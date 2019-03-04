50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares jumped 111.4 percent to $0.9550 after the company disclosed in its annual report a defamation lawsuit against Hindenburg Research, Nathan Anderson, ClaritySpring Securities, LLC, and ClaritySpring Inc for orchestrated market manipulation.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares jumped 86.8 percent to $6.07 after climbing 45.09 percent on Friday.
- Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) gained 66 percent to $25.17 after the company agreed to be acquired by Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) for $25.50 per share in cash.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) climbed 64 percent to $113.62 after the company disclosed that its TransCon Growth Hormone trial met its primary endpoint.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 23.4 percent to $3.80.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) shares rose 21.8 percent to $5.09.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) shares climbed 18.8 percent to $15.99 following earlier press release from BBX Capital highlighting intent to take the company private through short-form merger at $16 per share in cash.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) gained 17.5 percent to $3.15.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares rose 14.8 percent to $4.8201.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares rose 14.6 percent to $2.8647.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 14.4 percent to $8.25 after the company disclosed that it has received its first Industrial Hemp Pilot Program License by Hawaii’s Department of Agriculture.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares surged 13.6 percent to $3.8637.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) gained 13.5 percent to $3.8585 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales estimates and issued strong FY19 guidance. The company also announced the acquisition of General Photonics for $20 million.
- IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ: IPCI) climbed 13.2 percent to $0.3170 after the company announced the resubmission of its New Drug Application to the FDA for its Oxycodone ER.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares rose 11.7 percent to $31.04.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) gained 11.3 percent to $4.04.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 11 percent to $2.74 after the company announced plans to acquire CAR T technology platform.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) gained 10.2 percent to $2.5675.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) climbed 9.5 percent to $34.09.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares rose 9.4 percent to $2.80.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares climbed 9 percent to $3.1707.
- Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) gained 9 percent to $39.36 after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the company will replace Nutrisystem in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) climbed 8.4 percent to $4.76.
- Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE: HHS) shares gained 8.3 percent to $4.29.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) rose 8.1 percent to $6.84.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 7.9 percent to $7.40.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares rose 7.9 percent to $0.1112 after the company reported that it has completed enrollment in Phase 2b trial of BPX-04 for patients with papulopustular rosacea.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 6.4 percent to $2.9799 after surging 14.29 percent on Friday.
- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) gained 5.5 percent to $2.0564 after the company reported a $10 million buyback.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) rose 4.6 percent to $21.35 after the company reported a partnership with Lupus Therapeutic Partners to begin Phase 1 trials for lupus treatment.
Losers
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares dipped 58.2 percent to $1.27 after the company received a DR letter from the FDA on its Gimoti New Drug Application. The letter describes concerns in three sections of the NDA.
- NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ: NH) fell 17.9 percent to $0.9200 in a potential selloff after the stock gained over 100 percent on Friday.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 15.8 percent to $6.50 after surging 196.92 percent on Friday.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares declined 12 percent to $2.87.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) fell 11.7 percent to $17.15.
- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) shares dropped 11.5 percent to $4.4801. Intrexon and Surterra Wellness announced plans to collaborate on Botticelli next generation plant propagation for cannabis cultivation.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares declined 11.3 percent to $76.65 after analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares declined 10.5 percent to $10.06.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) dropped 9.7 percent to $26.76.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dipped 9 percent to $1.83.
- Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 8.9 percent to $86.21 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak guidance. The company also announced plans to acquire IP assets of Gymboree and Crazy 8 for $76 million.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) shares declined 8.9 percent to $2.1780.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares fell 8.4 percent to $12.08.
- Foresight Energy LP (NYSE: FELP) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $3.0468.
- Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN) shares fell 6.8 percent to $0.3470 after the company announced it will be delisted from Nasdaq by March 6th.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) fell 7.5 percent to $21.47 after the company announced a 50 million ADS offering.
- Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) fell 6 percent to $35.01 following media reports the company's Line 3 pipeline would be delayed 1 year and the stock was downgraded by an array of banks.
- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) fell 5.6 percent to $8.72 following weak Q4 results.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 5.4 percent to $1.8916 after reporting a buyback of up to $2 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 5 percent to $15.88. Barclays downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
