Earnings Scheduled For December 3, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Macy's (NYSE:M) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.
• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.
• Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $14.92 billion.
• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
• Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
• Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $209.56 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
• Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $976.41 million.
• Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $183.62 million.
• Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion.
• C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $74.98 million.
• Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $237.69 million.
• UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $392.77 million.
• PVH (NYSE:PVH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
• Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $137.50 million.
• Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $316.87 million.
• Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $240.21 million.
• HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $320.56 million.
• Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $147.32 million.
• Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $136.90 million.
