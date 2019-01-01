Mynd.ai Stock (AMEX:MYND), Quotes and News Summary

|Open4.650
|Close4.820
|Vol / Avg.1.660K / 47.287K
|Mkt Cap219.238M
|Day Range4.650 - 4.820
|52 Wk Range2.460 - 9.640
Mynd.ai Stock (AMEX: MYND) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open4.650
|Close4.820
|Vol / Avg.1.660K / 47.287K
|Mkt Cap219.238M
|Day Range4.650 - 4.820
|52 Wk Range2.460 - 9.640
|Q1 2024
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2019-04-12
|Dawson James
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|4.00
You can purchase shares of Mynd.ai (AMEX: MYND) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mynd.ai.
The latest price target for Mynd.ai (AMEX: MYND) was reported by Dawson James on Friday, April 12, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting MYND to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.01% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mynd.ai (AMEX: MYND) is $4.82 last updated January 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST.
There is no dividend information for Mynd.ai.
Mynd.ai’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, February 3, 2024.
There is no upcoming split for Mynd.ai.
Mynd.ai is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the AMEX.