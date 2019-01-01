Emmis Communications Corp is a diversified media company principally focused on radio broadcasting. The company owns and operates radio and magazine entities in large and medium-sized markets throughout the United States. Its operations have aligned into two business segments: Radio and Publishing. A vast majority of revenue is generated from the Radio segment. The company generates revenue in the form of Advertising; Circulation, which includes revenues from digital and home delivery subscriptions; Nontraditional, which includes ticket sales and sponsorship of events on their stations and magazine conduct; LMA(Local Marketing Agreement) Fees; and other revenues.