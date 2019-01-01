|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Emmis Comms (OTCEM: EMMS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Emmis Comms.
There is no analysis for Emmis Comms
The stock price for Emmis Comms (OTCEM: EMMS) is $2.01 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:18:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 22, 2006 to stockholders of record on November 24, 2006.
Emmis Comms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Emmis Comms.
Emmis Comms is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.