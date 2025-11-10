Wall Street rebounded on Monday, recovering part of last week's steep losses as investors grew more confident about risk assets amid encouraging signs from Washington that the record-long government shutdown may soon conclude.

• PLTR is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Check the full analysis here.

During a procedural vote on Sunday, the Senate approved the initial step toward reopening the government, reaching the 60-vote threshold required to advance the bill. Eight Democratic senators sided with Republicans, easing their earlier insistence on including a guaranteed extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Betting markets now suggest the shutdown could end as early as midweek, with odds favoring a resolution by Wednesday or Thursday.

Technology stocks — hit hard last week by renewed fears of an AI bubble — staged a strong comeback. The Nasdaq 100 climbed nearly 1.5%, marking its best day in two weeks.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), which sank more than 11% the previous week, jumped 6.2% for its strongest performance since July.

The S&P 500 gained 0.8%, the Russell 2000 rose 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added a modest 0.1%.

In commodities, gold and silver led the advance, benefiting from safe-haven demand amid rising government debt levels. The rally in precious metals lifted mining shares, sending the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) up more than 4%.

Meanwhile, in cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) edged up 0.3% to reclaim the $105,000 mark, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) slipped 1.5% to $3,520.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day chg. % Nasdaq 100 25,408.42 1.4% S&P 500 6,781.46 0.8% Russell 2000 2,449.10 0.7% Dow Jones 47,037.43 0.1% Updated by 12:00 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.7% to $621.23.

(NYSE:VOO) rose 0.7% to $621.23. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) flattened at $470.09.

(NYSE:DIA) flattened at $470.09. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 1.3% to $617.25.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 1.3% to $617.25. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) 0.7% to $243.20.

(NYSE:IWM) 0.7% to $243.20. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) outperformed, up 1.4%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP) lagged, down 0.9%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers on Monday

Stock Name % Change Palantir Technologies Inc. +6.69% Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) +6.41% Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) +6.29% AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) +5.36% Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) +5.35%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Laggards on Monday

Stock Name % Change Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) -8.44% Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) -6.59% Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) -5.25% HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) -4.84% Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) -4.28%

Monday’s Earnings Movers

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) up 1.5%

(NYSE:TSN) up 1.5% Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) down 1.9%

(NYSE:STWD) down 1.9% Howard Hughes Holding Inc. (NYSE:HHH) up 10.3%

(NYSE:HHH) up 10.3% TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) down 0.1%

(NYSE:TGNA) down 0.1% Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) up 11.9%

(NYSE:OGN) up 11.9% TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) up 23.3%

Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG), Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS), Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC), Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Loading... Loading...

Read Now:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.





