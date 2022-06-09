Cannabis Stock Movers For June 9, 2022

GAINERS:
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 35.09% at $1.29
LOSERS:
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 11.37% at $0.50
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 9.60% at $4.52
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 7.73% at $1.67
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 7.50% at $0.37
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 6.92% at $3.63
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 6.78% at $3.85
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 6.59% at $21.25
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 6.28% at $0.09
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 5.99% at $5.96
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 5.73% at $0.59
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 5.40% at $0.35
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.26% at $1.08
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 5.19% at $0.26
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 5.13% at $1.48
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 4.99% at $0.07
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 4.47% at $0.22
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 4.42% at $3.90
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed down 4.34% at $27.55
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 4.02% at $0.21
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 3.75% at $2.82
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.74% at $8.50
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 3.54% at $4.91
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 3.54% at $0.07
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 3.14% at $130.01
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.06% at $2.85
