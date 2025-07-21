Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ryanair Hldgs RYAAY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $4.99 billion.

• Domino's Pizza DPZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Verizon Communications VZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $33.56 billion.

• Preferred Bank PFBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $70.60 million.

• Roper Technologies ROP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.83 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• HBT Finl HBT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $59.13 million.

• Dynex Cap DX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $22.02 million.

• Cleveland-Cliffs CLF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Controladora Vuela VLRS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $8.06 billion.

• AGNC Investment AGNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $369.91 million.

• WR Berkley WRB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Equity Lifestyle Props ELS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $381.79 million.

• Calix CALX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $223.75 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp WASH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $54.01 million.

• NXP Semiconductors NXPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Alexandria Real Estate ARE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $749.07 million.

• Agilysys AGYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $74.40 million.

• Health In Tech HIT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.67 million.

• RBB Bancorp RBB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $29.56 million.

• Medpace Hldgs MEDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $539.26 million.

• Zions Bancorp ZION is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $812.19 million.

• Wintrust Financial WTFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $659.26 million.

• Steel Dynamics STLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.

• SmartFinancial SMBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $48.58 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $139.69 million.

• RLI RLI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $444.79 million.

• Home Bancorp HBCP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $33.56 million.

• Crown Holdings CCK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• BOK Financial BOKF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $520.26 million.

• Trustco Bank TRST is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

