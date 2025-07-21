July 21, 2025 4:32 AM 4 min read

Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ryanair Hldgs RYAAY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $4.99 billion.

• Domino's Pizza DPZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Verizon Communications VZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $33.56 billion.

• Preferred Bank PFBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $70.60 million.

• Roper Technologies ROP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.83 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• HBT Finl HBT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $59.13 million.

• Dynex Cap DX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $22.02 million.

• Cleveland-Cliffs CLF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Controladora Vuela VLRS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $8.06 billion.

• AGNC Investment AGNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $369.91 million.

• WR Berkley WRB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Equity Lifestyle Props ELS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $381.79 million.

• Calix CALX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $223.75 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp WASH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $54.01 million.

• NXP Semiconductors NXPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Alexandria Real Estate ARE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $749.07 million.

• Agilysys AGYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $74.40 million.

• Health In Tech HIT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.67 million.

• RBB Bancorp RBB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $29.56 million.

• Medpace Hldgs MEDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $539.26 million.

• Zions Bancorp ZION is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $812.19 million.

• Wintrust Financial WTFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $659.26 million.

• Steel Dynamics STLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.

• SmartFinancial SMBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $48.58 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $139.69 million.

• RLI RLI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $444.79 million.

• Home Bancorp HBCP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $33.56 million.

• Crown Holdings CCK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• BOK Financial BOKF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $520.26 million.

• Trustco Bank TRST is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGNC Logo
AGNCAGNC Investment Corp
$9.290.43%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.58
Growth
36.72
Quality
9.12
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AGYS Logo
AGYSAgilysys Inc
$115.21-%
ARE Logo
AREAlexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
$78.500.42%
BOKF Logo
BOKFBOK Financial Corp
$106.160.69%
CALX Logo
CALXCalix Inc
$53.67-%
CCK Logo
CCKCrown Holdings Inc
$106.23-%
CLF Logo
CLFCleveland-Cliffs Inc
$9.661.90%
DPZ Logo
DPZDomino's Pizza Inc
$468.000.44%
DX Logo
DXDynex Capital Inc
$12.590.48%
ELS Logo
ELSEquity Lifestyle Properties Inc
$61.97-%
HBCP Logo
HBCPHome Bancorp Inc
$56.08-%
HBT Logo
HBTHBT Financial Inc
$25.31-%
HIT Logo
HITHealth In Tech Inc
$1.2810.3%
MEDP Logo
MEDPMedpace Holdings Inc
$311.87-%
NXPI Logo
NXPINXP Semiconductors NV
$225.90-%
PFBC Logo
PFBCPreferred Bank
$92.61-%
RBB Logo
RBBRBB Bancorp
$18.26-%
RLI Logo
RLIRLI Corp
$70.25-%
ROP Logo
ROPRoper Technologies Inc
$550.601.07%
RYAAY Logo
RYAAYRyanair Holdings PLC
$59.285.57%
SFBS Logo
SFBSServisfirst Bancshares Inc
$83.00-%
SMBK Logo
SMBKSmartFinancial Inc
$36.27-%
STLD Logo
STLDSteel Dynamics Inc
$131.63-%
TRST Logo
TRSTTrustco Bank Corp N Y
$35.24-%
VLRS Logo
VLRSControladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV
$4.735.11%
VZ Logo
VZVerizon Communications Inc
$41.050.51%
WASH Logo
WASHWashington Trust Bancorp Inc
$29.08-%
WRB Logo
WRBWR Berkley Corp
$68.75-%
WTFC Logo
WTFCWintrust Financial Corp
$134.07-%
ZION Logo
ZIONZions Bancorp NA
$56.80-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved