April 21, 2025 4:32 AM 4 min read

Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MainStreet Bancshares MNSB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $17.21 million.

• HBT Finl HBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $57.31 million.

• Comerica CMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $831.34 million.

• Yunji YJ is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dynex Cap DX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $11.41 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp WASH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $53.16 million.

• Bank of Hawaii BOH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $169.27 million.

• Guaranty Bancshares GNTY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $31.10 million.

• Capital City Bank Group CCBG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $59.75 million.

• Addex Therapeutics ADXN is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Western Alliance WAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $791.97 million.

• Equity Lifestyle Props ELS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $399.02 million.

• SmartFinancial SMBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $46.23 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $134.10 million.

• Home Bancorp HBCP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $30.90 million.

• Trustco Bank TRST is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AZZ AZZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $367.78 million.

• Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $68.40 million.

• Hexcel HXL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $478.67 million.

• Zions Bancorp ZION is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $795.15 million.

• AGNC Investment AGNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $436.71 million.

• WR Berkley WRB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• Cathay General CATY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $186.16 million.

• Wintrust Financial WTFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $643.83 million.

• Calix CALX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $206.98 million.

• Cadence Bank CADE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $451.05 million.

• Flexsteel Industries FLXS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $109.47 million.

• BOK Financial BOKF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $520.72 million.

• Medpace Hldgs MEDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $540.55 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADXN Logo
ADXNAddex Therapeutics Ltd
$7.50-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
54.05
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AGNC Logo
AGNCAGNC Investment Corp
$8.390.60%
AZZ Logo
AZZAZZ Inc
$79.00-2.47%
BOH Logo
BOHBank of Hawaii Corp
$65.01-%
BOKF Logo
BOKFBOK Financial Corp
$91.17-%
CADE Logo
CADECadence Bank
$27.91-%
CALX Logo
CALXCalix Inc
$33.84-%
CATY Logo
CATYCathay General Bancorp
$38.63-%
CCBG Logo
CCBGCapital City Bank Group Inc
$34.30-%
CMA Logo
CMAComerica Inc
$53.050.19%
DX Logo
DXDynex Capital Inc
$11.791.03%
ELS Logo
ELSEquity Lifestyle Properties Inc
$65.32-%
FLXS Logo
FLXSFlexsteel Industries Inc
$31.45-3.82%
GNTY Logo
GNTYGuaranty Bancshares Inc
$39.13-%
HBCP Logo
HBCPHome Bancorp Inc
$43.56-%
HBT Logo
HBTHBT Financial Inc
$21.99-%
HXL Logo
HXLHexcel Corp
$48.60-6.72%
MCB Logo
MCBMetropolitan Bank Holding Corp
$54.64-%
MEDP Logo
MEDPMedpace Holdings Inc
$290.00-2.12%
MNSB Logo
MNSBMainStreet Bancshares Inc
$15.48-5.95%
SFBS Logo
SFBSServisfirst Bancshares Inc
$69.53-0.27%
SMBK Logo
SMBKSmartFinancial Inc
$28.88-%
TRST Logo
TRSTTrustco Bank Corp N Y
$27.05-5.15%
WAL Logo
WALWestern Alliance Bancorp
$66.700.57%
WASH Logo
WASHWashington Trust Bancorp Inc
$27.21-%
WRB Logo
WRBWR Berkley Corp
$68.80-%
WTFC Logo
WTFCWintrust Financial Corp
$100.00-2.45%
YJ Logo
YJYunji Inc
$1.822.25%
ZION Logo
ZIONZions Bancorp NA
$44.28-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved