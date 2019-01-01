Mynd.ai Inc
(AMEX:MYND)
$4.82
-0.16[-3.21%]
At close: Jan 12
Open4.650Close4.820
Vol / Avg.1.660K / 47.287KMkt Cap219.238M
Day Range4.650 - 4.82052 Wk Range2.460 - 9.640

Mynd.ai Stock (AMEX:MYND), Quotes and News Summary

Mynd.ai Stock (AMEX: MYND) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services

Earnings

Q1 2024Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2019-04-12Dawson James-Initiates Coverage OnBuyAnnounces-4.00
Q

How do I buy Mynd.ai (MYND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mynd.ai (AMEX: MYND) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mynd.ai's (MYND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mynd.ai.

Q

What is the target price for Mynd.ai (MYND) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mynd.ai (AMEX: MYND) was reported by Dawson James on Friday, April 12, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting MYND to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.01% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mynd.ai (MYND)?

A

The stock price for Mynd.ai (AMEX: MYND) is $4.82 last updated January 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST.

Q

Does Mynd.ai (MYND) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Mynd.ai.

Q

When is Mynd.ai (AMEX:MYND) reporting earnings?

A

Mynd.ai’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Q

Is Mynd.ai (MYND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mynd.ai.

Q

What sector and industry does Mynd.ai (MYND) operate in?

A

Mynd.ai is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the AMEX.