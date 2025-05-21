May 21, 2025 4:32 AM 4 min read

Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MediWound MDWD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.

• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $262.86 million.

• Ucloudlink Group UCL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.20 million.

• iQIYI IQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $973.69 million.

• TJX Companies TJX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $13.03 billion.

• Medtronic MDT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $8.83 billion.

• Target TGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $24.35 billion.

• Lowe's Companies LOW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $20.97 billion.

• Baidu BIDU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.

• Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $366.75 million.

• CMB.Tech CMBT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $224.00 million.

• Golden Ocean Group GOGL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $106.48 million.

• Wix.com WIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $471.83 million.

• Flex LNG FLNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $88.17 million.

• Cool Co CLCO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dycom Industries DY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Super Hi International HDL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Evogene EVGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• WeRide WRD is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Baozun BZUN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• XPeng XPEV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VF VFC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Weibo WB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $394.21 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• LiveRamp Holdings RAMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $185.41 million.

• Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $708.59 million.

• Zoom Communications ZM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Urban Outfitters URBN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• American Superconductor AMSC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $60.27 million.

• LexinFintech Holdings LX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Domo DOMO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $77.75 million.

• ClearSign Technologies CLIR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Snowflake SNOW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• EnerSys ENS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Borr Drilling BORR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $231.17 million.

