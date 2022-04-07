Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 7, 2022

GAINERS:
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 15.34% at $8.42
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 9.97% at $0.23
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.15% at $13.64
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed up 6.41% at $27.87
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 5.19% at $3.04
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 4.62% at $5.89
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 4.30% at $0.52
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 3.32% at $0.02
LOSERS:
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 10.62% at $6.48
- Empower Clinics EPWCF shares closed down 9.25% at $0.15
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 8.26% at $0.05
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 7.58% at $0.58
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 6.87% at $0.96
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 6.72% at $0.25
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 6.41% at $6.72
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.37% at $3.53
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 6.21% at $1.51
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 5.12% at $0.54
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 4.52% at $0.10
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 4.26% at $0.42
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 4.14% at $0.46
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 3.75% at $0.74
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 3.38% at $1.00
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 3.31% at $1.90
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 3.14% at $1.85
