraded Oceaneering International from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $16 to $17.
  • Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 5.5% to close at $16.50.

 

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

 

Losers

  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) dipped 33.2% to close at $1.39 on Thursday after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) dropped 24.5% to close at $0.43 after the company announced it has received a notice from Nasdaq indicating the company is not in compliance with the $1 minimum bid price rule.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 23.9% to close at $1.56 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 260% over the last 2 trading sessions.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) dipped 21.3% to close at $2.00.
  • SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) shares tumbled 18.8% to close at $2.90.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) tumbled 18.6% to close at $11.81 following downbeat Q3 results.
  • Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) dipped 15.4% to close at $8.12.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) dropped 13.1% to close at $6.15.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 13% to close at $6.70.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) dipped 13% to close at $8.70.
  • Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) fell 11.8% to close at $20.28.
  • Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dropped 11.4% to close at $10.29 after the company presented initial safety data from the Phase 1 study of GRANITE-001 in solid tumors as well as initial safety data from the Phase 1 data for SLATE-001 in solid tumors.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) dipped 11.1% to close at $4.31.
  • Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) fell 10.9% to close at $8.41.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.14.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dropped 10.2% to close at $3.95.
  • Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ: BROG) fell 10.1% to close at $9.23.
  • Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) fell 9% to close at $39.79.
  • YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) fell 8.5% to close at $2.68. YRC Worldwide reported that CFO Stephanie Fisher is leaving the company.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) fell 3.7% to close at $224.47. Lululemon reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued soft earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEMD + AKRO)

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Tonix Says No Surprises In FDA Meeting Minutes, Aravive Offering, FDA Nod For Qiagen
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ChemoCentryx Triples On Data Readout, Global Blood Given FDA Nod, Positive Safety Review For Genfit's NASH Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday