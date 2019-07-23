58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) shares jumped 112.8% to close at $10.85 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) for $11 per share in cash.
- Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares gained 73% to close at $0.5450 after the company received a $165 million purchase contract.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares rose 40.8% to close at $8.42.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) gained 33.6% to close at $0.9710 after the company and Gilead entered into a license agreement for long-acting Injectable HIV Investigational products. The company will receive $25 million with the potential of obtaining up to $75 million.
- Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDOR) shares climbed 32.7% to close at $10.97. NexPoint Hospitality Trust reported an agreement to acquire Condor Hospitality Trust for $318 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 24.6% to close at $7.81.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares rose 23.4% to close at $3.74.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) climbed 21.9% to close at $14.72.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares gained 16.4% to close at $4.47.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares rose 16.4% to close at $2.77.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 16.3% to close at $5.28.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) gained 14.2% to close at $4.50.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) surged 13.4% to close at $2.71 on Monday.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 12.6% to close at $12.16.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares jumped 12.1% to close at $11.22 on Monday.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares climbed 11.6% to close at $3.65. Adaptimmune has initiated a radiation sub-study to enhance antitumor activity seen with ADP-A2M4 in collaboration with The MD Anderson Cancer Center.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) surged 11.3% to close at $2.57.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) rose 10.3% to close at $30.34.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares jumped 9.9% to close at $2.66.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares gained 9.9% to close at $194.20.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares rose 9.5% to close at $3.11.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares jumped 8% to close at $8.95.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 7.1% to close at $11.62 after surging 14.33% on Friday.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) rose 6.1% to close at $46.18 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales up from last year.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 5.8% to close at $249.03 on seemingly no company-specific news.
- Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) gained 4.9% to close at $58.80 after the company announced a tender offer for up to $1.2 billion of its common stock. The company also raised FY19 adjusted operating income guidance.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 3.9% to close at $1.06 after the company announced it entered into a Laboratory Service Provider Agreement with Beacon Laboratory Benefit Solutions.
Losers
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares dipped 81.6% to close at $0.55 on Monday after the company announced its Phase 3 trial of Accordion Pill-Carbidopa/Levodopa in advanced parkinson's disease patients did not meet its target endpoints.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 30.7% to close at $3.36. Xenetic Biosciences closed $15.0 million underwritten public offering and completed acquisition of Innovative CAR T technology platform.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 27.1% to close at $0.1035 after the company priced its registered direct offering of $0.10 per share.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) dropped 23.2% to close at $11.80. Salarius Pharmaceuticals enrolled first patient in Phase 1 clinical study of novel inhibitor targeting epigenetics in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 21.8% to close at $13.69. BTIG Research downgraded PaySign from Neutral to Sell.
- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) dropped 20.8% to close at $3.13.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares fell 19.1% to close at $15.86 after the company reported Q2 EPS down from last year.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) fell 17.8% to close at $4.85 after dropping 30.59% on Friday.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) dropped 17.5% to close at $2.22.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) dropped 16.7% to close at $13.81 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) fell 16.4% to close at $3.68.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dropped 16.1% to close at $4.47.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) fell 14.7% to close at $1.92.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) fell 14% to close at $3.56.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) shares fell 12.5% to close at $2.10.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares declined 12.4% to close at $9.78.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) dropped 11.9% to close at $2.36.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) tumbled 11.9% to close at $23.05.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 11.9% to close at $0.5499 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) dropped 11.8% to close at $1.64 potentially after traders took profits following a 100%+ increase in the stock price on Friday after the company announced positive results for MTX102.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) dropped 11.4% to close at $5.00.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) shares dipped 11.1% to close at $16.62.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares tumbled 11% to close at $2.50.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) fell 11% to close at $3.47.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dropped 10.7% to close at $4.0650.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) dropped 10.7% to close at $47.82.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) fell 10.6% to close at $5.41.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) shares declined 10.6% to close at $11.63.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) fell 10.4% to close at $2.76.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 9.1% to close at $3.28.
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) fell 5.3% to close at $264.00 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered its FY19 guidance.
