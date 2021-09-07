fbpx

Cannabis Stock Movers For September 7, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 7, 2021 6:35 pm
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 7, 2021

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

  • Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed down 19.61% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $58.1M.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 11.35% at $0.17 with an estimated market cap of $88.0M.
  • BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 9.44% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $125.0M.
  • Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 8.1% at $0.46 with an estimated market cap of $49.7M.
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 7.76% at $0.36 with an estimated market cap of $67.2M.
  • CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 7.19% at $0.51 with an estimated market cap of $32.0M.
  • Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 7.03% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $68.3M.
  • Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 5.88% at $0.35 with an estimated market cap of $116.4M.
  • Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 5.01% at $0.73 with an estimated market cap of $82.0M.
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed down 4.39% at $19.58 with an estimated market cap of $848.9M.
  • Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed down 4.39% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $38.8M.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 4.03% at $9.29 with an estimated market cap of $2.5B.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 3.7% at $0.98 with an estimated market cap of $173.2M.
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 3.63% at $28.3 with an estimated market cap of $6.3B.
  • Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed down 3.55% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $57.2M.
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 3.3% at $8.55 with an estimated market cap of $48.5M.
  • RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 3.12% at $1.15 with an estimated market cap of $163.7M.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 3.11% at $7.16 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
  • Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed down 3.06% at $2.98 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
  • Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed down 2.96% at $0.11 with an estimated market cap of $44.9M.
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 2.93% at $2.32 with an estimated market cap of $641.7M.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed down 2.88% at $3.37 with an estimated market cap of $51.8M.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 2.7% at $0.75 with an estimated market cap of $1.6B.
  • Emerald Health (OTC:EMHTF) shares closed down 2.6% at $0.12 with an estimated market cap of $25.6M.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed down 2.46% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $183.3M.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 2.4% at $1.22 with an estimated market cap of $152.8M.
  • Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 2.34% at $0.71 with an estimated market cap of $157.0M.
  • CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 2.27% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $30.5M.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed down 2.26% at $156.06 with an estimated market cap of $8.7B.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 2.15% at $9.12 with an estimated market cap of $780.3M.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 2.13% at $13.3 with an estimated market cap of $6.0B.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 2% at $6.37 with an estimated market cap of $2.4B.

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

