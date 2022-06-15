Marijuana Stock Movers For June 15, 2022

GAINERS:
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 13.09% at $5.01
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 10.89% at $1.12
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 8.82% at $1.85
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 7.80% at $7.19
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.72% at $2.70
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 6.29% at $0.22
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 5.71% at $3.52
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 4.74% at $0.98
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 4.56% at $3.76
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.29% at $0.66
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 4.21% at $2.72
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.89% at $1.87
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.73% at $66.31
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.64% at $5.45
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.44% at $0.09
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 3.41% at $13.65
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.05% at $1.35
LOSERS:
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 10.71% at $0.19
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 8.46% at $4.65
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 7.41% at $0.06
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.21% at $2.83
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.06% at $0.21
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed down 4.32% at $13.50
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed down 3.74% at $0.80
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 3.50% at $0.49
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 3.17% at $0.06
