44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) climbed 87.8 percent to $19.51 after announcing top-line results from Phase 2 study of VK2809. The study achieved primary endpoint.
- Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: BRID) gained 25.2 percent to $17.15.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) shares gained 20 percent to $0.2165 after the company reported acceptance into the National Institutes of Health Commercialization Accelerator Program.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares rose 19.2 percent to $3.385. Adial Pharmaceuticals successfully passed the patent opposition period in Europe for AD04 in alcohol use disorder.
- Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) climbed 17.8 percent to $14.425.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) gained 17.1 percent to $3.6292 after the company disclosed that it has received local permit approval to build HEBioT resource recovery facility in Rensselaer New York.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) rose 15.4 percent to $12.10. Vifor Pharma Group raised equity stake in ChemoCentryx from 6.6% to 21.2%.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 14 percent to $136.979 after the company received US approval to import a medical cannabis study drug for a clinical trial at the UC San Diego.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) gained 14 percent to $2.96.
- Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NXEO) shares rose 13.3 percent to $11.34. Univar Inc (NYSE: UNVR) announced plans to acquire Nexeo in a cash and stock transaction valued at $11.65 per share.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) climbed 12.2 percent to $16.50.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 11.3 percent to $11.33.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) gained 10.5 percent to $18.66 after the company achieved primary and key secondary endpoints in Phase 3 trial with sasiglucagon for severe hypoglycemia.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) climbed 10 percent to $4.575.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) rose 9.6 percent to $40.33.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) gained 9.5 percent to $12.90.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) climbed 8.8 percent to $27.04. Needham initiated coverage on Akcea Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) rose 7.9 percent to $12.02.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) surged 7.6 percent to $2.85.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) gained 6.4 percent to $11.78 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with ONO Pharmaceutical to develop off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapies.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) rose 6.1 percent to $2.20 following reports Natura and other parties recently approached the company regarding a takeover.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) rose 5.8 percent to $49.12 after declining 11.56 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) fell 13.8 percent to $196.85.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares dropped 12.8 percent to $7.06.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) tumbled 12.7 percent to $42.0919 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimated and cut FY19 guidance.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) dropped 11.2 percent to $9.9444 after reporting 1H results.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares fell 10.2 percent to $2.38.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) shares dipped 10.1 percent to $20.65.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) fell 9.9 percent to $36.19.
- Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) shares dipped 9.8 percent to $23.42 after reporting a $30 million common stock offering.
- Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) declined 9.1 percent to $34.42. Morgan Stanley downgraded Workiva from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) shares dropped 8.6 percent to $1.92.
- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) shares tumbled 8.4 percent to $116.20. Citigroup downgraded Primerica from Neutral to Sell.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) shares fell 8.3 percent to $4.6750.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) dipped 8.2 percent to $5.2725.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares dropped 7.8 percent to $4.51.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares fell 7.6 percent to $44.12. General Mills reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
- athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) fell 6.4 percent to $133.9595 after Elliott Management reportedly backed away from its $160 per share bid for the company.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) fell 6.2 percent to $37.60. Sidoti & Co. downgraded Hooker Furniture from Buy to Neutral.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) dipped 5.1 percent to $9.10. Nomura downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from Buy to Neutral.
- Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) fell 5 percent to $15.57 after announcing a secondary offering of 3 million shares of common stock.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 5 percent to $243.36. FedEx reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its forst quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company raised its FY19 earnings outlook and reaffirmed FY19 sales growth of 9 percent.
- argenx SE - ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares fell 4.1 percent to $90.00 after reporting a proposed $300 million offering of American Depositary Shares.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) shares fell 3.8 percent to $42.49 after the company lowered its full-year forecast.
