QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.8 - 2.88
Mkt Cap
26.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.87
Shares
13.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Emmis Communications Corp is a diversified media company principally focused on radio broadcasting. The company owns and operates radio and magazine entities in large and medium-sized markets throughout the United States. Its operations have aligned into two business segments: Radio and Publishing. A vast majority of revenue is generated from the Radio segment. The company generates revenue in the form of Advertising; Circulation, which includes revenues from digital and home delivery subscriptions; Nontraditional, which includes ticket sales and sponsorship of events on their stations and magazine conduct; LMA(Local Marketing Agreement) Fees; and other revenues.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Emmis Comms Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emmis Comms (EMMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emmis Comms (OTCEM: EMMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emmis Comms's (EMMS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emmis Comms.

Q

What is the target price for Emmis Comms (EMMS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Emmis Comms

Q

Current Stock Price for Emmis Comms (EMMS)?

A

The stock price for Emmis Comms (OTCEM: EMMS) is $2.01 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:18:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Emmis Comms (EMMS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 22, 2006 to stockholders of record on November 24, 2006.

Q

When is Emmis Comms (OTCEM:EMMS) reporting earnings?

A

Emmis Comms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Emmis Comms (EMMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emmis Comms.

Q

What sector and industry does Emmis Comms (EMMS) operate in?

A

Emmis Comms is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.