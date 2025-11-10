Wall Street rebounded on Monday, recovering part of last week's steep losses as investors grew more confident about risk assets amid encouraging signs from Washington that the record-long government shutdown may soon conclude.
• PLTR is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Check the full analysis here.
During a procedural vote on Sunday, the Senate approved the initial step toward reopening the government, reaching the 60-vote threshold required to advance the bill. Eight Democratic senators sided with Republicans, easing their earlier insistence on including a guaranteed extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.
Betting markets now suggest the shutdown could end as early as midweek, with odds favoring a resolution by Wednesday or Thursday.
Technology stocks — hit hard last week by renewed fears of an AI bubble — staged a strong comeback. The Nasdaq 100 climbed nearly 1.5%, marking its best day in two weeks.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), which sank more than 11% the previous week, jumped 6.2% for its strongest performance since July.
The S&P 500 gained 0.8%, the Russell 2000 rose 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added a modest 0.1%.
In commodities, gold and silver led the advance, benefiting from safe-haven demand amid rising government debt levels. The rally in precious metals lifted mining shares, sending the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) up more than 4%.
Meanwhile, in cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) edged up 0.3% to reclaim the $105,000 mark, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) slipped 1.5% to $3,520.
Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|1-day chg. %
|Nasdaq 100
|25,408.42
|1.4%
|S&P 500
|6,781.46
|0.8%
|Russell 2000
|2,449.10
|0.7%
|Dow Jones
|47,037.43
|0.1%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.7% to $621.23.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) flattened at $470.09.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 1.3% to $617.25.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) 0.7% to $243.20.
- The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) outperformed, up 1.4%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP) lagged, down 0.9%.
S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers on Monday
S&P 500’s Top 5 Laggards on Monday
Monday’s Earnings Movers
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) up 1.5%
- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) down 1.9%
- Howard Hughes Holding Inc. (NYSE:HHH) up 10.3%
- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) down 0.1%
- Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) up 11.9%
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) up 23.3%
Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG), Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS), Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC), Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).
Read Now:
Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.