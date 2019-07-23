Market Overview

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2019 5:39am   Comments
Gainers

  • Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) shares jumped 112.8% to close at $10.85 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) for $11 per share in cash.
  • Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares gained 73% to close at $0.5450 after the company received a $165 million purchase contract.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares rose 40.8% to close at $8.42.
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) gained 33.6% to close at $0.9710 after the company and Gilead entered into a license agreement for long-acting Injectable HIV Investigational products. The company will receive $25 million with the potential of obtaining up to $75 million.
  • Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDOR) shares climbed 32.7% to close at $10.97. NexPoint Hospitality Trust reported an agreement to acquire Condor Hospitality Trust for $318 million.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 24.6% to close at $7.81.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares rose 23.4% to close at $3.74.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) climbed 21.9% to close at $14.72.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares gained 16.4% to close at $4.47.
  • Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares rose 16.4% to close at $2.77.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 16.3% to close at $5.28.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) gained 14.2% to close at $4.50.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) surged 13.4% to close at $2.71 on Monday.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 12.6% to close at $12.16.
  • resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares jumped 12.1% to close at $11.22 on Monday.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares climbed 11.6% to close at $3.65. Adaptimmune has initiated a radiation sub-study to enhance antitumor activity seen with ADP-A2M4 in collaboration with The MD Anderson Cancer Center.
  • Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) surged 11.3% to close at $2.57.
  • BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) rose 10.3% to close at $30.34.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares jumped 9.9% to close at $2.66.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares gained 9.9% to close at $194.20.
  • Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares rose 9.5% to close at $3.11.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares jumped 8% to close at $8.95.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 7.1% to close at $11.62 after surging 14.33% on Friday.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) rose 6.1% to close at $46.18 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales up from last year.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 5.8% to close at $249.03 on seemingly no company-specific news.
  • Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) gained 4.9% to close at $58.80 after the company announced a tender offer for up to $1.2 billion of its common stock. The company also raised FY19 adjusted operating income guidance.
  • Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 3.9% to close at $1.06 after the company announced it entered into a Laboratory Service Provider Agreement with Beacon Laboratory Benefit Solutions.

 

Losers

  • Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares dipped 81.6% to close at $0.55 on Monday after the company announced its Phase 3 trial of Accordion Pill-Carbidopa/Levodopa in advanced parkinson's disease patients did not meet its target endpoints.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 30.7% to close at $3.36. Xenetic Biosciences closed $15.0 million underwritten public offering and completed acquisition of Innovative CAR T technology platform.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 27.1% to close at $0.1035 after the company priced its registered direct offering of $0.10 per share.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) dropped 23.2% to close at $11.80. Salarius Pharmaceuticals enrolled first patient in Phase 1 clinical study of novel inhibitor targeting epigenetics in patients with advanced solid tumors.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 21.8% to close at $13.69. BTIG Research downgraded PaySign from Neutral to Sell.
  • Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) dropped 20.8% to close at $3.13.
  • Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares fell 19.1% to close at $15.86 after the company reported Q2 EPS down from last year.
  • Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) fell 17.8% to close at $4.85 after dropping 30.59% on Friday.
  • Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) dropped 17.5% to close at $2.22.
  • MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) dropped 16.7% to close at $13.81 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
  • Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) fell 16.4% to close at $3.68.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dropped 16.1% to close at $4.47.
  • Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) fell 14.7% to close at $1.92.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) fell 14% to close at $3.56.
  • Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) shares fell 12.5% to close at $2.10.
  • GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares declined 12.4% to close at $9.78.
  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) dropped 11.9% to close at $2.36.
  • Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) tumbled 11.9% to close at $23.05.
  • ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 11.9% to close at $0.5499 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) dropped 11.8% to close at $1.64 potentially after traders took profits following a 100%+ increase in the stock price on Friday after the company announced positive results for MTX102.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) dropped 11.4% to close at $5.00.
  • MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) shares dipped 11.1% to close at $16.62.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares tumbled 11% to close at $2.50.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) fell 11% to close at $3.47.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dropped 10.7% to close at $4.0650.
  • Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) dropped 10.7% to close at $47.82.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) fell 10.6% to close at $5.41.
  • BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) shares declined 10.6% to close at $11.63.
  • Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) fell 10.4% to close at $2.76.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 9.1% to close at $3.28.
  • Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) fell 5.3% to close at $264.00 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered its FY19 guidance.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019