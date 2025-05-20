May 20, 2025 4:32 AM 4 min read

Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Freightos CRGO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $6.78 million.

• Eagle Materials EXP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $478.95 million.

• Canaan CAN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $89.12 million.

• IHS Holding IHS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $421.26 million.

• Nebius Group NBIS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $57.73 million.

• Vipshop Holdings VIPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• GDS Holdings GDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $374.51 million.

• Viking Holdings VIK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $841.18 million.

• H World Group HTHT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $754.09 million.

• Home Depot HD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $39.25 billion.

• Amer Sports AS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Bilibili BILI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $947.72 million.

• Elbit Systems ESLT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• ATRenew RERE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $636.00 million.

• BW LPG BWLP is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ProPhase Labs PRPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.45 million.

• Eltek ELTK is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NexGen Energy NXE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ZKH Group ZKH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pony AI PONY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arbe Robotics ARBE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• James Hardie Industries JHX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Beeline Holdings BLNE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CXApp CXAI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Viasat VSAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Tuya TUYA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $61.87 million.

• FinVolution Group FINV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ellington Credit EARN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Modine Manufacturing MOD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $633.13 million.

• Evolv Technologies EVLV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Palo Alto Networks PANW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Keysight Techs KEYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Toll Brothers TOL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $79.73 million.

• Auna AUNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $305.60 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARBE Logo
ARBEArbe Robotics Ltd
$1.757.36%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
73.84
Growth
11.18
Quality
-
Value
3.17
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AS Logo
ASAmer Sports Inc
$31.711.02%
AUNA Logo
AUNAAuna SA
$7.08-%
BILI Logo
BILIBilibili Inc
$17.90-0.50%
BIOX Logo
BIOXBioceres Crop Solutions Corp
$4.54-4.62%
BLNE Logo
BLNEBeeline Holdings Inc
$1.20-0.83%
BWLP Logo
BWLPBW LPG Ltd
$11.652.82%
CAN Logo
CANCanaan Inc
$0.84903.54%
CRGO Logo
CRGOFreightos Ltd
$2.271.79%
CXAI Logo
CXAICXApp Inc
$1.321.54%
DOYU Logo
DOYUDouYu International Holdings Ltd
$6.92-0.29%
EARN Logo
EARNEllington Credit Co
$5.650.53%
ELTK Logo
ELTKEltek Ltd
$10.202.72%
ESLT Logo
ESLTElbit Systems Ltd
$416.702.79%
EVLV Logo
EVLVEvolv Technologies Holdings Inc
$5.801.05%
EXP Logo
EXPEagle Materials Inc
$241.95-%
FINV Logo
FINVFinVolution Group
$8.911.14%
GDS Logo
GDSGDS Holdings Ltd
$26.00-3.99%
HD Logo
HDThe Home Depot Inc
$380.750.36%
HTHT Logo
HTHTH World Group Ltd
$36.54-1.54%
IHS Logo
IHSIHS Holding Ltd
$6.300.80%
JHX Logo
JHXJames Hardie Industries PLC
$25.25-%
KEYS Logo
KEYSKeysight Technologies Inc
$163.020.15%
KNOP Logo
KNOPKNOT Offshore Partners LP
$6.68-%
MOD Logo
MODModine Manufacturing Co
$103.86-0.24%
NBIS Logo
NBISNebius Group NV
$39.785.91%
NXE Logo
NXENexGen Energy Ltd
$5.482.03%
PANW Logo
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$194.350.03%
PONY Logo
PONYPony AI Inc
$17.151.42%
PRPH Logo
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.34046.18%
RERE Logo
REREATRenew Inc
$2.902.11%
TOL Logo
TOLToll Brothers Inc
$106.850.75%
TUYA Logo
TUYATuya Inc
$2.64-%
VIK Logo
VIKViking Holdings Ltd
$47.611.13%
VIPS Logo
VIPSVipshop Holdings Ltd
$15.39-0.52%
VSAT Logo
VSATViasat Inc
$10.70-0.09%
ZKH Logo
ZKHZKH Group Ltd
$2.93-4.87%
ZTO Logo
ZTOZTO Express (Cayman) Inc
$19.190.84%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved