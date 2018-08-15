Market Overview

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2018 5:02am   Comments
Gainers

  • Truett-Hurst, Inc. (NASDAQ: THST) shares surged 40 percent to close at $1.96 after the company reported the sale of its wholesale wine business to Precept Brands for $18 million in cash.
  • Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) jumped 28.42 percent to close at $3.75. Level Brands reported Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share on sales of $3.2 million.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) gained 20.62 percent to close at $3.92.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) jumped 18.24 percent to close at $25.02 on Tuesday after the company released its first quarterly earnings report since its IPO in June.
  • Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) gained 17.98 percent to close at $4.20 after announcement that the company will increase its interest in Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project from 50% to 62.5% through deal with Ganfeng Lithium.
  • Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) rose 17.35 percent to close at $3.99.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) gained 17.22 percent to close at $3.54.
  • Atlantic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ATAC) shares rose 16.89 percent to close at $13.84.
  • Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) surged 15.29 percent to close at $23.45.
  • Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) rose 15.16 percent to close at $4.33 on Tuesday.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 15.16 percent to close at $8.51.
  • XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares jumped 14.58 percent to close at $18.55.
  • Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE: SVT) climbed 13.54 percent to close at $10.90 following Q2 results. Servotronics posted Q2 earnings of $0.30 per share on sales of $11.95 million.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) gained 13.27 percent to close at $2.57 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) rose 12.01 percent to close at $53.16 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY18 forecast.
  • Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) gained 11.9 percent to close at $2.35.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) climbed 11.74 percent to close at $2.38.
  • New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) gained 11.64 percent to close at $5.18.
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) gained 11.11 percent to close at $11.00.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) rose 9.62 percent to close at $2.85.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) rose 8.66 percent to close at $3.01 after the company reported Q2 results and issued strong 2018 sales guidance.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares gained 7.79 percent to close at $156.13 after the company announced upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) rose 5.99 percent to close at $6.02 after reporting the publication of preclinical data for ARQ 531 reversible inhibitor of both wild type and mutant BTK.
  • Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) climbed 5.81 percent to close at $26.05. Macquarie upgraded Nielsen from Neutral to Outperform, while Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

 

Losers

  • OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) dipped 28.97 percent to close at $13.85 on Tuesday after releasing quarterly financial results.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dropped 26.17 percent to close at $3.95 following Q2 results.
  • Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) fell 24.04 percent to close at $4.55 after climbing 30.22 percent on Monday.
  • Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares tumbled 22.39 percent to close at $10.85 on Tuesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and lowered its 2018 guidance. The company also announced a $150 million buyback plan.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) dropped 22.15 percent to close at $12.30 after the company missed Q2 EPS and sales estimates.
  • Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) dropped 21.55 percent to close at $4.77 after the company announced downbeat Q2 results.
  • Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) fell 17.53 percent to close at $3.20.
  • Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) shares declined 17.11 percent to close at $13.71 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) dropped 16.2 percent to close at $7.55 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak Q3 guidance.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 16.06 percent to close at $27.60 following Q2 results. HUYA posted Q2 earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $156.92 million.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) dipped 15.35 percent to close at $8.60.
  • BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) fell 15.12 percent to close at $1.825 following Q2 results.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 14.95 percent to close at $3.47 after surging 28.30 percent on Monday.
  • Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) fell 14.8 percent to close at $4.26.
  • YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares declined 13.72 percent to close at $75.64 following Q2 results. YY posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.03 per share on sales of $570.225 million.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) dropped 13.26 percent to close at $8.31.
  • Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 13 percent to close at $4.15 following Q2 results.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) dropped 12.94 percent to close at $7.40.
  • Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) fell 12.8 percent to close at $2.93 after the company announced a restructuring at its South Deep operation, citing rising overhead costs and failure to meet production targets.
  • Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) dropped 12.23 percent to close at $2.80.
  • MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) dipped 11.82 percent to close at $29.10 after reporting Q2 earnings.
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 11.58 percent to close at $3.36 after rising 29.25 percent on Monday.
  • Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) dropped 11.31 percent to close at $2.43.
  • MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares fell 11.11 percent to close at $4.08 on Tuesday.
  • VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) shares tumbled 11.02 percent to close at $2.26.
  • Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) fell 11.01 percent to close at $7.075 following Q3 results.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) declined 10.89 percent to close at $11.29.
  • ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares dropped 9.45 percent to close at $4.12.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) dropped 9.37 percent to close at $11.42.
  • Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) declined 9.09 percent to close at $6.50 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 7.65 percent to close at $5.67.
  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) dropped 7.54 percent to close at $5.03 following Q2 results.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) shares dipped 7.32 percent to close at $6.84.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) dropped 5.95 percent to close at $1.975 following Q2 results.

Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday