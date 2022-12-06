Cannabis Stock Movers For December 6, 2022

GAINERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.90% at $0.04
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 3.63% at $0.16
LOSERS:
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 16.44% at $3.61
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 14.53% at $6.47
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 14.23% at $6.93
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 13.53% at $13.52
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 13.43% at $3.03
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 13.25% at $4.06
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 12.17% at $1.01
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 11.03% at $1.21
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.81% at $0.06
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 10.00% at $0.03
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 9.46% at $2.83
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 9.45% at $1.82
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 9.39% at $4.88
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 9.14% at $13.59
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 8.18% at $0.17
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.02% at $0.47
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 6.54% at $0.63
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.66% at $3.63
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 5.06% at $118.14
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed down 5.02% at $17.58
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 4.19% at $52.76
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 3.84% at $4.76
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 3.13% at $2.17
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.