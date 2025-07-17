July 17, 2025 4:32 AM 4 min read

Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Taiwan Semiconductor TSM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $30.04 billion.

• Novartis NVS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $14.06 billion.

• Travelers Companies TRV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $11.49 billion.

• GE Aerospace GE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $9.57 billion.

• Elevance Health ELV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.19 per share on revenue of $48.21 billion.

• PepsiCo PEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $22.33 billion.

• Insteel Indus IIIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $176.66 million.

• Webster Financial WBS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $712.47 million.

• Wipro WIT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Citizens Financial Group CFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp USB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion.

• Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $298.80 million.

• Snap-on SNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.64 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• OFG Bancorp OFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $181.50 million.

• Marsh & McLennan Cos MMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion.

• ManpowerGroup MAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Cintas CTAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Bank7 BSVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $22.87 million.

• Abbott Laboratories ABT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Netflix NFLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.06 per share on revenue of $11.05 billion.

• Interactive Brokers Group IBKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Western Alliance WAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $842.44 million.

• F N B FNB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $422.94 million.

• Simmons First Ntl SFNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $215.64 million.

• Bank OZK OZK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $421.11 million.

• Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $72.69 million.

• Independent Bank INDB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $179.61 million.

• Cohen & Steers CNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $135.49 million.

