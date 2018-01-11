38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares rose 44 percent to $7.24. ChinaNet Online named Mr. Zhongyi Liu as Chief Strategy Officer for blockchain and business development.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares climbed 24.8 percent to $7.24.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares rose 22.8 percent to $2.75 .
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) shares jumped 19.6 percent to $4.82. Shanda Group raised investment in Community Health Systems.
- China Xiniya Fashion Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: XNY) shares rose 17.8 percent to $6.36.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) surged 17.2 percent to $51.19 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) climbed 16.5 percent to $3.52 after slipping 9.45 percent on Wednesday.
- Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE: RYI) surged 15.6 percent to $11.70.
- Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares gained 15 percent to $14.15.
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) rose 13.2 percent to $5.92 after the company disclosed a distribution agreement with Soft Solutions to reach new markets.
- Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares rose 12.3 percent to $8.12.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 12.3 percent to $2.87 after climbing 15.09 percent on Wednesday. The company disclosed that it has commenced shipment of its XingTea portfolio of ready-to-drink teas to CVS Health.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) surged 12.1 percent to $38.48 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares gained 12.11 percent to $11.11 on unconfirmed Blockchain chatter.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) surged 11.5 percent to $16.98 following speculation that the company could enter blockchain cyber security space.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) jumped 10.8 percent to $7.68 following Q2 results. Richardson Electronics reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $39.1 million.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares gained 9.6 percent to $37.89 after climbing 8.47 percent on Wednesday.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares rose 8.4 percent to $75.51. Vertical Group. initiated coverage on First Solar with a Buy rating.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares gained 8.1 percent to $2.00 after reporting strong Q4 results.
- Digital Power Corp (NYSE: DPW) gained 6.3 percent to $2.87 after climbing 37.06 percent on Wednesday.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) rose 5.1 percent to $19.87 after Janus Henderson disclosed a 10.1 percent stake in the company.
- DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DST) gained 5 percent to $83.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) announced plans to acquire DST for $84 per share in cash.
- RH (NYSE: RH) rose 4.8 percent to $95.91. Loop Capital upgraded RH from Hold to Buy.
- MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares gained 4.1 percent to $2.33. Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma disclosed that pracinostat has received Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
Losers
- Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) dipped 46.8 percent to $1.84 after the company reported the outcome of the FDA Advisory Committee meeting for TLANDO. The company confirmed that the FDA AdCom Panel voted 6 in favor and 13 against the benefit/risk profile of TLANDO.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) dropped 27.2 percent to $3.86 after surging 64.80 percent on Wednesday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dropped 25.2 percent to $4.90. SemiLEDS reported a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share on revenue of $2 million after the closing bell.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares dropped 17.8 percent to $8.80 after jumping 57.35 percent on Wednesday.
- AMERI HOLDINGS INC (NASDAQ: AMRH) tumbled 14.6 percent to $5.02.
- Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) shares declined 12.5 percent to $4.77. Cogint named Blockchain industry veteran David Drake as Chairman of Strategic Advisory Board of Blockchain unit.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares slipped 10.2 percent to $8.23 after climbing 28.07 percent on Wednesday.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) shares dropped 10 percent to $18.15.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 9.3 percent to $5.10.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) dropped 8.4 percent to $2.94.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) fell 8.3 percent to $ 3.22. Emmis reported a Q3 loss of $0.02 per share on sales of $35.35 million.
- Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) shares slipped 7.7 percent to $8.02 after declining 0.57 percent on Wednesday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 6.3 percent to $1.99 after rising 59.40 percent on Wednesday.
- Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE: FTAI) dropped 6 percent to $18.57 after the company reported a 7 million share common stock offering.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.