Earnings Scheduled For December 3, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Macy's (NYSE:M) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.

• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.

• Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $14.92 billion.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.

• Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $209.56 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $976.41 million.

• Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $183.62 million.

• Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion.

• C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $74.98 million.

• Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $237.69 million.

• UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $392.77 million.

• PVH (NYSE:PVH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $137.50 million.

• Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $316.87 million.

• Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $240.21 million.

• HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $320.56 million.

• Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $147.32 million.

• Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $136.90 million.

