Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MainStreet Bancshares MNSB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $17.21 million.

• HBT Finl HBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $57.31 million.

• Comerica CMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $831.34 million.

• Yunji YJ is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dynex Cap DX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $11.41 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp WASH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $53.16 million.

• Bank of Hawaii BOH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $169.27 million.

• Guaranty Bancshares GNTY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $31.10 million.

• Capital City Bank Group CCBG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $59.75 million.

• Addex Therapeutics ADXN is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Western Alliance WAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $791.97 million.

• Equity Lifestyle Props ELS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $399.02 million.

• SmartFinancial SMBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $46.23 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $134.10 million.

• Home Bancorp HBCP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $30.90 million.

• Trustco Bank TRST is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AZZ AZZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $367.78 million.

• Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $68.40 million.

• Hexcel HXL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $478.67 million.

• Zions Bancorp ZION is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $795.15 million.

• AGNC Investment AGNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $436.71 million.

• WR Berkley WRB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• Cathay General CATY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $186.16 million.

• Wintrust Financial WTFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $643.83 million.

• Calix CALX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $206.98 million.

• Cadence Bank CADE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $451.05 million.

• Flexsteel Industries FLXS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $109.47 million.

• BOK Financial BOKF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $520.72 million.

• Medpace Hldgs MEDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $540.55 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.