Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Freightos CRGO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $6.78 million.
• Eagle Materials EXP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $478.95 million.
• Canaan CAN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $89.12 million.
• IHS Holding IHS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $421.26 million.
• Nebius Group NBIS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $57.73 million.
• Vipshop Holdings VIPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
• GDS Holdings GDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $374.51 million.
• Viking Holdings VIK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $841.18 million.
• H World Group HTHT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $754.09 million.
• Home Depot HD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $39.25 billion.
• Amer Sports AS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
• Bilibili BILI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $947.72 million.
• Elbit Systems ESLT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
• ATRenew RERE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $636.00 million.
• BW LPG BWLP is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• ProPhase Labs PRPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.45 million.
• Eltek ELTK is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• NexGen Energy NXE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• ZKH Group ZKH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Pony AI PONY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Arbe Robotics ARBE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• James Hardie Industries JHX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Beeline Holdings BLNE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• CXApp CXAI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Viasat VSAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• Tuya TUYA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $61.87 million.
• FinVolution Group FINV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ellington Credit EARN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Modine Manufacturing MOD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $633.13 million.
• Evolv Technologies EVLV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Palo Alto Networks PANW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
• Keysight Techs KEYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• Toll Brothers TOL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
• ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $79.73 million.
• Auna AUNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $305.60 million.
